Anne Arundel County

The following were among incidents reported by the Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.

BROOKLYN PARK AREA

SHOOTING

Brookwood Rd. area, 2:45 a.m. July 25. Two men accosted a male pedestrian and one of them shot him in the leg. A friend drove the pedestrian to the hospital, where he became uncooperative when detectives questioned him. The injured man left the hospital before being discharged.

GLEN BURNIE AREA

ROBBERIES

American Cir., 7800 block, July 26. A 21-year-old Glen Burnie man was arrested in connection with a July 17 drugstore robbery on Ritchie Highway.

Delaware Ave., 700 block, 11:16 p.m. July 19. Two males robbed a male pedestrian of his cellphone and medication.

Annapolis

These were among incidents reported by the Annapolis Police Department. For information, call 410-268-9000.

ARREST

Northwest St., unit block, 3:35 p.m. July 25. A 32-year-old Annapolis man was arrested and charged with two counts of rogue and vagabond.

ROBBERY

Forest Dr., 1000 block, 2:30 a.m. July 20. Four males assaulted a man and fled in the man’s vehicle. Police located the vehicle, made a traffic stop and arrested four males. The man was taken to a hospital for treatment of bruising, swelling and lacerations to his face.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Breakwater Dr., 900 block, 7:30 p.m. July 19 to 8 a.m. July 20. Cash and gift cards were stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

Dewey Dr., 100 block, 9 p.m. July 16 to 2:15 p.m. July 19. An unlocked vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Dock St., unit block, 1:50 p.m. July 20. Cash was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

Forest Dr., 1400 block, 1 p.m. July 21 to 8 a.m. July 23. Seven suites in an office building were entered by force. Nothing was reported missing.

Glenwood St., 700 block, 6 p.m. July 11 to 1:50 p.m. July 25. A television was stolen from an apartment entered by force.

Heritage Ct., unit block, 4:15 a.m. July 24. A male was reported being inside an unlocked vehicle. When the male realized he had been seen, he took cash and fled.

Market Space, unit block, 6 a.m.-2 p.m. July 19. A Giant Revel bicycle was stolen from a bike rack, and the lock securing the bike was also stolen.

Muir Wood Ct., unit block, 9 p.m. July 22 to 9:45 a.m. July 23. Sunglasses were stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

Old Solomons Island Rd., 200 block, 4:55-5:05 p.m. July 23. A bag containing medication was stolen from a vehicle with a window left partially open.

VEHICLE THEFT

Alder Rd., unit block, 9 p.m. July 19 to 6:40 a.m. July 20. A gray 2003 Toyota 4Runner was stolen.

Howard County

These were among incidents reported by the Howard County Police Department. For information, call 410-313-2236.

CLARKSVILLE AREA

ROBBERY

Clarksville Pike, 12200 block, 10:42 p.m. July 24. Two males robbed a liquor store of cash and alcohol at gunpoint.

COLUMBIA AREA

ROBBERY

Murray Hill Rd., 7600 block, 3 p.m. July 19. A 14-year-old Columbia boy was arrested and charged with robbery.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Avalanche Way, 11200 block, July 18-19. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Dobbin Rd., 6400 block, 11:02 p.m. July 21. A phone was among property stolen from a vehicle.

Faulkner Ridge Cir., 10400 block, July 19-20. Cash and an iPad were among items stolen from a residence.

Stanford Blvd., 8800 block, 10:42 p.m. July 19. Two restaurants were entered by tampering with the locks. Cash was stolen from one of them.

Topbranch Lane, 10800 block, July 18-19. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Smooth Meadow Way, 5400 block, July 21-22. A 2007 Honda Accord was stolen.

Tamar Dr., 8800 block, July 22-23. A 1996 silver Honda Accord was stolen.

ELKRIDGE AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Marie Curie Dr., 6600 block, 2:51 p.m. July 24. A backpack was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT

Goldfinch Ct., 5700 block, July 23-24. A green Honda Accord was stolen.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Clarksville Pike, 10000 block, 8:43 p.m. July 20. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT

Kingsbridge Rd., 10400 block, 11:30 p.m. July 20. A 1986 blue BMW K75C motorcycle was stolen.

JESSUP AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Iron Bridge Rd., 10600 block, July 18-19. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

LAUREL AREA

ARREST

Washington Blvd., 8:27 p.m. July 22. A 59-year-old South Carolina man was arrested and charged with attempted murder, assault and weapon violations.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Evermore Ct., 8800 block, July 19-20. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.

Laurel Rd. N., 9000 block, July 20. A vacant residence was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Washington Blvd., 8800 block, 10:20 p.m. July 18. Multiple items were stolen from a hotel laundry room.

Washington Blvd., 9800 block, July 21-22. Multiple items were stolen from a vehicle overnight.

SAVAGE AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Baltimore St., 9100 block, 6:05 p.m. July 20. Cash was stolen from a residence.

Lincoln St., 8800 block, 10:07 p.m. July 24. A person entered the residence of an acquaintance without permission, then took a handgun and fled.