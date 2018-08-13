Anne Arundel County

The following were among incidents reported by the Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.

GLEN BURNIE AREA

ROBBERY

Ritchie Hwy., 6300 block, 9:25 a.m. Aug. 8. A man entered a convenience store, assaulted an employee and took money from an open cash register, then fled.

PASADENA AREA

ROBBERY

Duvall Hwy., 800 block, 900 block, Aug. 5. A male and a female entered a liquor store with a handgun and demanded cash from an employee. The clerk complied, and the assailants fled in a black Ford Explorer.

Annapolis

These were among incidents reported by the Annapolis Police Department. For information, call 410-268-9000.

SHOOTING ARRESTS

Annapolis area, Aug. 8. A 15-year-old Annapolis male and a 17-year-old District male were arrested at homes in Annapolis and charged as adults with attempted first-degree murder and related charges.

Glen Burnie area, Aug. 3. A 24-year-old Annapolis man was arrested in connection with a shooting on June 30 outside a social gathering on West Street. He was charged with attempted first-degree murder and six other charges.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Forest Dr., 1400 block, 2:32 a.m. Aug. 9. Cash was stolen from a business entered by force through a front door.

Forest Dr., 2100 block, 4:35 a.m. Aug. 9. Cash was stolen from a business. The door was found open and unlocked.

Gilmer St., unit block, and Parole St., unit block, 12:45 a.m. Aug. 6. Cash, a water bottle and cigarettes were among items stolen from two unlocked vehicles.

Gorman St., 100 block, 10:10 a.m.-11:35 p.m. Aug. 8. A black-and-gold Jamis Coda road bicycle locked to a bike rack was stolen.

Hillsmere Dr., 100 block, 3:16 a.m. Aug. 9. Responding to an alarm, police found a front door at a business forced open. Nothing was reported missing.

Hillsmere Dr., 100 block, 3:23 a.m. Aug. 9. Responding to an alarm, police found a front door damaged at a business. Nothing was reported missing.

Newtowne Dr., 700 block, 7:30-7:55 a.m. Aug. 8. Two males entered a locked utility room and took a mini motor bike. Officers patrolling the area spotted the males attempting to hide the stolen vehicle in the rear of a building in the 800 block of Brooke Court. A 16-year-old Annapolis male was arrested and charged with burglary, theft and trespassing, and a 15-year-old District male was arrested and charged with burglary and theft.

State Cir., unit block, July 25-Aug. 4. A female entered unpaid hotel rooms on two occasions. A set of room keys was stolen.

Steele Ave., unit block, 10 p.m. Aug. 3 to 8 a.m. Aug. 5. Cash was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

Tyler Ave., 1100 block, 4:50-6 p.m. Aug. 8. Two bikes, a pink Huffy women’s cruiser style and a gold-and-black children’s model, were stolen from near the driveway at a residence. The bicycles had been left unlocked.

VEHICLE THEFT

Spa Rd., 1000 block, 6 a.m. July 25 to 2 p.m. Aug. 3. A green 2015 Kawasaki Ninja 300 was stolen. It is described as having a sticker on the left fairing of the treelike character Groot.

Howard County

These were among incidents reported by the Howard County Police Department. For information, call 410-313-2236.

COLUMBIA AREA

ROBBERY

Little Patuxent Pkwy., 10300 block, 5:49 p.m. Aug. 9. Two Columbia females, ages 13 and 14, were arrested and charged with assault. No one was injured.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Columbia Rd., 5600 block, Aug. 5-6. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Connell Ct., 9200 block, 11:07 a.m. Aug. 7. A spare tire was stolen from a vehicle.

Deep Earth Lane, 6200 block, 1:30 a.m. Aug. 6. An attempt was made to enter a residence by force.

Oakland Mills Rd., 5700 block, 7:43 p.m. Aug. 6. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Shepherd Sq., 6000 block, Aug. 6-7. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Symphony Way, 10700 block, Aug. 6-7. A bag and documents were stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT

Cedar Lane, 6300 block, 5:52 p.m. Aug. 7. A 2017 white Subaru Forester was stolen.

Columbia Rd., 5700 block, 11:01 p.m. Aug. 7. A black Scion xB was stolen.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Clarksville Pike, 10000 block, 7:13 p.m. Aug. 6. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Marydell Rd., 9200 block, 8:09 p.m. Aug. 6. Multiple vehicles were entered and searched. Nothing was reported missing.

Plumtree Dr., 3400 block, 8:45 p.m. Aug. 6. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

JESSUP AREA

VEHICLE THEFT

Washington Blvd., 7900 block, 11:29 p.m. Aug. 7. A 2003 gray Mazda 3 was stolen.

LAUREL AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Jaclyn Ct., 9500 block, 4:26 p.m. Aug. 6. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT

Washington Blvd., 10100 block, 2 a.m. Aug. 7. A U-Haul box truck was stolen.