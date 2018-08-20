Anne Arundel County

The following were among incidents reported by the Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.

CROFTON AREA

ROBBERY

Crain Hwy., 1100 block, 10:55 p.m. Aug. 9. A male with a handgun robbed a bicyclist of his bike.

GLEN BURNIE AREA

HOMICIDE

Thompson Ave. E., 200 block, 8:12 p.m. Aug. 15. A 26-year-old Glen Burnie man was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and related charges.

ROBBERY

Quarterfield Rd., 7700 block, 12:05 a.m. Aug. 11. Two males entered a liquor store and demanded cash at gunpoint. An employee complied.

SEVERN AREA

HOMICIDE

Hawk Ct., 1800 block, 11:24 a.m. Aug. 15. A 29-year-old Severn woman was found in the basement of her residence by a family member. The woman had suffered trauma to her upper body and was the victim of an apparent homicide.

Annapolis

These were among incidents reported by the Annapolis Police Department. For information, call 410-268-9000.

ARREST

Green St., 100 block, 4:15 p.m. Aug. 14. A 48-year-old Annapolis man was arrested and charged with rogue and vagabond.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bricin St., unit block, 5:15 a.m. Aug. 10. Three to four males were seen inside and around a parked vehicle. When confronted, the group fled with a credit card they stole from the vehicle.

Frederick Douglass St., 1100 block, 10:45-11:45 p.m. Aug. 12. A red men’s Huffy 10 speed bicycle was stolen from the front porch of a residence. The bicycle was not secured.

Gemini Dr., 1200 block, 6 p.m. Aug. 5 to 8 a.m. Aug. 6. Numerous power tools and other tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Hicks Ave., unit block, 4 p.m. Aug. 8 to 5:30 p.m. Aug. 13. Two black Schwinn Ascension bicycles were stolen from the front yard of a home. The bicycles were locked to a fence.

Maryland Ave., unit block, 2:15 a.m. Aug. 12. Cash was stolen from a building entered through a rear window by force.

President St., 900 block, 3-4:45 p.m. Aug. 7. Cash and four pairs of shoes were stolen from an apartment. There was no sign of forced entry.

President St., 900 block, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 13. A package delivered to an apartment was stolen. A 47-year-old Annapolis woman was arrested and charged with theft.

Wells Landing, unit block, 9:26 p.m. Aug. 12. A man was seen inside an unlocked vehicle. When confronted, he fled empty-handed.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Madison St., 1100 block, 2:30-11 p.m. Aug. 13. An attempt was made to steal a vehicle. A window was smashed and the ignition damaged

Marda Lane, 1200 block, 8:45 p.m. Aug. 12. A man was seen inside the open bed of a pickup truck. When confronted, the man fled empty-handed.

Howard County

These were among incidents reported by the Howard County Police Department. For information, call 410-313-2236.

COLUMBIA AREA

ARREST



Winter Rose Path, 7100 block, May 31. A 23-year-old Brandywine man and a 27-year-old Elkridge man were arrested and charged with armed robbery, robbery, assault and theft.

ROBBERIES

Gales Lane, 5900 block, 12:48 p.m. Aug. 2. Two males used a gun and a knife to rob two boys of a cellphone. The robbers fled with a heavyset female.

Hayshed Lane, 8700 block, 3:30 p.m. Aug. 12. A male accosted a female at gunpoint as she was talking with an acquaintance. A second male stole the woman’s purse from her vehicle.

Robert Oliver Pl., 5800 block, 1:43 a.m. Aug. 6. Two males with their faces partially covered accosted two men sitting on the rear patio of a restaurant. One of the assailants implied he had a weapon and demanded their belongings. The two males fled empty-handed.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Basket Ring Rd., 9600 block, Aug. 9-10. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Broken Land Pkwy., 9800 block, 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 3. An attempt was made to enter a residence by force through a door.

Burnt Mountain Path, 6300 block, 6:50 p.m. Aug. 14. A household appliance was stolen.

Cloudleap Ct., 8700 block, Aug. 2-3. A backpack and a tablet were stolen from a vehicle.

College Sq., 10300 block, 5:04 a.m. Aug. 12. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Columbia Rd., 5400 block, 1:55 p.m. Aug. 3. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Early Red Ct., 6300 block, Aug. 12-13. Property was stolen from various vehicles overnight.

Green Mountain Cir., 10700 block, 4:19 a.m. Aug. 5. A female woke up to find a male outside her bedroom door. When she yelled out, the intruder fled.

Green Mountain Cir., 10800 block, Aug. 7-11. Property was stolen from a residence. There was no sign of forced entry.

Hickory Ridge Rd., 10300 block, Aug. 11-12. Property was stolen from multiple vehicles overnight.

Lee Deforest Dr., 7200 block, 4-4:45 a.m. Aug. 3. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Loring Dr., 6400 block, Aug. 12-13. Cash, a laptop and sunglasses were stolen from a vehicle.

Oakland Mills Rd., 5700 block, 1:03 p.m. Aug. 12. Property was stolen from multiple vehicles.

Swift Stream Pl., 10300 block, 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 2. Electronics were stolen from an apartment. An attempt was made to enter a second apartment by prying open a rear patio door.

Swift Stream Pl., 10400 block, 3:42 a.m. Aug. 15. Two vehicles were entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Yellow Dawn Ct., 6200 block, 1:26 a.m. Aug. 6. An attempt was made to enter a residence by force.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Cradlerock Way, 6800 block, 2:26 p.m. Aug. 11. A 2002 beige Toyota Sienna was stolen.

Hickory Ridge Rd., 10400 block, 5-8:55 p.m. Aug. 14. A 2015 gray Hyundai Tucson was stolen.

ELKRIDGE AREA

WEAPONS VIOLATION

Pirch Way, 6600 block, 11:38 p.m. Aug. 11. A man reported he was entering his residence when two people approached and began shooting. Several bullets hit the man’s car and residence. No one was injured. An investigation is ongoing.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Dorsey Run Rd., 7100 block, 2:35 p.m. Aug. 14. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Autumn Branch Lane, 3000 block, 4:01 p.m. Aug. 12. Police responded to a report of several males in a vacant residence. There was no sign of forced entry and nothing was reported stolen

Centennial Lane, 4600 block, 8-10 a.m. Aug. 4. A credit card and cash were stolen from a vehicle.

Clarksville Pike, 10000 block, 8:09 p.m. Aug. 5. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Dorado Dr., 4400 block, Aug. 1-11. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Hillsborough Rd., 8100 block, 1:39 p.m. Aug. 5. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

JESSUP AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Conowingo Ave., 7400 block, 12:26 a.m. Aug. 11. Property was stolen from a business.

Linda Ct., 8300 block, Aug. 3-4. An air bag was stolen from a vehicle.

Riggs Hill Rd., 10600 block, Aug. 1-2. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Washington Blvd., 8200 block, Aug. 9-10. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

LAUREL AREA

ARRESTS

Barrel House Rd., 9600 block, 4:18 p.m. Aug. 14. An 18-year-old Laurel man was arrested and charged him with burglary.

Fulton Ave., 9500 block, 9:30 p.m. Aug. 3. A 31-year-old Catonsville man was arrested and charged with burglary and destruction of property.

ROBBERY

Moonshine Hollow and Tumbleweed Run, 8-9 p.m. Aug. 13. Three men assaulted a man and took his wallet and phone. The man was treated at a hospital for minor injuries.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Davis Ave., 9300 block, Aug. 2-3. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Freestate Dr., 8700 block, 3:53 a.m. Aug. 6. Car parts were stolen from a vehicle.

Washington Blvd., 9800 block, Aug. 2. Keys were stolen from a vehicle.

Washington Blvd., 10000 block, Aug. 5-6. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Whiskey Run, 9800 block, Aug. 13-14. A laptop, a purse and credit cards were stolen from a vehicle.

SAVAGE AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Washington Blvd., 9000 block, 11:07 p.m. Aug. 2. An attempt was made to enter a convenience store by force through a rear door.

VEHICLE THEFT

Greenwood Pl., 8800 block, Aug. 3-4. A 2004 white International 4300 box truck was stolen.

SYKESVILLE AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Route 32, 2000 block, 6:30 a.m.-4:15 p.m. Aug. 10. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

WEST FRIENDSHIP AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Fairgrounds Rd., 2200 block, 8:30-10:30 p.m. Aug. 9. Cash, identification and credit cards were stolen from a vehicle.