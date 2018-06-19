Anne Arundel County

The following were among incidents reported by the Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.

BROOKLYN PARK AREA

ROBBERIES

Ritchie Hwy., 4000 block, 1:41 a.m. June 8. Two males entered a convenience store, and one of them pulled out a handgun and demanded cash. The clerk complied.

Ritchie Hwy., 4000 block, 2:24 a.m. June 10. A male entered a convenience store, pulled out a knife and demanded cash. The clerk complied.

CROFTON AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Route 3, 1000 block, 3:20-4:30 a.m. June 14. A fast food restaurant was entered by force. A cash box was tampered with, but it is unknown if anything was stolen.

Route 3, 1200 block, 3:20-4:30 a.m. June 14. A restaurant was entered by force, and an ATM was stolen.

Route 3, 1600 block, 3:20-4:30 a.m. June 14. A seafood restaurant was entered by force and an ATM was stolen. Police believe the break-ins of the Route 3 restaurants in Crofton and the Gambrills break-in on Main Chapel Way are connected.

GAMBRILLS AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Main Chapel Way, 1400 block, 3:20-4:30 a.m. June 14. A wireless electronics business was entered by force. Nothing was reported missing.

GLEN BURNIE AREA

ROBBERY

Crain Hwy., 1700 block, 3:50 p.m. June 1. A male entered a wireless retail store and demanded cash at gunpoint. The clerk complied at the assailant fled. A 26-year-old Halethorpe man was arrested and charged with robbery. A 22-year-old female suspect, of no fixed address, is at the Prince George’s County Detention Center. The woman will be served an arrest warrant upon her release from Prince George’s County.

ASSAULT

Furnace Branch Rd. and Route 10, June 9. A vehicle pulled alongside a second vehicle with two men inside. A front passenger in the first vehicle began shooting at the two men. The injured men drove to the hospital for treatment of superficial wounds. Police say this was not a random act.

LAUREL AREA

ARREST

Laurel Fort Meade Rd., 3300 block, 8:27 p.m. June 11. A 38-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with assault and carjacking.

ASSAULT

Jill Lane near Old Line Ave., 10 p.m. June 7. A 26-year-old man was found by police suffering from several gunshot wounds. The man refused to provide details about the incident and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

LOTHIAN AREA

SEVERN AREA

ROBBERIES

Arwell Ct., 1800 block, 11:04 p.m. June 7. Two males assaulted a food delivery driver making a delivery and robbed him cash and property.

Cedar Dr., 1800 block, June 12. A 55-year-old Severn man was arrested in connection with an attempted armed robbery May 23 at a pharmacy on Annapolis Road.

SHADY SIDE AREA

ROBBERY

Chesapeake Ave., 5100 block, 9:50 p.m. June 11. Two males with a handgun and a heavyset female robbed an intoxicated woman at a community pier.

Annapolis

These were among incidents reported by the Annapolis Police Department. For information, call 410-268-9000.

ARREST

McGuckian St., 1900 block, 11:45 a.m. June 11. A 28-year-old Glen Burnie man was arrested and charged with first-degree assault and possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, and 16 other charges.

ROBBERY

Bay Ridge Rd., 900 block, 1:35 p.m. June 11. A man robbed a female pedestrian of her cash and cellphone. A 30-year-old Annapolis man was charged with robbery, assault and theft.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arbor Hill Rd., unit block, 7:30 p.m. June 4 to 10:30 a.m. June 5. An unlocked vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Bay Ridge Ave., 900 block, 7-8 p.m. June 8. A purple Trek 21 speed bicycle outside a church was stolen.

Bens Dr., unit block, 2:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. June 5. Cash was stolen from an apartment entered by force.

Catlyn Pl., 10:55 p.m. June 7. A man was seen looking into vehicles and pulling on door handles. A 21-year-old Annapolis man was arrested and charged with three counts of rogue and vagabond, five counts of theft, and four charges related to possessing a loaded handgun.

Forest Dr., 1700 block, 8:35 to 8:50 p.m. June 7. A purse was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

Forest Dr., 2100 block, 1:40 a.m. June 8. Lottery tickets, cigarettes and bottles of alcohol were stolen from a business entered by force.

Hilltop Lane, 200 block, June 8-11. An unlocked vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

West St., 200 block, 10:30 p.m. June 6 to 7:30 a.m. June 7. Cash was stolen from a vehicle entered by force.

PROPERTY DAMAGE

Marda Lane and Janwall St., June 10-11. The tires on 18 vehicles and one trailer were flattened.

VEHICLE THEFT

Boucher Ave., 800 block, 6 p.m. June 8 to 1 p.m. June 9. A red 2007 Kia Ronda four-door hatchback was stolen after it was left unlocked with the key inside.

Howard County

These were among incidents reported by the Howard County Police Department. For information, call 410-313-2236.

ANNAPOLIS JUNCTION AREA

VEHICLE THEFT

Guilford Rd., 10900 block, 8:36 p.m. June 10. A 2005 Ford F-650 was stolen.

COLUMBIA AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Broken Land Pkwy., 9700 block, 7:21 p.m. June 9. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Columbia Crossing Cir., 6200 block, June 6-7. Cash was stolen from a French bakery overnight.

Fairest Dream Lane, 6400 block, June 11. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Harpers Farm Rd., 5600 block, June 11-12. IPads were among items stolen from four vehicles.

Latchkey Row, 9400 block, June 10-11. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Murray Hill Rd., 7600 block, 12:38 a.m. June 13. Rolling papers were stolen from a market entered by force.

Old Dobbin Lane, 6100 block, June 11. A purse was stolen from two vehicles.

Old Man Ct., 9400 block, 10:17 p.m. June 10. Several bicycles were stolen from a vehicle.

Running Brook Rd. W., 5200 block, 10:45 a.m. June 8. A vacant residence was entered through a rear sliding door. Nothing was reported missing.

Turnabout Lane, 5900 block, June 11-13. Wallets and other property were stolen from three vehicles.

Wild Lilac, 5400 block, June 12. A 17-year-old Columbia male was arrested in connection with a residential burglary that occurred May 4.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Green Meadow Dr., 12200 block, 1:59 p.m. June 7. A Jeep Cherokee was stolen.

Hickory Ridge Rd., 10200 block, 4:28 a.m. June 8. A Toyota Corolla was stolen.

Majors Lane, 6000 block, 12:23 p.m. June 10. A Nissan Altima was stolen.

ELKRIDGE AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Linden Ave., 6900 block, 6:37 a.m. June 12. A man reported seeing an unknown male exiting a detached shed on his property. Nothing was reported missing.

Rowanberry Dr., 5700 block, Jun. 8-9. Keys and jewelry were stolen from a vehicle.

Washington Blvd., 6500 block, 6:13 p.m. June 9. License plates were stolen from a vehicle.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Autumn Harvest, 8500 block, June 6-7. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Maxine St., 10100 block, 7:44-8:35 p.m. June 7. Cash, credit cards, checks, and identification were stolen from a residence entered by force.

Montgomery Rd., 4300 block, 7:33 p.m. June 11. Two vehicles were entered and searched. Nothing was reported missing.

Plumtree Dr., 3400 block, 9:12 p.m. June 9. A laptop and a purse were stolen from a vehicle.

Sante Fe Ct., 5100 block, June 10-11. A vacant residence was entered by force. Nothing was reported missing.

JESSUP AREA

ARREST

Camerado Ct., 8000 block, and Red Jacket Way, 8000 block, 2:10 p.m. June 9. A 23-year-old Jessup man was arrested and charged with indecent exposure.

LAUREL AREA

DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY

Old Scaggsville Rd., 9000 block, Glen Hannah Dr., 10500 block, Hughes Ave., 9900 block, Gross Ave., 9200 block, and Sewall Ave., 9400 block, June 9-10. A BB gun was used to shoot out the windows of multiple parked vehicles. No one was injured. Cash was stolen from one vehicle.

MARRIOTTSVILLE AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Marriottsville Rd., 2000 block, 2:41 p.m. June 11. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.

WOODSTOCK AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Croydon Ct., 10700 block, 11:02 a.m. June 10. A 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse was stolen.