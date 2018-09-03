Anne Arundel County

The following were among incidents reported by the Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.

HANOVER AREA

ROBBERY

Parkway Dr. S., 7300 block, 5:29 p.m. Aug. 25. A male entered a restaurant with a handgun and demanded cash. When employees backed away from the register, the male took the cash and fled. The male shot at an employee who followed him outside.

LINTHICUM AREA

ROBBERY

Nursery Rd., 800 block, 9 p.m. Aug. 29. A man entered a gas station and demanded cash from a clerk at gunpoint. The employee complied and the assailant fled.

Annapolis

These were among incidents reported by the Annapolis Police Department. For information, call 410-268-9000.

SHOOTING

Northwest St., unit block, Aug. 26. A man was shot and taken to a hospital for treatment of a graze wound to the forehead.

ASSAULT

Medgar Evers St., 1100 block, 2 p.m. Aug. 29. A person was assaulted and had a head injury. The injured person was flown to shock trauma for treatment.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Americana Dr., 600 block, 5:30 p.m. Aug. 28 to 10 a.m. Aug. 29. A purple 24-inch “Liv” bicycle was stolen.

Bay Ridge Ave., unit block, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 23. Cash was stolen from a tip jar on a counter at a business.

Bay Ridge Ave., 1000 block, 6-7 a.m. Aug. 28. Property was stolen from a vehicle entered by force.

Cobay Dr., unit block, 8-9 p.m. Aug. 23. Two bicycles were stolen from an unsecured garage.

Forest Dr., 1900 block, 4 a.m. Aug. 28. Property was stolen from a business entered by force.

Harness Creek, unit block, 7 p.m. Aug. 22 to 7:30 a.m. Aug. 23. A cup filled with loose change of about $15 was stolen from an unlocked vehicle parked in a driveway at a residence.

Juliana Cir., unit block, 10 p.m. Aug. 22 to 7 a.m. Aug. 23. Vehicle keys and a vehicle, a Sony Play station and four video games were stolen from an unsecured residence. The vehicle has since been recovered nearby.

Juliana Cir., unit block, 11 p.m. Aug. 22 to 1:30 p.m. Aug. 23. Cash and credit cards were stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

Oaklawn Rd., 400 block, Aug. 24-25. A red Schwinn bicycle was stolen from a yard at a residence. The bike was recovered on Aug. 27 and returned to its owner.

Obery Ct., unit block, noon Aug. 14 to 9 a.m. Aug. 21. A handicap placard was stolen from vehicle. There was no sign of forced entry.

Roselawn Rd., 100 block, 6:45 a.m.-7:15 p.m. Aug. 29. Property was stolen from a residence entered by force.

Streamwood Ct., unit block, midnight Aug. 24 to 2 a.m. Aug. 25. Property was stolen from a vehicle. There was no sign of forced entry.

West St., 1100 block, 11:45 p.m. Aug. 27 to 2:30 p.m. Aug. 28. A wheel was stolen from a vehicle.

West St., 1700 block, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 27 to 8 a.m. Aug. 28. Wheels and rims were stolen from two vehicles.

West St., 1800 block, 7 p.m. Aug. 27 to 3:55 a.m. Aug. 28. Property was stolen from a business.

West St., 1800 block, 4 a.m. Aug. 28. A business was entered. There was no sign of forced entry and nothing was reported stolen.

West St., 1900 block, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 27 to 8:45 a.m. Aug. 28. Property was stolen a business entered by force.

West St., 1900 block, 1:20 a.m. Aug. 28. A business was entered by force. Nothing was reported missing.

VEHICLE THEFT

Green St., 100 block, 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Aug. 29. A silver Honda Civic was stolen.

Howard County

These were among incidents reported by the Howard County Police Department. For information, call 410-313-2236.

COLUMBIA AREA

ROBBERY

Sweet Hours Way and Weather Worn Way, 4:35 p.m. Aug. 22. Three teen boys arranged to meet an acquaintance at the location. The acquaintance showed up with two accomplices who robbed the teens of cash at gunpoint. Police report the incident may have been drug-related.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Circling Hunter Dr., 4800 block, 11:53 p.m. Aug. 28. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Early April Way, 8900 block, Aug. 25-26. A piece of furniture was stolen from an unlocked common room at an apartment building overnight.

Greek Boy Pl., 10200 block, Aug. 21-22. Property was stolen from multiple vehicles overnight.

Little Patuxent Pkwy., 10300 block, Aug. 21. A vehicle tailgate was stolen.

Smooth Meadow Way, 5300 block, Aug. 22-23. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Quarry Bridge Ct., 9500 block, Aug. 25-26. A purse and other property were stolen from a vehicle.

Tawney Bloom, 6300 block, Aug. 23-24. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Tinted Hill, 6300 block, Aug. 23-24. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Tree Swallow Ct., 6000 block, Aug. 22. An attempt was made to enter a residence by removing a window screen.

Woven Moonbeam, 6500 block, Aug. 23-24. A gas card was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Basket Ring Rd., 9600 block, Aug. 14-26. A 2018 gray Toyota RAV-4 was stolen.

Broken Staff, 7400 block, 9:51 a.m. Aug. 27. A 2016 silver Jeep Compass was stolen.

Shell Flower Lane, 11500 block, Aug. 24. A 2014 black Harley Davidson was stolen.

ELKRIDGE AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Business Pkwy., 6700 block, Aug. 23-27. Multiple suites in an office building were entered by breaking or prying open the doors. Nothing was reported stolen.

Butterfield Dr., 7900 block, 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Aug. 27. Landscaping equipment was stolen from a detached shed at a residence entered by force.

Koffel Ct., 6400 block, 11:49 a.m. Aug. 27. A laptop was stolen from a vehicle.

Old Waterloo Rd., 7000 block, Aug. 25-26. A video game console and tools were stolen from a unit entered by force at a storage facility.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Ericson Rd., 4300 block, 2:09 p.m. Aug. 28. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Wetherburn Rd., 10200 block, Aug. 27. Credit cards were stolen from a vehicle.

JESSUP AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Guilford Rd., 10300 block, Aug. 24-27. Tools were stolen from a construction site container by force.

LAUREL AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Brewington Lane, 9200 block, 10:25 a.m. Aug. 22. A cellphone and articles of clothing were stolen from a vehicle.

Canterbury Riding, 9200 block, Aug. 23-24. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Odelton Ct., 9500 block, Aug. 25-26. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.