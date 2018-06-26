Anne Arundel County

The following were among incidents reported by the Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.

ANNAPOLIS AREA

ASSAULT

Towne Centre Blvd., 1900 block, 5:03 p.m. June 20. A male driver was speeding in a retail store parking lot and nearly hit a pedestrian. The driver then threatened a man and his daughter with a gun when the man yelled at him to slow down. A 31-year-old Churchton man was arrested and charged with assault.

BROOKLYN PARK AREA

ROBBERY

Lednura Rd. near Haile Ave., 10:45 p.m. June 16. Two males accosted a male pedestrian and demanded his property at gunpoint. The pedestrian complied and the assailants fled with his backpack, cellphone and wallet.

GLEN BURNIE AREA

ROBBERY

Baltimore Annapolis Blvd., 7200 block, 4:59 a.m. June 16. A male entered a convenience store and demanded cigarettes at gunpoint. The clerk complied and the assailant fled.

HIT AND RUN

Mountain Rd. and Ritchie Hwy., 11 p.m. June 15. The driver of a silver or gray Honda Civic struck a female pedestrian and fled northbound onto Ritchie Highway. The woman was taken to a nearby shock trauma hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening injuries.

Annapolis

These were among incidents reported by the Annapolis Police Department. For information, call 410-268-9000.

ASSAULT

Madison St., 1100 block, 2 a.m. June 17. A man accosted male pedestrian, assaulted him with a sharp object, and fled. The pedestrian was taken to a hospital and treated for cuts to his face and back.

ROBBERY

Church Cir., unit block, 8:40 p.m. June 14. A man approached a male sitting on a bench, took the male’s headphones off his head, and walked away with them. When the male demanded his property, the assailant punched him in the face and they fought. A 51-year-old Annapolis man was arrested and charged with robbery, assault, reckless endangerment and theft.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Eastern Ave., 200 block, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. June 17. A woman placed several items she no longer wanted in her yard with a note reading “Free.” She later discovered additional items had been stolen from the porch and side of the home including two brown wicker chairs with green cushions, a brown wicker folding table, two large clamshells, a large marble tabletop, a gray concrete mermaid statue, and several planters and columns.

Juliana Cir., unit block, 6 p.m. June 17 to 1:30 p.m. June 18. A vehicle was entered by force and searched. Nothing was reported missing.

Monument St., unit block, June 14. A Rolex watch was stolen from a residence entered by force through a window.

Rosedale St., 700 block, 11 p.m. June 17 to 9 a.m. June 18. Prescription medication was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Americana Dr., 600 block, 2:30 p.m. June 16. A black 2007 Yamaha motorcycle was stolen from a parking lot.

Bay Ridge Ave., 1300 block, 3:42 p.m. June 15. Someone took the keys to a Mini Cooper from a locker at a business and fled in the vehicle. Police found the vehicle, parked and unoccupied, in the 900 block of Madison Street.

Belle Dr., 1700 block, 5 p.m. June 14 to 2:30 a.m. June 15. A unlocked Chrysler Town & Country minivan with the keys left inside was stolen. The minivan was found after it was involved in a hit-and-run accident in the 700 block of Glenwood Street.

Monroe St., 800 block, 10 p.m. June 17 to 9 a.m. June 18. A gray 2007 Dodge Caravan was stolen after it was left unlocked with the key inside.

Howard County

These were among incidents reported by the Howard County Police Department. For information, call 410-313-2236.

COLUMBIA AREA

ROBBERY

Little Patuxent Pkwy., 10300 block, 6:02 p.m. June 16. Four male youths assaulted a woman as she exited a library and attempted to steal her purse. The assailants fled empty-handed. No serious injuries were reported.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Cradlerock Way, 7200 block, 1:47 p.m. June 17. A male inside a vehicle approached a woman, exposed himself, then drove away.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Airybrink Lane, 8700 block, 9:04 p.m. June 16. A video game console was stolen from a residence entered through a rear sliding door.

Charter Dr., 10700 block, June 16. Two suites in a medical office were entered by force. An investigation is ongoing.

Deepage Dr., 7000 block, 9:32 p.m. June 15. Property was stolen from a vehicle

Faulkner Ridge Cir., 10500 block, 5:40 p.m. June 14. Multiple items were stolen from a vehicle.

Forest Dr., 2000 block, June 19-20. Saddle bags were stolen from a motorcycle parked in the driveway of a residence.

Harpers Farm Rd., 5700 block, June 18-19. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Juliana Cir., unit block, 6 p.m. June 17 to 1:30 June 18. Cash was stolen from a residence. There was no sign of forced entry.

Lambskin Lane, 9000 block, 5:30-7:43 p.m. June 14. A video game console, electronics, jewelry and cash were stolen from a residence entered by force through a rear window.

Lee Deforest Dr., 7200 block, 10:19 p.m. June 14. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Murray Hill Rd., 7600 block, 10:20 p.m. June 14. Two males assaulted and attempted to rob a male of property. No serious injuries were reported and nothing was stolen.

Old Dobbin Lane, 6100 block, 3:32 p.m. June 15. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Rosedale St., 700 block, 11 p.m. June 17 to 9 a.m. June 18. Prescription medication was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

Rum Cay Ct., 10900 block, June 19. Various items were stolen from a residence.

State St., 300 block, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. June 19. Money was stolen from a home. There was no sign of forced entry.

Wild Ginger Ct., 6000 block, 1:03 p.m. June 15. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Brook Way, 5300 block, 9:44 p.m. June 20. Two motorcycles were stolen.

Clocktower Lane, 9700 block, June 15-16. A BMW 528 was stolen.

Robert Oliver Pl., 5800 block, June 15-17. A 2009 Pontiac G3 was stolen.

ELKRIDGE AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Macaw Ct., 6300 block, June 19-20. Car batteries were stolen from multiple vehicles.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Breconshire Rd., 10300 block, June 13-14. Property was stolen from multiple vehicles overnight.

Clarksville Pike, 10000 block, 7:31 p.m. June 20. Cash, wallets and purses were among items stolen from two vehicles.

Corporate Ct., 3200 block, June 18-19. Prescription medication was stolen from a vehicle

Saint Charles Pl., 3100 block, June 14. A vacant residence was entered by force. Nothing was reported missing.

Town and Country Blvd., 8900 block, June 13-14. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Triadelphia Mill Rd., 13200 block, June 20-21. A purse was stolen from a vehicle overnight.

VEHICLE THEFT

Ilchester Manor Lane, 5300 block, 9:54 a.m. June 15. A 2009 Honda Accord was stolen.

JESSUP AREA

VEHICLE THEFT

Assateague Dr., 7300 block, 1:09 p.m. June 19. A 1996 Nissan Maxima was stolen.

LAUREL AREA

DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY ARRESTS

Laurel area neighborhoods, June 9-13. Two males damaged 14 vehicles using a BB gun. Two 18-year-old men, of Jessup and Savage, were arrested and charged with destruction of property, reckless endangerment, assault, and weapon violations.

ROBBERY

Washington Blvd., 9900 block, 4:02 a.m. June 17. Two males robbed a male and a female at gunpoint outside a motel. The assailants took personal property, including car keys, and then fled in the male’s 2005 Toyota Camry.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Ashberry Ct., 8800 block, June 19-20. A registration was stolen from a vehicle.

Livery Lane, 9200 block, 10:06 p.m. June 20. A phone charger was stolen from a vehicle.

Whiskey Run, 9700 block, June 19-20. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT

Washington Blvd., 10100 block, 6:34 a.m. June 15. A 2000 Ford F-250 was stolen.

SAVAGE AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Ellen Way, 8100 block, June 18-19. Credit cards and a key were stolen from a vehicle.

Howard Hills Dr., 8800 block, 12:36 p.m. June 19. A locking mechanism on a vehicle was tampered with.

WOODBINE AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Frederick Rd., 15200 block, June 19. A vacant residence was entered and searched. Nothing was reported missing.