Anne Arundel County

The following were among incidents reported by the Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.

GLEN BURNIE AREA

ROBBERY

Ritchie Hwy., 7900 block, 7:58 a.m. July 17. A heavyset man pushed a drugstore employee out of the way after the employee opened the security door. The man took cash and fled. Police say two females acted as lookouts.

LINTHICUM AREA

ARREST

Charles Rd., 200 block, 1 a.m. July 18. A 53-year-old Linthicum Heights man was arrested and charged with four counts of animal cruelty.

Annapolis

These were among incidents reported by the Annapolis Police Department. For information, call 410-268-9000.

ROBBERY

Cradlerock Way, 6800 block, 7 p.m. July 17. Two males and another person robbed two men of cash at gunpoint.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Captains Cir., 400 block, 5 p.m. July 13 to 6:30 a.m. July 14. A vehicle registration was stolen from a vehicle entered by force.

East St., 100 block, 6 p.m. July 16 to 12:15 a.m. July 17. A woman noticed items in her home had been moved. When her dog started growling, she went to investigate. The woman encountered a male intruder hiding inside her closet holding a shotgun. She fled the home and called police. The male was gone before police arrived. He may have entered the home through an unlocked door or window.

Forbes St., 300 block, 2:50 p.m. July 12 to 2:50 p.m. July 13. A package delivered to a home was stolen.

Ford Cir., unit block, 8 p.m. July 16 to 8 a.m. July 17. An unlocked vehicle was entered and searched. Nothing was reported missing.

Forest Dr., 1300 block, 12:02 a.m. July 14. A portable gun safe with a handgun inside was stolen from a residence entered by force through a door.

Hilltop Ct., unit block, 12:30-4:30 p.m. July 13. An iPad was stolen from a residence entered by force through a door.

Juliana Cir., unit block, 1 a.m. July 18. A man was seen breaking into a shed by force at the rear of a residence. When the man was confronted, he dropped the toolbox and fled.

Many Mile Mews, 9500 block, 4:01 a.m. July 18. A purse was stolen from a residence entered by force through a window.

Porter Dr., unit block and 100 block, 8 p.m. July 16 to 9 a.m. July 17. Two unlocked vehicles were entered and searched. An iPod was stolen from one of them and a pair of sunglasses from the other.

West St., July 18. A wallet was stolen from a yoga studio and fitness center.

Windsor Ave., 900 block, 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. July 13. A women’s Nadine 7-speed bicycle was stolen from the front porch of a residence.

RECOVERED PROPERTY

Bertina Nick Way, 200 block, 4:30 p.m. July 16. Police attempted to stop a person riding a bicycle stolen from West Street on July 11. The person sped off. Police recovered the abandoned bicycle nearby.

Madison Ct., 1000 block, 11 p.m. July 14 to 9 a.m. July 15. A white Wuxi 150 motor scooter was stolen. It was found abandoned on the 1000 block of Madison Street.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Bens Dr., unit block, midnight-11:45 a.m. July 14. A green 2000 Jeep Cherokee was stolen.

State St., 500 block, 1 a.m.-12:35 p.m. July 12. A 2018 Nissan was stolen. It was recovered by Anne Arundel County police when it was involved in a single-vehicle accident at 2:48 a.m. in Arnold. The driver fled before officers arrived.

Howard County

These were among incidents reported by the Howard County Police Department. For information, call 410-313-2236.

COLUMBIA AREA

ASSAULT

Catterskill Ct., 8:45 p.m. July 12. A man accosted a male pedestrian on a footpath and asked for a cigarette. When the pedestrian said he had none, the man cut the pedestrian with a small knife and fled

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

April Day Garth, 4900 block, 12:12 p.m. July 17. Change was stolen from a vehicle.

High Hawk Ct., 4800 block, July 14. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Long Meadow Ct., 8600 block, July 11-12. Golf clubs, tools, a bicycle and a hoverboard were stolen from an attached garage at a residence.

Old Guilford Rd., 9100 block, 1:48 p.m. July 14. A bag containing a wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Smooth Path, 7100 block, July 12-13. An attempt was made to enter a residence by force through a rear ground-level window.

Stevens Forest Rd., 5700 block, 11:22 p.m. July 15. A backpack was stolen from a vehicle.

Stevens Forest Rd., 5600 block, July 16. The front door at a residence was kicked open. Nothing was reported missing.

Stevens Forest Rd., 5800 block, July 12-13. A watch and a wallet were stolen from a vehicle.

Swift Stream Pl., 10400 block, July 12-13. Air bags were stolen from 15 vehicles overnight.

VEHICLE THEFT

Softwater Way, 9800 block, July 8-12. A Chevy Silverado was stolen.

ELKRIDGE AREA

ROBBERY

Huntshire Dr., 6500 block, 11:33 p.m. July 14. Two males with their faces partially covered robbed a liquor store at gunpoint of cash and alcohol.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Paradise Ave., 5700 block, 4:59 p.m. July 17. Car batteries were stolen from several vehicles.

Washington Blvd., 7400 block, 9:25 p.m. July 15. Two Baltimore men, 64 and 41, were arrested and charged with burglary and theft.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

ROBBERY

Wheaton Way, 3200 block, 9:36 p.m. July 12. Three males robbed a woman of her backpack containing cash, credit cards and prescription medication.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Chatham Rd. N., 3300 block, July 15-16. Air bags were stolen from multiple vehicles overnight.

Joycin Ct., 3600 block, 5:02 p.m. July 15. Two vehicles were entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Montgomery Rd., 4300 block, 5:56 p.m. July 17. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

JESSUP AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Washington Blvd., 8100 block, July 16-17. Tools were stolen from a vehicle overnight.

Washington Blvd., 8500 block, 11:49 p.m. July 12. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

LAUREL AREA

ROBBERY

Laurel Rd. N. and Covered Wagon Dr., 5:34 p.m. July 13. A man accosted a female pedestrian and then robbed her of cash and prescription medication.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Lynn Buff Ct., 9500 block, noon-4:30 p.m. July 14. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.