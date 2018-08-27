Anne Arundel County

The following were among incidents reported by the Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.

GLEN BURNIE AREA

ARREST

Ritchie Hwy., 6600 block, 5:12 p.m. Aug. 22. A 54-year-old Glen Burnie man was arrested and charged with commercial robbery.

HOMICIDE

Thompson Ave. E., 200 block, 8:12 p.m. Aug. 15. A 26-year-old Glen Burnie man was arrested and charged with homicide in connection with the death of a male family member.

SHOOTING

Furnace Branch Rd. E., 7400 block, 9 p.m. Aug. 22. Behind a shopping center, police found a man who had been shot in the lower body. He was taken a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

ROBBERY

Baltimore Annapolis Blvd., 7700 block, 10:20 p.m. Aug. 18. Two men robbed a pizza delivery driver of cash at knifepoint.

HANOVER AREA

ARREST

Ridge Chapel Rd., 7600 block, 1:37 a.m. Aug. 19. A 28-year-old Hanover man was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and related charges.

LAUREL AREA

ARREST

Ethel Dr., Aug. 20. A 20-year-old Upper Marlboro man was arrested and charged with robbery and armed robbery. A 23-year-old Greenbelt man was arrested and charged with attempted first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, robbery and armed robbery.

Annapolis

These were among incidents reported by the Annapolis Police Department. For information, call 410-268-9000.

ARREST

Conduit St., unit block, 11 p.m. Aug. 22. A 48-year-old Annapolis man was arrested and charged with rogue and vagabond.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Chester Ave., unit block, 9 p.m. Aug. 19 to 8 a.m. Aug. 20. An iPod was stolen from a vehicle while the car owner was moving property from a residence to the vehicle.

First St., unit block, 11 p.m. Aug. 19 to 7 a.m. Aug. 20. Store discount cards and cash were stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

Hanover St., unit block, 5 p.m. Aug. 20 to 7:30 a.m. Aug. 21. An unlocked vehicle was entered and searched. Nothing was reported missing.

Madison Ct., 1000 block, 11 p.m. Aug. 21 to 7:30 a.m. Aug. 22. Two unlocked dirt bikes were stolen from a driveway. Officers recovered the stolen vehicles in the area of Frederick Douglas and Medgar Evers streets.

Sherwood Rd., unit block, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 20 to 8 a.m. Aug. 21. A computer tower was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

West St., 1000 block, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 21. Credit cards were stolen from a wallet at a business while an attendant was servicing the vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Cambridge Ct., unit block, 9:30 p.m. Aug. 16 to 6 a.m. Aug. 17. A 2005 Honda Pilot was stolen from an unsecured garage.

Pearson Point, 700 block, 7 p.m. Aug. 17 to 7:30 a.m. Aug. 18. A Lexus ES 350 was stolen.

Howard County

These were among incidents reported by the Howard County Police Department. For information, call 410-313-2236.

COLUMBIA AREA

ARREST

Columbia Crossing Cir., 6200 block, 8:11 p.m. Aug. 20. A 19-year-old Baltimore woman was arrested and charged with robbery, second-degree assault and theft, and an 18-year-old Baltimore woman was arrested and charged with theft.

ROBBERIES

Dobbin Rd., 6300 block, 11:21 a.m. Aug. 21. A man entered a wireless electronics store and cut the security cord off one of the cellphones. When confronted by an employee, he threatened her with scissors and fled with the phone.

Flicker Pl., 9000 block, 9:56 p.m. Aug. 18. A man tackled a food delivery driver. Another person took cash from the driver’s pocket. They fled with pizza and cash.

Tamar Dr., 8300 block, 2:36 p.m. Aug. 19. A male offered to give a ride to a male acquaintance. During the ride, the acquaintance implied he had a weapon and robbed the driver of his watch. He then fled.

Watch Chain Way, 5900 block, 7:01 p.m. Aug. 17. A woman assaulted a female acquaintance, robbed her of cash and fled.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Amherst Ave., 6300 block, Aug. 20-21. Construction tools and materials were stolen from a residence under construction. The residence was entered through an unlocked sliding-glass door.

Early April Way, 8900 block, Aug. 20-21. Multiple televisions, computers and gym equipment were stolen from a common room in an unlocked building at an apartment complex.

Gerwig Lane, 9400 block, 12:36 a.m. Aug. 19. Several pallets of printer cartridges were stolen from an office products business, which had been entered by force through a window.

McGaw Ct., 8900 block, Aug. 20-21. Fuel was stolen from multiple vehicles overnight.

Red Branch Rd., 9100 block, 7:09 a.m. Aug. 20. Property was stolen from a vehicle entered by force.

Swift Stream Pl., 10300 block, 6:52 p.m. Aug. 21. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Thicket Lane, 5600 block, Aug. 18-19. Property was stolen from four vehicles entered by force overnight.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Deep Earth Lane, 6200 block, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 20. A dirt bike was stolen.

Sterrett Pl., 5500 block, Aug. 15-16. A 2008 black Ford Fusion was stolen.

ELKRIDGE AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Dorsey Run Rd., 1000 block, 10-11:47 a.m. Aug. 21. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Dorsey Run Rd., 7100 block, 2:38 p.m. Aug. 21. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Washington Blvd., 7300 block, Aug. 15-16. Car batteries were stolen from multiple vehicles overnight.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Falling Leaves Ct., 7800 block, 7:18 p.m. Aug. 17. An iPad was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT

Baltimore National Pike, 10100 block, 3:35 p.m. Aug. 18. A 2017 Chevrolet Malibu was stolen.

FULTON AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Terrace Lane, 11200 block, Aug. 20-21. Vehicle parts were stolen.

GLENELG AREA

VEHICLE THEFT

Triadelphia Rd., 13900 block, 1:41 p.m. Aug. 18. A gold Chevrolet Blazer was stolen.

LAUREL AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Hammonds Overlook Ct., 9600 block, 11:44 a.m. Aug. 19. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Pinenut Ct., 9200 block, 10:28 a.m. Aug. 17. Two laptops and cash were stolen from a vehicle.

Royal Path Ct., 9400 block, Aug. 15-16. Multiple vehicles were entered overnight.

SAVAGE AREA

VEHICLE THEFT

Bollman Pl., 8700 block, Aug. 3-16. A 1995 blue-and-white Ford box truck was stolen.