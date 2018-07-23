Ritchie Hwy., 7900 block, 7:58 a.m. July 17. A heavyset man pushed a drugstore employee out of the way after the employee opened the security door. The man took cash and fled. Police say two females acted as lookouts.
Charles Rd., 200 block, 1 a.m. July 18. A 53-year-old Linthicum Heights man was arrested and charged with four counts of animal cruelty.
Cradlerock Way, 6800 block, 7 p.m. July 17. Two males and another person robbed two men of cash at gunpoint.
Captains Cir., 400 block, 5 p.m. July 13 to 6:30 a.m. July 14. A vehicle registration was stolen from a vehicle entered by force.
East St., 100 block, 6 p.m. July 16 to 12:15 a.m. July 17. A woman noticed items in her home had been moved. When her dog started growling, she went to investigate. The woman encountered a male intruder hiding inside her closet holding a shotgun. She fled the home and called police. The male was gone before police arrived. He may have entered the home through an unlocked door or window.
Forbes St., 300 block, 2:50 p.m. July 12 to 2:50 p.m. July 13. A package delivered to a home was stolen.
Ford Cir., unit block, 8 p.m. July 16 to 8 a.m. July 17. An unlocked vehicle was entered and searched. Nothing was reported missing.
Forest Dr., 1300 block, 12:02 a.m. July 14. A portable gun safe with a handgun inside was stolen from a residence entered by force through a door.
Hilltop Ct., unit block, 12:30-4:30 p.m. July 13. An iPad was stolen from a residence entered by force through a door.
Juliana Cir., unit block, 1 a.m. July 18. A man was seen breaking into a shed by force at the rear of a residence. When the man was confronted, he dropped the toolbox and fled.
Many Mile Mews, 9500 block, 4:01 a.m. July 18. A purse was stolen from a residence entered by force through a window.
Porter Dr., unit block and 100 block, 8 p.m. July 16 to 9 a.m. July 17. Two unlocked vehicles were entered and searched. An iPod was stolen from one of them and a pair of sunglasses from the other.
West St., July 18. A wallet was stolen from a yoga studio and fitness center.
Windsor Ave., 900 block, 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. July 13. A women’s Nadine 7-speed bicycle was stolen from the front porch of a residence.
Bertina Nick Way, 200 block, 4:30 p.m. July 16. Police attempted to stop a person riding a bicycle stolen from West Street on July 11. The person sped off. Police recovered the abandoned bicycle nearby.
Madison Ct., 1000 block, 11 p.m. July 14 to 9 a.m. July 15. A white Wuxi 150 motor scooter was stolen. It was found abandoned on the 1000 block of Madison Street.
Bens Dr., unit block, midnight-11:45 a.m. July 14. A green 2000 Jeep Cherokee was stolen.
State St., 500 block, 1 a.m.-12:35 p.m. July 12. A 2018 Nissan was stolen. It was recovered by Anne Arundel County police when it was involved in a single-vehicle accident at 2:48 a.m. in Arnold. The driver fled before officers arrived.
Catterskill Ct., 8:45 p.m. July 12. A man accosted a male pedestrian on a footpath and asked for a cigarette. When the pedestrian said he had none, the man cut the pedestrian with a small knife and fled
April Day Garth, 4900 block, 12:12 p.m. July 17. Change was stolen from a vehicle.
High Hawk Ct., 4800 block, July 14. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Long Meadow Ct., 8600 block, July 11-12. Golf clubs, tools, a bicycle and a hoverboard were stolen from an attached garage at a residence.
Old Guilford Rd., 9100 block, 1:48 p.m. July 14. A bag containing a wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Smooth Path, 7100 block, July 12-13. An attempt was made to enter a residence by force through a rear ground-level window.
Stevens Forest Rd., 5700 block, 11:22 p.m. July 15. A backpack was stolen from a vehicle.
Stevens Forest Rd., 5600 block, July 16. The front door at a residence was kicked open. Nothing was reported missing.
Stevens Forest Rd., 5800 block, July 12-13. A watch and a wallet were stolen from a vehicle.
Swift Stream Pl., 10400 block, July 12-13. Air bags were stolen from 15 vehicles overnight.
Softwater Way, 9800 block, July 8-12. A Chevy Silverado was stolen.
Huntshire Dr., 6500 block, 11:33 p.m. July 14. Two males with their faces partially covered robbed a liquor store at gunpoint of cash and alcohol.
Paradise Ave., 5700 block, 4:59 p.m. July 17. Car batteries were stolen from several vehicles.
Washington Blvd., 7400 block, 9:25 p.m. July 15. Two Baltimore men, 64 and 41, were arrested and charged with burglary and theft.
Wheaton Way, 3200 block, 9:36 p.m. July 12. Three males robbed a woman of her backpack containing cash, credit cards and prescription medication.
Chatham Rd. N., 3300 block, July 15-16. Air bags were stolen from multiple vehicles overnight.
Joycin Ct., 3600 block, 5:02 p.m. July 15. Two vehicles were entered. Nothing was reported missing.
Montgomery Rd., 4300 block, 5:56 p.m. July 17. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Washington Blvd., 8100 block, July 16-17. Tools were stolen from a vehicle overnight.
Washington Blvd., 8500 block, 11:49 p.m. July 12. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Laurel Rd. N. and Covered Wagon Dr., 5:34 p.m. July 13. A man accosted a female pedestrian and then robbed her of cash and prescription medication.
Lynn Buff Ct., 9500 block, noon-4:30 p.m. July 14. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.