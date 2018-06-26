Towne Centre Blvd., 1900 block, 5:03 p.m. June 20. A male driver was speeding in a retail store parking lot and nearly hit a pedestrian. The driver then threatened a man and his daughter with a gun when the man yelled at him to slow down. A 31-year-old Churchton man was arrested and charged with assault.
Lednura Rd. near Haile Ave., 10:45 p.m. June 16. Two males accosted a male pedestrian and demanded his property at gunpoint. The pedestrian complied and the assailants fled with his backpack, cellphone and wallet.
Baltimore Annapolis Blvd., 7200 block, 4:59 a.m. June 16. A male entered a convenience store and demanded cigarettes at gunpoint. The clerk complied and the assailant fled.
Mountain Rd. and Ritchie Hwy., 11 p.m. June 15. The driver of a silver or gray Honda Civic struck a female pedestrian and fled northbound onto Ritchie Highway. The woman was taken to a nearby shock trauma hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening injuries.
Madison St., 1100 block, 2 a.m. June 17. A man accosted male pedestrian, assaulted him with a sharp object, and fled. The pedestrian was taken to a hospital and treated for cuts to his face and back.
Church Cir., unit block, 8:40 p.m. June 14. A man approached a male sitting on a bench, took the male’s headphones off his head, and walked away with them. When the male demanded his property, the assailant punched him in the face and they fought. A 51-year-old Annapolis man was arrested and charged with robbery, assault, reckless endangerment and theft.
Eastern Ave., 200 block, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. June 17. A woman placed several items she no longer wanted in her yard with a note reading “Free.” She later discovered additional items had been stolen from the porch and side of the home including two brown wicker chairs with green cushions, a brown wicker folding table, two large clamshells, a large marble tabletop, a gray concrete mermaid statue, and several planters and columns.
Juliana Cir., unit block, 6 p.m. June 17 to 1:30 p.m. June 18. A vehicle was entered by force and searched. Nothing was reported missing.
Monument St., unit block, June 14. A Rolex watch was stolen from a residence entered by force through a window.
Rosedale St., 700 block, 11 p.m. June 17 to 9 a.m. June 18. Prescription medication was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.
Americana Dr., 600 block, 2:30 p.m. June 16. A black 2007 Yamaha motorcycle was stolen from a parking lot.
Bay Ridge Ave., 1300 block, 3:42 p.m. June 15. Someone took the keys to a Mini Cooper from a locker at a business and fled in the vehicle. Police found the vehicle, parked and unoccupied, in the 900 block of Madison Street.
Belle Dr., 1700 block, 5 p.m. June 14 to 2:30 a.m. June 15. A unlocked Chrysler Town & Country minivan with the keys left inside was stolen. The minivan was found after it was involved in a hit-and-run accident in the 700 block of Glenwood Street.
Monroe St., 800 block, 10 p.m. June 17 to 9 a.m. June 18. A gray 2007 Dodge Caravan was stolen after it was left unlocked with the key inside.
Little Patuxent Pkwy., 10300 block, 6:02 p.m. June 16. Four male youths assaulted a woman as she exited a library and attempted to steal her purse. The assailants fled empty-handed. No serious injuries were reported.
Cradlerock Way, 7200 block, 1:47 p.m. June 17. A male inside a vehicle approached a woman, exposed himself, then drove away.
Airybrink Lane, 8700 block, 9:04 p.m. June 16. A video game console was stolen from a residence entered through a rear sliding door.
Charter Dr., 10700 block, June 16. Two suites in a medical office were entered by force. An investigation is ongoing.
Deepage Dr., 7000 block, 9:32 p.m. June 15. Property was stolen from a vehicle
Faulkner Ridge Cir., 10500 block, 5:40 p.m. June 14. Multiple items were stolen from a vehicle.
Forest Dr., 2000 block, June 19-20. Saddle bags were stolen from a motorcycle parked in the driveway of a residence.
Harpers Farm Rd., 5700 block, June 18-19. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.
Juliana Cir., unit block, 6 p.m. June 17 to 1:30 June 18. Cash was stolen from a residence. There was no sign of forced entry.
Lambskin Lane, 9000 block, 5:30-7:43 p.m. June 14. A video game console, electronics, jewelry and cash were stolen from a residence entered by force through a rear window.
Lee Deforest Dr., 7200 block, 10:19 p.m. June 14. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.
Murray Hill Rd., 7600 block, 10:20 p.m. June 14. Two males assaulted and attempted to rob a male of property. No serious injuries were reported and nothing was stolen.
Old Dobbin Lane, 6100 block, 3:32 p.m. June 15. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.
Rosedale St., 700 block, 11 p.m. June 17 to 9 a.m. June 18. Prescription medication was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.
Rum Cay Ct., 10900 block, June 19. Various items were stolen from a residence.
State St., 300 block, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. June 19. Money was stolen from a home. There was no sign of forced entry.
Wild Ginger Ct., 6000 block, 1:03 p.m. June 15. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Brook Way, 5300 block, 9:44 p.m. June 20. Two motorcycles were stolen.
Clocktower Lane, 9700 block, June 15-16. A BMW 528 was stolen.
Robert Oliver Pl., 5800 block, June 15-17. A 2009 Pontiac G3 was stolen.
Macaw Ct., 6300 block, June 19-20. Car batteries were stolen from multiple vehicles.
Breconshire Rd., 10300 block, June 13-14. Property was stolen from multiple vehicles overnight.
Clarksville Pike, 10000 block, 7:31 p.m. June 20. Cash, wallets and purses were among items stolen from two vehicles.
Corporate Ct., 3200 block, June 18-19. Prescription medication was stolen from a vehicle
Saint Charles Pl., 3100 block, June 14. A vacant residence was entered by force. Nothing was reported missing.
Town and Country Blvd., 8900 block, June 13-14. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Triadelphia Mill Rd., 13200 block, June 20-21. A purse was stolen from a vehicle overnight.
Ilchester Manor Lane, 5300 block, 9:54 a.m. June 15. A 2009 Honda Accord was stolen.
Assateague Dr., 7300 block, 1:09 p.m. June 19. A 1996 Nissan Maxima was stolen.
Laurel area neighborhoods, June 9-13. Two males damaged 14 vehicles using a BB gun. Two 18-year-old men, of Jessup and Savage, were arrested and charged with destruction of property, reckless endangerment, assault, and weapon violations.
Washington Blvd., 9900 block, 4:02 a.m. June 17. Two males robbed a male and a female at gunpoint outside a motel. The assailants took personal property, including car keys, and then fled in the male’s 2005 Toyota Camry.
Ashberry Ct., 8800 block, June 19-20. A registration was stolen from a vehicle.
Livery Lane, 9200 block, 10:06 p.m. June 20. A phone charger was stolen from a vehicle.
Whiskey Run, 9700 block, June 19-20. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Washington Blvd., 10100 block, 6:34 a.m. June 15. A 2000 Ford F-250 was stolen.
Ellen Way, 8100 block, June 18-19. Credit cards and a key were stolen from a vehicle.
Howard Hills Dr., 8800 block, 12:36 p.m. June 19. A locking mechanism on a vehicle was tampered with.
Frederick Rd., 15200 block, June 19. A vacant residence was entered and searched. Nothing was reported missing.