Anne Arundel County

The following were among incidents reported by the Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.

DEALE AREA

STABBING

Deale Rd., 500 block, 1:06 a.m. Aug. 31. Police found a man suffering with a stab wound to his upper body. He was taken to a hospital for serious injuries. An investigation is ongoing.

GLEN BURNIE AREA

ARREST

Crain Hwy., 600 block, 11:03 p.m. Sept. 1. A 65-year-old Severn man was arrested and charged with attempted first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, use of a firearm to commit a felony/violent crime, reckless endangerment, and discharging a firearm.

ROBBERY

Jefferson St., 9:08 p.m. Sept. 4. Three masked men assaulted and robbed a driver who had delivered food to a residence. They took cash and personal property at gunpoint and fled.

Annapolis

These were among incidents reported by the Annapolis Police Department. For information, call 410-268-9000.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Park Ave., 1000 block, 4:15 p.m. Sept. 3 to 7:50 a.m. Sept. 4. A wallet and gray Under Armour backpack were stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT

Primrose Rd., 1000 block, 8 p.m. Sept. 3 to 9 a.m. Sept. 4. A silver 2010 Toyota Corolla was stolen.

Howard County

These were among incidents reported by the Howard County Police Department. For information, call 410-313-2236.

COLUMBIA AREA

ARREST

West St., 1900 block, 1 a.m. Sept. 3. A 59-year-old Hughesville man was arrested and charged with second-, third- and fourth-degree burglary.

ROBBERY

Sewells Orchard Dr. and Dobbin Rd., 10:29 p.m. Aug. 31. Two males assaulted two boys walking on a footpath. They also took cash and a cellphone.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Broken Land Pkwy., 9700 block, 8:04 p.m., Aug. 31. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Centre Park Dr., 8700 block, 12:54 a.m. Sept. 1. A doughnut shop was entered by force. Nothing was reported missing.

Early April Way, 8900 block, Aug. 29-30. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

East St., unit block, 12:15 a.m. Sept. 4. A woman returned home and found a man inside the residence. He fled. Nothing was reported missing.

Edgewood Green Ct., unit block, 11:40 a.m. Aug. 29 to 9:30 a.m. Aug. 30. Property was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

Faulkner Ridge Cir., 10500 block, Sep. 2-3. A community pool area was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Frederick Douglass St., 1100 block, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 30 to 8 a.m. Aug. 31. A purse was stolen from a residence entered through an unlocked door.

Freetown Rd., 6400 block, 10:12 p.m. Aug. 30. Luggage was stolen from a vehicle.

Swift Stream Pl., 10300 block, Aug. 31-Sep. 1. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Tyler Ave., 1400 block, 8 a.m. Aug. 26 to 8 a.m. Aug. 31. A residence was entered by pushing in a window air-conditioning unit. Nothing was reported missing.

Windwhisper Lane, unit block, 10 p.m. Aug. 29 to 7:30 a.m. Aug. 30. Property was stolen from multiple unlocked vehicles.

Windwhisper Lane, 900 block, 9 p.m. Aug. 29 to 5:30 a.m. Aug. 30. Property was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT

Barnwood Pl., 5800 block, Aug. 30. A black Nissan Altima was stolen.

ELKRIDGE AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Darby Downs, 7200 block, 11:26 a.m. Sept. 2. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Dorsey Run Rd., 7000 block, Aug. 31-Sep. 1. Catalytic converters were stolen from multiple vehicles overnight.

Roosevelt Blvd., 7400 block, 8 a.m.-6:45 p.m. Sept. 1. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

VEHICLE THEFT

Dorsey Run Rd., 7100 block, Aug. 31-Sept. 1. A 2012 red Toyota Corolla was stolen.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Gwynn Park Dr., 9700 block, Aug. 15-31. Landscaping equipment was stolen from a detached shed.

Sonia Trail, 3400 block, Sep. 2-3. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Warburton Ct., 10600 block, Aug. 29-30. Cabinets and doors were stolen from a residence under construction. There was no sign of forced entry.

Waterloo Rd., 5600 block, 2:45 a.m. Aug. 31. A gas station was entered by force. A bitcoin machine was tampered with.

LAUREL AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Cabot Ct., 9300 block, 10:31 a.m. Sept. 3. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Delfield Ct., 10600 block, Sep. 2-3. A bag was stolen from a vehicle overnight.

Park Ave., 9500 block, 2:20 p.m. Sept. 1. Prescription medication was stolen from a vehicle.

Redbridge Ct., 9200 block, 2:27 p.m. Sept. 3. Property was stolen from a vehicle.