Anne Arundel County

The following were among incidents reported by the Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.

BROOKLYN PARK AREA

ROBBERY

Ritchie Hwy., 4000 block, 4:25 a.m. June 4. Two males entered a convenience store, implied they had weapons, took e-cigarettes and fled.

GLEN BURNIE AREA

ROBBERY

Crain Hwy., 1700 block, 3:50 p.m. June 1. A male entered a cellular wireless store and demanded cash at gunpoint. An employee complied, and the assailant fled.

LOTHIAN AREA

ASSAULT

Sands Rd., 5100 block, 2:01 a.m. June 5. During an argument, a man shot his neighbor in the calf. The injured man was treated at a hospital and released. A 32-year-old Lothian man was arrested on June 6 and charged with assault.

Annapolis

These were among incidents reported by the Annapolis Police Department. For information, call 410-268-9000.

ARRESTS

Betsy Ct., 800 block, 8:50 p.m. May 30. Shots were fired and struck a home. A 17-year-old Annapolis man turned himself into police on June 1. He was charged with handgun on person, disorderly conduct and three related weapons charges.

Gilmer St., unit block, 12:30 a.m. May 26. A man was arrested and charged with armed carjacking, first-degree assault and six related charges.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Cove Rd., 1100 block, 9 p.m. June 5. A man was seen exposing his genitals outside a residence. He fled when a female looked out the window and noticed him.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bay Ridge Ave., 900 block, 7-11:58 p.m. May 29. A backpack, Apple watch and a set of keys were stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

Dock St., 100 block, 5:15 p.m. May 28. A bright green mountain bike was stolen when it was left unlocked outside a business. It was recognized by an officer in another incident on June 4 and returned to its owner. A male youth was arrested and charged with theft and possession of stolen property. He was released to a guardian.

Hilltop Lane, 200 block, 7:50-8 a.m. May 23. Merchandise from a package delivered to a common area in an apartment building was stolen.

Jefferson St., 100 block, 4:30-6 p.m. June 1. A laptop was stolen from an unlocked residence.

Muir Woods Ct., unit block, 10 p.m. June 4 to 7 a.m. June 5. Cash and an Apple iPod Nano were stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

Northwest St., unit block, 6 p.m. May 29 to 8:30 a.m. May 30. Cash and pint glasses were stolen from a vehicle entered by force.

Tiburon Ct., unit block, 10 p.m. June 4 to 7 a.m. June 5. An unlocked vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Van Buren St., 900 block, 11 p.m. May 31 to 2 p.m. June 1. A laptop was stolen from an unlocked residence.

Youngs Farm Ct., unit block, 10 p.m. June 4 to 7 a.m. June 5. A backpack was stolen from an unlocked vehicle. In a separate incident, a locked vehicle with a keypad door entry system was found with a door handle pulled out, but the vehicle had not been entered.

VEHICLE THEFT

Bay Ridge Ave., 900 block, 7-11:58 p.m. May 29. A gray 2014 Subaru Forrester was stolen after the spare key was stolen from an unlocked vehicle parked nearby. The vehicle was found unoccupied at 7:15 a.m. the following day.

Howard County

These were among incidents reported by the Howard County Police Department. For information, call 410-313-2236.

CLARKSVILLE AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Syracuse Ct., 6100 block, June 1-2. Cash or checks were stolen from several vehicles overnight.

COLUMBIA AREA

ROBBERY

Winter Rose Path, 7100 block, 10:24 p.m. May 31. A man robbed a food delivery driver of his food and cash at gunpoint.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Berger Rd., 9500 block, 5:01 p.m. June 1. License plates were stolen from multiple vehicles.

Browsing Deer, 6400 block, 11:09 a.m. June 4. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Cedar Wood Ct., 6100 block, Hilltop Lane, 10800 block, and McGregor Lane, 10700 block, May 30-31. Ten vehicles were entered. Cash was stolen from one of them. Nothing was reported missing from the others.

Cross Fox Lane, 10500 block, 8:30 a.m.-noon June 1. Cash, a video game console and several video games were stolen from a residence. There was no sign of forced entry.

Red Branch Rd., 9100 block, June 2-4. A studio was entered by force through a control room attached to the business. Nothing was reported missing.

Snowden River Pkwy., 9300 block, 11:02 a.m. June 5. A backpack was stolen from a vehicle.

ELKRIDGE AREA

ROBBERY

Old Waterloo Rd., 7100 block, 3:44 a.m. June 4. A 36-year-old Columbia man was charged with armed robbery, armed carjacking, kidnapping, motor vehicle theft and related charges.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Dorsey Run Rd., 7100 block, 6:16 p.m. June 4. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Washington Blvd., 7400 block, 4:44 p.m. June 5. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Baltimore National Pike, 8300 block, 1:51 a.m. June 1. A gas station was entered by force through the front door. An ATM and cash from the register were stolen.

Pine Orchard Lane, 3100 block, June 3-4. Identification and credit cards were stolen from a vehicle.

Ridge Rd. N., 3200 block, 11:25 a.m. June 1. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Serena Dylan Way, 7500 block, 4:28 p.m. June 3. Multiple vehicles were entered and searched. Nothing was reported missing.

Upper Mill Ct., 3500 block, 9:24 p.m. June 1. Medication was stolen from a vehicle.

Walking Stick Rd., 4900 block, June 1-2. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

LAUREL AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Livery Lane, 9200 block, 11:30 p.m. June 2. A residence was entered by force. Nothing was reported missing.

Old Columbia Rd., 8400 block, 8:40 p.m. June 2. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Horsham Dr. and Breamore Ct., 12:31 p.m. June 2. A 2010 Toyota Camry was stolen.

Stebbing Way, 9100 block, 2:26 p.m. June 1. A 2013 Acura ILX was stolen.

SAVAGE AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Bollman Pl., 8700 block, Jun. 1-4. Wire and copper wire were stolen from a construction site entered by tampering with a lock on a side entrance.

WEST FRIENDSHIP AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Nixon Farm Rd., 2800 block, May 15-31. An all-terrain vehicle was stolen from a residential shed.

WOODBINE AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Galaxy Dr., 15300 block, May 23-28. A microwave was stolen from a home under construction. There was no sign of forced entry.