Two children and an adult were swimming in the Potomac River near Camp Merryelande when the current swept them away, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Cpl. Julie Yingling said Monday. The adult was able to swim to shore and one child was taken to shore by a person on a paddleboard, she said. A 10-year-old girl was last seen struggling while swimming, officials said. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and sweatpants.