Brookwood Rd. area, 2:45 a.m. July 25. Two men accosted a male pedestrian and one of them shot him in the leg. A friend drove the pedestrian to the hospital, where he became uncooperative when detectives questioned him. The injured man left the hospital before being discharged.
American Cir., 7800 block, July 26. A 21-year-old Glen Burnie man was arrested in connection with a July 17 drugstore robbery on Ritchie Highway.
Delaware Ave., 700 block, 11:16 p.m. July 19. Two males robbed a male pedestrian of his cellphone and medication.
Northwest St., unit block, 3:35 p.m. July 25. A 32-year-old Annapolis man was arrested and charged with two counts of rogue and vagabond.
Forest Dr., 1000 block, 2:30 a.m. July 20. Four males assaulted a man and fled in the man’s vehicle. Police located the vehicle, made a traffic stop and arrested four males. The man was taken to a hospital for treatment of bruising, swelling and lacerations to his face.
Breakwater Dr., 900 block, 7:30 p.m. July 19 to 8 a.m. July 20. Cash and gift cards were stolen from an unlocked vehicle.
Dewey Dr., 100 block, 9 p.m. July 16 to 2:15 p.m. July 19. An unlocked vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.
Dock St., unit block, 1:50 p.m. July 20. Cash was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.
Forest Dr., 1400 block, 1 p.m. July 21 to 8 a.m. July 23. Seven suites in an office building were entered by force. Nothing was reported missing.
Glenwood St., 700 block, 6 p.m. July 11 to 1:50 p.m. July 25. A television was stolen from an apartment entered by force.
Heritage Ct., unit block, 4:15 a.m. July 24. A male was reported being inside an unlocked vehicle. When the male realized he had been seen, he took cash and fled.
Market Space, unit block, 6 a.m.-2 p.m. July 19. A Giant Revel bicycle was stolen from a bike rack, and the lock securing the bike was also stolen.
Muir Wood Ct., unit block, 9 p.m. July 22 to 9:45 a.m. July 23. Sunglasses were stolen from an unlocked vehicle.
Old Solomons Island Rd., 200 block, 4:55-5:05 p.m. July 23. A bag containing medication was stolen from a vehicle with a window left partially open.
Alder Rd., unit block, 9 p.m. July 19 to 6:40 a.m. July 20. A gray 2003 Toyota 4Runner was stolen.
Clarksville Pike, 12200 block, 10:42 p.m. July 24. Two males robbed a liquor store of cash and alcohol at gunpoint.
Murray Hill Rd., 7600 block, 3 p.m. July 19. A 14-year-old Columbia boy was arrested and charged with robbery.
Avalanche Way, 11200 block, July 18-19. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.
Dobbin Rd., 6400 block, 11:02 p.m. July 21. A phone was among property stolen from a vehicle.
Faulkner Ridge Cir., 10400 block, July 19-20. Cash and an iPad were among items stolen from a residence.
Stanford Blvd., 8800 block, 10:42 p.m. July 19. Two restaurants were entered by tampering with the locks. Cash was stolen from one of them.
Topbranch Lane, 10800 block, July 18-19. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.
Smooth Meadow Way, 5400 block, July 21-22. A 2007 Honda Accord was stolen.
Tamar Dr., 8800 block, July 22-23. A 1996 silver Honda Accord was stolen.
Marie Curie Dr., 6600 block, 2:51 p.m. July 24. A backpack was stolen from a vehicle.
Goldfinch Ct., 5700 block, July 23-24. A green Honda Accord was stolen.
Clarksville Pike, 10000 block, 8:43 p.m. July 20. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.
Kingsbridge Rd., 10400 block, 11:30 p.m. July 20. A 1986 blue BMW K75C motorcycle was stolen.
Iron Bridge Rd., 10600 block, July 18-19. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.
Washington Blvd., 8:27 p.m. July 22. A 59-year-old South Carolina man was arrested and charged with attempted murder, assault and weapon violations.
Evermore Ct., 8800 block, July 19-20. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.
Laurel Rd. N., 9000 block, July 20. A vacant residence was entered. Nothing was reported missing.
Washington Blvd., 8800 block, 10:20 p.m. July 18. Multiple items were stolen from a hotel laundry room.
Washington Blvd., 9800 block, July 21-22. Multiple items were stolen from a vehicle overnight.
Baltimore St., 9100 block, 6:05 p.m. July 20. Cash was stolen from a residence.
Lincoln St., 8800 block, 10:07 p.m. July 24. A person entered the residence of an acquaintance without permission, then took a handgun and fled.