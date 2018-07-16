Ritchie Hwy., 5000 block, 5:46 p.m. July 7. A 20-year-old Pasadena man was arrested and charged with several weapons violations.
Ritchie Hwy., 5000 block, 9:14 a.m. July 4. A masked male entered a restaurant through a rear door. He demanded cash at gunpoint. Employees complied. The male left through the rear door.
Daniels Purchase Way, 8200 block, 4:25 p.m. July 7. A 23-year-old Millersville man was arrested and charged with homicide.
Belle Grove Rd., 4100 block, 10:39 p.m. July 11. A masked man entered a food mart with a silver revolver and demanded cash and cigarettes. The clerk complied and the man fled.
Oak Manor Dr., 200 block, 3:40 a.m. July 11. A male entered a convenience store and demanded cash at gunpoint. The clerk complied and the male fled.
Ritchie Hwy., 6300 block, 2 a.m. July 6. A man entered a hotel lobby and demanded cash. The employee complied and the man fled.
Ridge Rd., 7500 block, 10:55 p.m. July 10. A man wearing a bandanna to cover his face approached a driver in a vehicle using an ATM drive through. When the man demanded cash at gunpoint, the driver refused to comply. The driver went home and called police.
Rt. 175, 2700 block, 11:50 p.m. July 9. Two masked men entered a liquor store and demanded cash at gunpoint. The employees complied and the men fled.
Gambier Harbor, 800 block, 2:26 a.m. July 11. A man entered a residence and woke up a man and a woman. While fighting, both men cut each other with knives. The woman was injured as she attempted to intervene. A 29-year-old Pasadena man was taken into custody and sent to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The residents were also taken to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Beacon Ct., unit block, 10:35 p.m. July 10. An unlocked vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.
Chelsea Ct., unit block, 12:30-8:30 a.m. July 9. Two Schwinn bicycles were stolen from the front porch of a home.
Copeland St., 1900 block, 7 p.m. July 7 to 6 p.m. July 11. A television and a microwave were among items stolen from a residence entered by force through a basement door.
Copley Ct., unit block, 9:30 p.m. July 6 to 8 a.m. July 7. A purse was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.
Dorset Ct., unit block, 9 p.m. July 10 to 7 a.m. July 11. Cash was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.
Duke of Gloucester St., 100 block, 12:01-6:30 a.m. June 20. Five pairs of sunglasses were stolen from a vehicle. The theft was reported July 10.
Forest Dr., 2000 block, 6 p.m. July 7 to 9 a.m. July 9. A red Craftsman lawn mower was stolen from a locked shed entered by force.
Fox Hollow Lane, 400 block, 9 p.m. July 10 to 10:45 a.m. July 11. A Kate Spade diaper bag with a wallet inside was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.
Juliana Cir. E., unit block, 3-5:45 a.m. July 4. A seat and saddlebags containing a tool kit were stolen from a motorcycle.
Main St., 100 block, 2:25-2:45 p.m. July 8. A black Diamondback bicycle was stolen after it was left unlocked outside a business.
Peters Way at Bywater Rd., 5-5:45 p.m. July 7. A black Nike backpack containing two tablets was stolen from a vehicle entered through a broken side window.
President St., 100 block, 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m. July 4. Cash was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.
Silverwood Cir., unit block, 11 a.m.-7:55 p.m. July 3. A blue mountain bicycle was stolen after it was left unlocked near a bike rack.
Tyler Ave., 1300 block, July 9. An 18-year-old Annapolis man was arrested and charged with first- and fourth-degree burglary, theft, and malicious destruction of property. A 19-year-old male accomplice was already in custody.
West St., 1800 block, 8:30-9:40 p.m. July 11. Two Mongoose Hot Shot bicycles were stolen from a bike rack outside a business. They were left unsecured to the bike rack.
Obery Ct., 100 block, 7 p.m. July 8. Responding to reports of drug activity, police recovered a loaded handgun hidden near an outside air-conditioning unit. The weapon had been reported stolen in Berkeley Springs, W.Va.
Creek Dr., 900 block, 5 p.m. July 3 to 11:35 a.m. July 4. A white 2016 Ford Edge was stolen after it was left unlocked. A spare key may have been left inside.
Forbes St., 300 block, 10 p.m. July 8 to 5:45 a.m. July 9. A 2014 Kia was stolen from a parking lot. It was later recovered unoccupied by Anne Arundel County police.
Obery Ct., 100 block, 3 a.m. July 4. A stolen 2011 Chevrolet was discovered in a ditch in Arnold. The car owner said the vehicle must have been stolen.
Dobbin Rd., 6400 block, 10:30 a.m. July 10. A male grabbed a woman’s bank deposit bag and fled. There was no cash in the bag and no one was injured.
Little Patuxent Pkwy., 10300 block, 5-5:30 p.m. July 7. A group accosted two boys. One of them threatened the boys, then took a cellphone and a watch.
Stag Horn Path and Carved Stone, 10:10 p.m. July 6. Three males and a heavyset female assaulted a male pedestrian, took his wallet and fled. No serious injuries were reported.
Tamar Dr., 5900 block, 11:29 p.m. July 9. A woman looked out her window and saw a man exposing himself. The man fled.
Green Mountain Cir., 10700 block, 5:22 p.m. July 10. A female reported seeing an unknown man in her kitchen. When she confronted him, the man fled empty-handed.
Monarch Mills Way, 7500 block, 6:05 p.m. July 5. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Rainbow Span, 6300 block, July 6-7. A laptop and an iPad were stolen from a vehicle.
Tawney Bloom, 6300 block, July 5-6. A cellphone was among property stolen from three vehicles overnight.
Deepage Dr., 7000 block, 7:04 p.m. July 5. A 2005 silver Mercedes ML350 was stolen.
Marshalee Dr., 6000 block, 4:23 p.m. July 6. Plumbing equipment was stolen from a vehicle.
Troy Hill Dr., 7000 block, 6:24 p.m. July 8. A wallet and a cellphone were stolen a vehicle.
Kyle Leaf Ct., 6100 block, 4:40 p.m. July 9. A 2011 Jeep Wrangler Sport was stolen.
Sunking Lane, 7200 block, July 8-9. A 2012 black Dodge Avenger was stolen.
Centennial Lane, 4600 block, 3:22 p.m. July 8. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.
Montgomery Rd., 4300 block, 4:02 p.m. July 10. Credit cards were stolen from a vehicle.
Woodland Rd., 4800 block, 10:23 p.m. July 5. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.
Washington Blvd., 10000 block, July 5-6. Cash and a clarinet were stolen from a vehicle.
Tiger Lily Path, 9700 block, 6:01 a.m. July 7. A 2009 black Toyota RAV4 was stolen.
River Island Dr., 8900 block, 3:26 p.m. July 6. A backpack — which contained a camera, a wallet, a pair of headphones and other personal property — was stolen from a vehicle.