•Destruction to a vehicle

•Destruction of property/vandalism

•Theft from a vehicle

•Thefts of vehicle parts and accessories

•Tampering with a vehicle

•Attempted vehicle theft

•Credit or debit card theft

•Identify theft

•Lost property

•Telephone misuse

•Trespassing

The following were among incidents reported by Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.

BROOKLYN PARK AREA

SHOOTING

Brookwood Rd., 5200 block, 10:15 p.m. Sept. 15. Responding to a report of a shooting, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to an upper extremity. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

DAVIDSONVILLE AREA

WEAPONS ARREST

Central Ave. and Patuxent River Crossover W., 5:25 p.m. Sept. 16. A man driving a black 2010 Ford Taurus drove across the oncoming traffic lane, left the roadway, and struck a mailbox, a picket fence and two trees. The driver was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A switchblade was found in the driver’s possession, and a loaded .22 caliber revolver was recovered from the vehicle. Upon release from the hospital, the 24-year-old Chesapeake Beach man was arrested and charged with a weapons offense.

EDGEWATER AREA

ASSAULT

Central Ave. E., 200 block, 8 a.m. Sept. 10. A soccer coach attempted to kiss a female high school player after practice. The 52-year-old Harwood man was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

GAMBRILLS AREA

ASSAULT

Defense Hwy., 1300 block, 6:52 p.m. Sept. 16. The driver of a burgundy 2006 Mercedes intentionally struck a male with his vehicle and fled. The injured male was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A 23-year-old Crofton man was arrested and charged with assault.

GLEN BURNIE AREA

HOMICIDE

Delaware Ave., 500 block, 10:45 p.m. Sept. 12. Responding to a report of an altercation, officers located a man lying in the street suffering from gunshots wounds. The 27-year-old Glen Burnie man was pronounced dead at the scene. An investigation revealed that while the man was fighting with family members, three males approached, and he was shot. The three males fled.

ATTEMPTED CARJACKING

Mountain Rd., unit block, Sept. 16. Two males in a white Ford Focus approached a man returning to his vehicle outside a restaurant. The males pointed guns at him and demanded his keys and cash. The man entered his vehicle and drove away.

STOLEN VEHICLE/WEAPONS VIOLATION ARRESTS

Ritchie Hwy. and Mountain Rd., 1:35 a.m. Sept. 16. A 19-year-old Baltimore man was arrested during a traffic stop. Police determined the vehicle was stolen. Inside the vehicle, police discovered suspected crack cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, more than $3,000 cash, and a loaded Beretta .25 caliber handgun. The driver was charged with driving a stolen vehicle, weapons possession and possession of multiple controlled dangerous substances. A 21-year-old female passenger was also arrested.

HANOVER AREA

Arundel Mills Cir., 7000 block, 9:45 a.m. Sept. 13. A person at a fast-food restaurant drive-through placed an order, handed the clerk money and a credit card, then demanded his payment be returned. He became argumentative, and the employee complied. A weapon was not displayed, but a gun was implied. The man drove off in a silver Nissan SUV. A 27-year-old Glen Burnie man was arrested Sept. 16 and charged with robbery.

SEVERN AREA

WEAPON VIOLATION AND DRUGS ARREST

Meade Village Rd., 8100 block, 10:20 p.m. Sept. 14. A 21-year-old Severn man was arrested and charged with possession of a loaded handgun, possession of controlled dangerous substance, and possession of paraphernalia.

Annapolis

Due to concerns over the novel coronavirus and social distancing, the police department has implemented a policy of telephone reporting for relatively minor and nonviolent crimes. Callers will be screened, and when appropriate for telephone reporting an officer will collect information. The non-emergency phone number is 410-268-4141.

SHOTS FIRED

Madison St., 1100 block, 8:51 p.m. Sept. 16. Police heard 10-12 shots fired in a neighborhood. Ten shell casings were located on President Street in the grassy area in front of 1100 Madison St. A bedroom window at an apartment was struck by gunfire, and a bullet was later located inside the residence. No injuries were reported.

ASSAULT

Pinemont Pl., 1100 block, 2:17 a.m. Sept. 17. A woman was arrested after she spat on an officer during a disturbance call. She was charged with second-degree assault.

ROBBERY

Dogwood Rd., 100 block, 12:47 p.m. Sept. 9. Three males accosted a man walking to pick up food for his children. One of the males displayed a handgun and demanded the man’s cellphone and cash. The other two accomplices brandished a knife and a baseball bat. The man ran away but was cut in the hand by the knife. The three males fled.

FRAUD

Glen Ave., 1:57 p.m. Sept. 9. A woman reported a scam by someone posing as Apple support personnel. The woman bought gift cards worth $8,000 and gave the card information to the scammer.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Cherry Grove Ave. S., 500 block, 4:40 p.m. Sept. 9. A woman entered a store and stole two bottles of detergent.

Cherry Grove Ave. S., 500 block, 8:15 a.m. Sept. 13. A man entered a business and took various laundry detergent products. Police charged the 24-year-old man as he was leaving the store on a criminal citation for theft.

Forest Dr., 1700 block, 9:03 a.m. Sept. 13. A 24-year-old man was arrested and charged with theft for stealing $193.44 worth of seafood from a store.

Hillsmere Dr., 100 block, 9:23 p.m. Sept. 9. A gray Yeti Hopper cooler, a blue Yeti Hopper cooler and a green Yeti day trip lunch bag were shoplifted.

Severn Ave., 200 block, 5 p.m. Sept. 12 to 8 a.m. Sept. 13. A yard sign was stolen from a residence.

Sixth St., 400 block, Sept. 10. A Giant bicycle was stolen from the rear of a residence.

Third St., 300 block, Sept. 4-5. A black Yamaha engine was stolen from a dinghy docked at a pier.

Tiburon Ct., unit block, 2:39 p.m. Sept. 16. A set of keys was stolen from a vehicle. At approximately 4:45 p.m., officers responded to the same street for the report of three additional attempted thefts from vehicles.

West St., unit block, Sept. 10. A visitor center was entered through an unlocked side door. Nothing was reported missing.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Garden Gate Lane, 200 block, July 1-Sept. 7. A silver Infiniti M45 sedan was stolen.

Second and Fourth streets, 2:34 p.m. Sept. 10. A 2008 Toyota 4Runner was reported stolen.

Howard County

Due to concerns over the novel coronavirus and social distancing, citizens are encouraged to report certain incidents online at hcpd.org or by calling 410-313-2200. These were among incidents reported by Howard County police.

COLUMBIA AREA

ASSAULT

Browsing Deer, 6400 block, 1:45 p.m. Sept. 10. Several people approached a residence and accosted a man who opened the front door. One of the people cut the man, and the people fled. The injured man was hospitalized, treated and released. Police do not believe this was a random incident.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Hidden Ridge Dr., 10700 block, Sept. 14. Two homes under construction were entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Indian Camp Rd., 9300 block, Sept. 14-15. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Rumsey Rd., 9100 block, Sept. 9-10. Catalytic converters were stolen from three vehicles overnight.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Whetstone Rd., 5000 block, Sept. 16. A 2016 Honda Accord was stolen.

DAYTON AREA

THEFT/BURGLARY

Ten Oaks Rd., 4500 block, Sept. 3.

ELKRIDGE AREA

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Glasgow Ave., 8000 block, Sept. 8.

Green Tree Dr., 8100 block, Sept. 3.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Bayberry Ct., 6400 block, Sept. 10.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Honey Bee Ct., 3300 block, Sept. 14. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

Meadowbrook Lane, 5000 block, Sept. 14.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Centennial Lane, 3300 block, Sept. 10.

Normandy Woods Dr., 3200 block, Sept. 8.

Oak Green Ct., 3000 block, Sept. 15-16. A 2016 Toyota Camry was stolen.

LAUREL AREA

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Freestate Dr., 8800 block, Sept. 16. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Price Manor Way, 10900 block, Sept. 15-16. Wheel locks were stolen from a vehicle.

SAVAGE AREA

THEFT/BURGLARY

Greenwood Pl., 8800 block, 4:30 a.m. Sept. 14. A catalytic converter was stolen from three vehicles.