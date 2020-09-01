•Destruction to a vehicle

•Destruction of property/vandalism

•Theft from a vehicle

•Thefts of vehicle parts and accessories

•Tampering with a vehicle

•Attempted vehicle theft

•Credit or debit card theft

•Identify theft

•Lost property

•Telephone misuse

•Trespassing

The following were among incidents reported by Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.

BROOKLYN AREA

ARREST

Baltimore-Annapolis Blvd. 6900 block, 1:30 a.m. Aug. 7. A man in a hotel room answered his door after hearing a knock, and three males entered and demanded money. When he told them he had no money, one of the males fired multiple gunshots at him. They then fled. The victim was treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. After investigation, a 25-year-old Baltimore man was arrested on Aug. 21 at a residence in the 4300 block of Alan Drive in Baltimore. He was charged with attempted first-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault and theft between $500 and $1,000.

ARNOLD AREA

ARREST

Green Holly Dr., 1200 block, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 21. A man approached a male youth at gunpoint and demanded cash. The youth complied, and the man fled. Police searched the area. They located a suspect in the 900 block of Marine Drive who fled but was later apprehended in the 1100 block of Mermaid Drive An 18-year-old Temple Hills man was arrested and charged with armed robbery. Police recovered a .40-caliber handgun.

GLEN BURNIE AREA

ARRESTS

Hospital Dr. and Oakwood Rd., 1:30 a.m. Aug. 22. A 21-year-old Odenton man and a 27-year-old Glen Burnie man were arrested and charged with handgun and drug violations after a traffic stop. Police observed a bag of suspected marijuana in an open glove compartment. An investigation recovered two bags containing 13 grams of suspected marijuana, a stolen .22 caliber Smith and Wesson handgun, two rounds of ammunition, a digital scale with suspected drug residue and $2,622 cash.

Middleton Way and Wolsey Ct., 4:20 a.m. Aug. 24. A 40-year-old Pasadena man was arrested for the theft of identification, credit cards, currency and jewelry from vehicles.

8th Ave. NW and Baltimore-Annapolis Blvd., 11:20 a.m. Aug. 19. Police responded to a report of a sick man and found a fully alert man in a vehicle, talking to Fire Department personnel with drug paraphernalia on his lap. As he got out of the vehicle, a capsule, which police believed contained crack cocaine, fell to the ground. Police recovered 34 capsules of suspected cocaine, 104 capsules of suspected heroin or fentanyl and 89 plastic containers containing suspected heroin or fentanyl after an investigation. A 34-year-old Columbia man was arrested and charged with three counts each of possession with intent to distribute, possession of controlled substances (not marijuana) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

ASSAULT

Crain Hwy., 500 block, 11:57 a.m. Aug. 26. A man assaulted a male pedestrian and demanded money, then fled on foot. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries. A 30-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested.

Old Stage Rd., 400 block, 12:25 p.m. Aug 24. Police responded to a reported fight in progress involving a knife. They found a man with a stab wound to his chest. A witness said there was a large crowd in front of the building and a fight broke out between a male and female, but they did not see a knife. The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a hospital.

ODENTON AREA

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Thicket Ct., 800 block, 3:30 p.m. Aug. 26 A male exposed himself to two juveniles on a trail in Piney Orchard Nature Preserve.

PASADENA AREA

DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY

Mansion House Crossing, 8000 block, July 20-Aug. 20. A homeowner reported a bullet hole in an upstairs bedroom window and a projectile lodged in a plastic container within a closet. No other damage was reported.

VEHICLE THEFT

Walnut Grove Rd., 7800 block, 3 a.m. Aug. 22. Three males in a stolen black Jeep Grand Cherokee tampered with five parked vehicles along Walnut Grove Rd., Village Square Ct. and Rosewood Rd. Police viewed the incident on home surveillance footage and spotted the van before it fled the area. A tag check revealed that the van was stolen in Fairfax.

Annapolis

Due to concerns over the novel coronavirus and social distancing, the police department has implemented a policy of telephone reporting for relatively minor and nonviolent crimes. Callers will be screened, and when appropriate for telephone reporting an officer will collect information. The non-emergency phone number is 410-268-4141.

ARREST

Copeland St., 1900 block, Aug. 27. A man held a knife to a woman’s chest and threatened to kill her. A 34-year-old Annapolis man was arrested and charged at the address with first-degree assault.

ASSAULT

Gilmer St., Unit block, Aug. 20. A male argued with a female stranger at Chambers Park. She left and returned with three males who repeatedly punched him in the head, face and body. He was treated at a hospital for a split lip, forearm lacerations and bruises on his chest and back.

Newtown Dr., 700 block, Aug. 23. A man was struck from behind and knocked out by an unknown assailant. He was taken to a hospital by a family member.

FRAUD

Monroe St., 1000 block, Aug. 20. A man received an email advising him that he owed a debt for an alarm system. He called a phone number in the email, and the person who answered requested access to his computer and told him that $8,000 had been accidentally deposited into his bank account and that he owed $7,000 of that amount. He then wired — and lost — $7,000 to an overseas account.

ROBBERY

St. John’s College, Aug. 20. A male was strong-armed by acquaintances on the St. John’s College campus and was treated for injuries to his head, mouth and hand at a hospital. A bicycle and backpack were taken. The acquaintances fled on foot.

SEXUAL ASSAULT

Tyler Ave., 1300 block, 3 p.m. Aug. 21. A woman was raped by a male acquittance at a residence.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Bay Bridge Rd., 900 block, 10:30 p.m. Aug. 22. Hygiene products valued at $66.04 were stolen from a business.

Hillsmere Dr., 100 block, 5 p.m. Aug 21. Laundry detergent valued at $22.95 was stolen from a business.

Taylor St., 500 block, 1:40 p.m. Aug. 19. Two bicycles were stolen from a home while the resident was away. Two people were seen removing the bikes on home surveillance video.

West St., 200 block, 2:17 p.m. Aug. 21. A wallet containing $600 was stolen from a parked car.

VANDALISM

Duke of Gloucester St., Aug. 20. Juveniles threw rocks at an Annapolis Fire Department firetruck and cracked its windshield. They fled on foot.

VEHICLE THEFT

City Gate Lane and Larkin Rd., 12:15 p.m. Aug. 26. A 2009 Toyota Camry was stolen.

Legion Ave., unit block, 3:15 p.m. Aug. 26. A front license plate was reported stolen from a vehicle after it had been taken in for a repair.

Howard County

Due to concerns over the novel coronavirus and social distancing, citizens are encouraged to report certain incidents online at hcpd.org or by calling 410-313-2200. These were among incidents reported by Howard County police.

CLARKSVILLE AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-IN

Elliott Dr., 13300 block, overnight Aug. 19-20. A wallet and a gun were stolen from a vehicle.

COLUMBIA AREA

ARREST

Berger Rd., 9200 block. A 36-year-old Silver Spring man was arrested and charge with burglary and destruction of property in connection with thefts and break-ins on Aug. 16 and 20 at a storage rental facility. Items were stolen after multiple storage units were entered by force.

HOMICIDE

Dovecote Dr., 6600 block, 11 p.m., July 31. Police responded to a report of gunshots at a residence where multiple people live. Several bullets had been fired into the house from the outside. A 30-year-old woman, who had recently moved to Maryland and had been staying there for the last few months, was shot once while inside. No one else was injured. The woman was seven months pregnant and later died. Doctors delivered her baby girl, who died on Aug. 5. A $15,000 reward is offered to anyone with information about the shooting.

VEHICLE THEFT

Otterbein Ln., 6000 block, Aug. 27. A 2015 black Nissan Rogue was stolen.

Phelps Luck Dr., 5300 block, Aug. 25. A gray Volkswagen Golf GTI was stolen.

ELKRIDGE AREA

VEHICLE THEFT

Hearthside Way, 7500 block. 3-7:30 p.m. Aug. 25. A 2005 white GMC Safari was stolen and recovered.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Clarksville Pk., 10000 block, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 25. A male exposed himself to a female in Centennial Par

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Brightlight Pl., 7900 block, Aug. 20. A handicap placard was stolen from a vehicle.

Pine Orchard Ln., 3200 block, Aug. 20. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

JESSUP AREA

HOME INVASION

Baltimore St., 9100 block, 5:09 a.m. Two adults were awakened in their residence by a male with his face partially covered. He showed a gun and demanded money. A wallet was taken.

VEHICLE THEFT

Washington Blvd., 8200 block, Aug. 25. A 2011 gray Kia Sedona was stolen.

Washington Blvd., 8600 block, 3:25 a.m. Aug. 25. A 2004 white Honda Pilot with temporary Virginia tags was stolen.

LAUREL AREA

ARREST

Washington Blvd., 10000 block, Aug. 19 A 27-year-old man with no fixed address was arrested on Aug. 21 in the District and charged with attempted murder, assault and kidnapping during an incident in the parking lot of a fast-food restaurant. A man and woman had an altercation inside an Audi, which led to the woman getting out of the car. A surveillance video shows the car briefly leaving, then returning and driving directly at the victim, striking her and another vehicle. The driver exited the vehicle, dragged the woman inside it and drove off. Police determined that the car was stolen in another state during July. Additional charges are pending. The woman was located separately and treated for minor injuries at a hospital on Aug. 21.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Evening Bird Ln., 9700 block, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 24. A male exposed himself to a woman as she was parking her vehicle.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Davis Rd., 9300 block, Aug. 20. A business lot was entered by cutting a hole in the fence and unknown people attempted to steal an all-terrain vehicle.

WOODBINE AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Florence Rd., 2800 block, overnight Aug. 27-28. Landscaping equipment was stolen.