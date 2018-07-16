Anne Arundel County

The following were among incidents reported by the Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.

BROOKLYN PARK AREA

ARREST

Ritchie Hwy., 5000 block, 5:46 p.m. July 7. A 20-year-old Pasadena man was arrested and charged with several weapons violations.

ROBBERY

Ritchie Hwy., 5000 block, 9:14 a.m. July 4. A masked male entered a restaurant through a rear door. He demanded cash at gunpoint. Employees complied. The male left through the rear door.

GLEN BURNIE AREA

ARREST

Daniels Purchase Way, 8200 block, 4:25 p.m. July 7. A 23-year-old Millersville man was arrested and charged with homicide.

ROBBERIES

Belle Grove Rd., 4100 block, 10:39 p.m. July 11. A masked man entered a food mart with a silver revolver and demanded cash and cigarettes. The clerk complied and the man fled.

Oak Manor Dr., 200 block, 3:40 a.m. July 11. A male entered a convenience store and demanded cash at gunpoint. The clerk complied and the male fled.

Ritchie Hwy., 6300 block, 2 a.m. July 6. A man entered a hotel lobby and demanded cash. The employee complied and the man fled.

HANOVER AREA

ROBBERY

Ridge Rd., 7500 block, 10:55 p.m. July 10. A man wearing a bandanna to cover his face approached a driver in a vehicle using an ATM drive through. When the man demanded cash at gunpoint, the driver refused to comply. The driver went home and called police.

JESSUP AREA

ROBBERY

Rt. 175, 2700 block, 11:50 p.m. July 9. Two masked men entered a liquor store and demanded cash at gunpoint. The employees complied and the men fled.

PASADENA AREA

ASSAULT

Gambier Harbor, 800 block, 2:26 a.m. July 11. A man entered a residence and woke up a man and a woman. While fighting, both men cut each other with knives. The woman was injured as she attempted to intervene. A 29-year-old Pasadena man was taken into custody and sent to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The residents were also taken to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Annapolis

These were among incidents reported by the Annapolis Police Department. For information, call 410-268-9000.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Beacon Ct., unit block, 10:35 p.m. July 10. An unlocked vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Chelsea Ct., unit block, 12:30-8:30 a.m. July 9. Two Schwinn bicycles were stolen from the front porch of a home.

Copeland St., 1900 block, 7 p.m. July 7 to 6 p.m. July 11. A television and a microwave were among items stolen from a residence entered by force through a basement door.

Copley Ct., unit block, 9:30 p.m. July 6 to 8 a.m. July 7. A purse was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

Dorset Ct., unit block, 9 p.m. July 10 to 7 a.m. July 11. Cash was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

Duke of Gloucester St., 100 block, 12:01-6:30 a.m. June 20. Five pairs of sunglasses were stolen from a vehicle. The theft was reported July 10.

Forest Dr., 2000 block, 6 p.m. July 7 to 9 a.m. July 9. A red Craftsman lawn mower was stolen from a locked shed entered by force.

Fox Hollow Lane, 400 block, 9 p.m. July 10 to 10:45 a.m. July 11. A Kate Spade diaper bag with a wallet inside was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

Juliana Cir. E., unit block, 3-5:45 a.m. July 4. A seat and saddlebags containing a tool kit were stolen from a motorcycle.

Main St., 100 block, 2:25-2:45 p.m. July 8. A black Diamondback bicycle was stolen after it was left unlocked outside a business.

Peters Way at Bywater Rd., 5-5:45 p.m. July 7. A black Nike backpack containing two tablets was stolen from a vehicle entered through a broken side window.

President St., 100 block, 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m. July 4. Cash was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

Silverwood Cir., unit block, 11 a.m.-7:55 p.m. July 3. A blue mountain bicycle was stolen after it was left unlocked near a bike rack.

Tyler Ave., 1300 block, July 9. An 18-year-old Annapolis man was arrested and charged with first- and fourth-degree burglary, theft, and malicious destruction of property. A 19-year-old male accomplice was already in custody.

West St., 1800 block, 8:30-9:40 p.m. July 11. Two Mongoose Hot Shot bicycles were stolen from a bike rack outside a business. They were left unsecured to the bike rack.

STOLEN HANDGUN RECOVERED

Obery Ct., 100 block, 7 p.m. July 8. Responding to reports of drug activity, police recovered a loaded handgun hidden near an outside air-conditioning unit. The weapon had been reported stolen in Berkeley Springs, W.Va.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Creek Dr., 900 block, 5 p.m. July 3 to 11:35 a.m. July 4. A white 2016 Ford Edge was stolen after it was left unlocked. A spare key may have been left inside.

Forbes St., 300 block, 10 p.m. July 8 to 5:45 a.m. July 9. A 2014 Kia was stolen from a parking lot. It was later recovered unoccupied by Anne Arundel County police.

Obery Ct., 100 block, 3 a.m. July 4. A stolen 2011 Chevrolet was discovered in a ditch in Arnold. The car owner said the vehicle must have been stolen.

Howard County

These were among incidents reported by the Howard County Police Department. For information, call 410-313-2236.

COLUMBIA AREA

ROBBERIES

Dobbin Rd., 6400 block, 10:30 a.m. July 10. A male grabbed a woman’s bank deposit bag and fled. There was no cash in the bag and no one was injured.

Little Patuxent Pkwy., 10300 block, 5-5:30 p.m. July 7. A group accosted two boys. One of them threatened the boys, then took a cellphone and a watch.

Stag Horn Path and Carved Stone, 10:10 p.m. July 6. Three males and a heavyset female assaulted a male pedestrian, took his wallet and fled. No serious injuries were reported.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Tamar Dr., 5900 block, 11:29 p.m. July 9. A woman looked out her window and saw a man exposing himself. The man fled.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Green Mountain Cir., 10700 block, 5:22 p.m. July 10. A female reported seeing an unknown man in her kitchen. When she confronted him, the man fled empty-handed.

Monarch Mills Way, 7500 block, 6:05 p.m. July 5. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Rainbow Span, 6300 block, July 6-7. A laptop and an iPad were stolen from a vehicle.

Tawney Bloom, 6300 block, July 5-6. A cellphone was among property stolen from three vehicles overnight.

VEHICLE THEFT

Deepage Dr., 7000 block, 7:04 p.m. July 5. A 2005 silver Mercedes ML350 was stolen.

ELKRIDGE AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Marshalee Dr., 6000 block, 4:23 p.m. July 6. Plumbing equipment was stolen from a vehicle.

Troy Hill Dr., 7000 block, 6:24 p.m. July 8. A wallet and a cellphone were stolen a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Kyle Leaf Ct., 6100 block, 4:40 p.m. July 9. A 2011 Jeep Wrangler Sport was stolen.

Sunking Lane, 7200 block, July 8-9. A 2012 black Dodge Avenger was stolen.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Centennial Lane, 4600 block, 3:22 p.m. July 8. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Montgomery Rd., 4300 block, 4:02 p.m. July 10. Credit cards were stolen from a vehicle.

Woodland Rd., 4800 block, 10:23 p.m. July 5. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

LAUREL AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Washington Blvd., 10000 block, July 5-6. Cash and a clarinet were stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT

Tiger Lily Path, 9700 block, 6:01 a.m. July 7. A 2009 black Toyota RAV4 was stolen.

SAVAGE AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

River Island Dr., 8900 block, 3:26 p.m. July 6. A backpack — which contained a camera, a wallet, a pair of headphones and other personal property — was stolen from a vehicle.