Master Derby Ct., 400 block, 8-10:30 p.m. Sept. 19. A man assaulted two people inside a residence then barricaded himself alone inside the residence when police arrived. After continued attempts to convince the assailant to come out, police entered the residence and arrested the 43-year-old Annapolis man. A loaded semi-automatic pistol and a 12-gauge shotgun were located inside the residence. The man was charged with assault and barricade.
Durness Ct., 8200 block, 11:15 p.m. Sept. 17. Police discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound. A 39-year-old Windsor Mill man was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, illegal possession of ammunition, possession of a firearm with a controlled dangerous substance, use of a firearm to commit a violent crime, illegal possession of a regulated firearm, firearm possession by a felon, assault weapon, handgun on person.
Clay St., 100 block, 10:15 p.m. Sept. 18. Several reports were called in to police about shots fired, but no suspects or victims were located. The following day at 2:15 p.m., a resident reported damage to a vehicle that appears to be from the shots fired.
Market Space, unit block, 3:02 p.m. Sept. 13. A 47-year-old Annapolis man who dined and dashed from a restaurant on Church Circle was arrested and charged with theft and illegally carrying a handgun.
Bay Ridge Ave., 1000 block, 10-10:30 p.m. Sept. 15. An Apple iPad Air and articles of clothing were stolen from an unlocked vehicle.
Cove Rd., 1100 block, Sept. 17. A woman reported that sometime during the past week an iPhone charger, cash, and a purple Nikon camera were stolen from her unlocked vehicle. She also reported a black North Face raincoat was stolen from her unlocked vehicle about a month or two ago.
Croll Dr., 200 block, 1:04 p.m. Sept. 17. A citizen reported seeing two men attempting to break in to a residence by force. Two Annapolis men, 38 and 27, were arrested and charged with first-, third- and fourth-degree burglary and destruction of property.
Doncaster Ct., unit block, 8 p.m. Sept. 15 to 8:45 a.m. Sept. 16. Cash was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.
Colonial Ave., unit block, 10:40-11:50 a.m. Sept. 16. An unlocked vehicle was entered and searched. Nothing was reported missing.
Edgewood Green Ct., unit block, 4:40 a.m.-6:20 p.m. Sept. 13. Cash, jewelry, two pocket watches, two Apple iPads, an Xbox One game console and a Dell laptop computer were stolen from a residence entered through an unlocked window.
Merryman Ct., unit block, 5 p.m. Sept. 16 to 11:10 a.m. Sept. 17. Cash was stolen from a vehicle entered by force.
President St., 500 block, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 19. A black and white Trek MT 200 bicycle and a black and red Trek MT 220 bicycle were stolen from the side of residence.
Revell St., unit block, 11 a.m. Sept. 13 to 4 p.m. Sept. 20. A red Zydeco kayak with yellow stripes was stolen after it was left tied to a pole near the water.
Tyler Ave., 1100 block, 9 a.m.-1:50 p.m. Sept. 20. Cash and a yellow piggy bank were stolen from a residence entered by force through a rear door.
Windwhisper Lane, unit block, 8 p.m. Sept. 15 to 8:45 a.m. Sept. 15. A laptop was stolen from an unlocked vehicle and two additional unlocked vehicles on the block were entered and searched. Nothing was reported missing.
Ten Oaks Rd., 6300 block, 5:02 a.m. Sept. 13. A Japanese restaurant was entered by force. Nothing was reported missing.
Clarksville Square Dr., 5800 block, Sept. 12-13. A cash drawer was stolen from a restaurant overnight.
Benson Dr., 8300 block, 4:35 a.m. Sept. 14. A person or persons smashed a drive-thru window at a fast-food restaurant, used the drink machine, and fled.
Blue Heron Lane, 5400 block, 5:19 p.m. Sept. 19. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.
Broken Land Pkwy., 9700 block, 9:02 p.m. Sept. 13. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.
Broken Land Pkwy., 9700 block, 2:25-3:50 p.m. Sept. 15. Two vehicles were entered and searched. Nothing was reported missing.
Clocktower Lane, 9700 block, Sept. 14-15. A tire and lug nuts were stolen from a vehicle overnight.
Gramercy Pl., 10600 block, 10:58 a.m. Sept. 18. A 26-year-old Columbia man was arrested after he had broken into the maintenance room of an apartment building. Police report he was also in possession of a large amount of suspected marijuana. He was charged with burglary, drug possession with intent to distribute, and other drug-related charges.
Hyla Brook Rd., 10000 block, 5 p.m. Sept. 15. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.
Swiftstream Pl., 10300 block, 9:18 a.m. Sept. 18. A vehicle was entered and searched. Nothing was reported missing.
Winter Rose Path, 7100 block, Sept. 12-13. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.
Flowerstock Row, 8800 block, April-Sept. 19. A Brown Toyota Rav4 was stolen.
Green Mountain Cir., 10700 block, Sept. 18-19. A 2004 silver Ford Explorer was stolen.
Knighthood Lane, 6900 block, 8:13 p.m. Sept. 15. A 2004 blue Mercury Sable was stolen.
Swiftstream Pl., 10400 block, Sept. 18-19. A 2015 black Toyota Camry was stolen.
Bonnie View Lane, 5800 block, 1:30 p.m. Sept. 14. A male with his face partially covered entered a hotel lobby, threatened an employee, took cash and fled.
Old Waterloo Rd., 6400 block, 12:51 p.m. Sept. 16. A man accosted a female pedestrian, took her purse, and fled.
Ducketts Lane, 7000 block, 3-7 p.m. Sept. 14. Jewelry and earphones were stolen from a residence. There was no sign of forced entry.
Montgomery Rd., 7200 block, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Sept. 15. License plates were stolen from a vehicle.
Waterloo Rd., 6400 block, 10:01 p.m. Sept. 19. A man attempted to steal a woman’s purse as she walked into a store. He fled empty-handed.
Dorsey Run Rd., 7100 block, Sept. 11. A 2010 silver Dodge Ram 1500 was stolen.
Washington Blvd., 6200 block, 8:46 p.m. Sept. 14. A 2008 burgundy Ford Taurus was stolen.
Baltimore National Pike, 8400 block, early September. Tires were stolen.
Baltimore National Pike, 9300 block, Sept. 17-18. An attempt was make to enter a wireless electronics business by prying open the door.
Clarksville Pike, 10000 block, 6:02 p.m. Sept. 18. A cellphone and other property were stolen from a vehicle.
Fathers Legacy, 9100 block, 9 a.m.-2:20 p.m. Sept. 15. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Learned Sage, 4600 block, Sept. 12-13. A vehicle was entered and searched. Nothing was reported missing.
Bonnybridge Pl., 3800 block, Sept. 13-14. A 2011 white Nissan Rogue was stolen.
Upper Mill Ct., 3500 block, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sept. 15. A 2000 white Ford E-250 was stolen.
Triadelphia Rd., 14600 block, 6 a.m. Sept. 18. A wallet and cash were among items stolen from two vehicles.
Hicks Rd., 8100 block, 11:27 p.m. Sept. 14. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.
Washington Blvd., 8100 block, 8-9 p.m. Sept. 13. Sneakers were stolen from a residence entered by forcinga front door.
Washington Blvd., 7900 block, 11:20 a.m. Sept. 19. A 2007 Chevrolet Silverado was stolen.
Anfred Dr., 7900 block, Sept. 17-18. Tires were stolen. No further details were available.
Baltimore National Pike, 8500 block, 4:36 p.m. Sept. 14. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Dragonfly Ct., 8200 block, 3:55 p.m. Sept. 14. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Glen Hannah Dr., 10500 block, Sept. 17-18. Tires was stolen. No further details were available.
Hammond Branch Way, 8200 block, Sept. 13. A tablet, a cellphone, a watch and other property was stolen from a vehicle.
Splashing Brook Ct., 8200 block, Sept. 13-14. Multiple laptops, and a wallet were stolen from a vehicle.
Thamesmeade Rd., 9100 block, Sept. 12-13. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Third St., 9300 block, Sept. 18-19. Credit cards were stolen from a vehicle.
Fair St., 8400 block, 7:15 p.m. Sept. 19. Three males accosted and threatened a male pedestrian at a park and demanded his bag. The pedestrian complied and the men fled.