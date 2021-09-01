“In many years I have not seen circumstances like this,” Goldstein said.
About 200 people from 60 apartments are displaced because of the flooding, Goldstein said. Two people were unaccounted for Wednesday morning, he said. Once rescues were complete, the focus turned to pumping out water so crews could search the apartments, he said.
Maryland’s Emergency Operations Center was activated to “partial” status to support the response to flooding around the state, Maryland Emergency Management Agency said. Schools in Baltimore city and Baltimore, Howard and Harford counties planned to close early on Wednesday because of the inclement weather.
Floodwaters closed many roads around the area and forecaster expected more heavy storms throughout the day.