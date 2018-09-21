Anne Arundel County

The following were among incidents reported by the Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.

ANNAPOLIS AREA

ASSAULT/BARRICADE INCIDENT

Master Derby Ct., 400 block, 8-10:30 p.m. Sept. 19. A man assaulted two people inside a residence then barricaded himself alone inside the residence when police arrived. After continued attempts to convince the assailant to come out, police entered the residence and arrested the 43-year-old Annapolis man. A loaded semi-automatic pistol and a 12-gauge shotgun were located inside the residence. The man was charged with assault and barricade.

SEVERN AREA

ATTEMPTED MURDER

Durness Ct., 8200 block, 11:15 p.m. Sept. 17. Police discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound. A 39-year-old Windsor Mill man was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, illegal possession of ammunition, possession of a firearm with a controlled dangerous substance, use of a firearm to commit a violent crime, illegal possession of a regulated firearm, firearm possession by a felon, assault weapon, handgun on person.

Annapolis

These were among incidents reported by the Annapolis Police Department. For information, call 410-268-9000.

SHOTS FIRED

Clay St., 100 block, 10:15 p.m. Sept. 18. Several reports were called in to police about shots fired, but no suspects or victims were located. The following day at 2:15 p.m., a resident reported damage to a vehicle that appears to be from the shots fired.

HANDGUN POSSESSION ARREST

Market Space, unit block, 3:02 p.m. Sept. 13. A 47-year-old Annapolis man who dined and dashed from a restaurant on Church Circle was arrested and charged with theft and illegally carrying a handgun.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bay Ridge Ave., 1000 block, 10-10:30 p.m. Sept. 15. An Apple iPad Air and articles of clothing were stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

Cove Rd., 1100 block, Sept. 17. A woman reported that sometime during the past week an iPhone charger, cash, and a purple Nikon camera were stolen from her unlocked vehicle. She also reported a black North Face raincoat was stolen from her unlocked vehicle about a month or two ago.

Croll Dr., 200 block, 1:04 p.m. Sept. 17. A citizen reported seeing two men attempting to break in to a residence by force. Two Annapolis men, 38 and 27, were arrested and charged with first-, third- and fourth-degree burglary and destruction of property.

Doncaster Ct., unit block, 8 p.m. Sept. 15 to 8:45 a.m. Sept. 16. Cash was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

Colonial Ave., unit block, 10:40-11:50 a.m. Sept. 16. An unlocked vehicle was entered and searched. Nothing was reported missing.

Edgewood Green Ct., unit block, 4:40 a.m.-6:20 p.m. Sept. 13. Cash, jewelry, two pocket watches, two Apple iPads, an Xbox One game console and a Dell laptop computer were stolen from a residence entered through an unlocked window.

Merryman Ct., unit block, 5 p.m. Sept. 16 to 11:10 a.m. Sept. 17. Cash was stolen from a vehicle entered by force.

President St., 500 block, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 19. A black and white Trek MT 200 bicycle and a black and red Trek MT 220 bicycle were stolen from the side of residence.

Revell St., unit block, 11 a.m. Sept. 13 to 4 p.m. Sept. 20. A red Zydeco kayak with yellow stripes was stolen after it was left tied to a pole near the water.

Tyler Ave., 1100 block, 9 a.m.-1:50 p.m. Sept. 20. Cash and a yellow piggy bank were stolen from a residence entered by force through a rear door.

Windwhisper Lane, unit block, 8 p.m. Sept. 15 to 8:45 a.m. Sept. 15. A laptop was stolen from an unlocked vehicle and two additional unlocked vehicles on the block were entered and searched. Nothing was reported missing.

Howard County

These were among incidents reported by the Howard County Police Department. For information, call 410-313-2236.

CLARKSVILLE AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Ten Oaks Rd., 6300 block, 5:02 a.m. Sept. 13. A Japanese restaurant was entered by force. Nothing was reported missing.

Clarksville Square Dr., 5800 block, Sept. 12-13. A cash drawer was stolen from a restaurant overnight.

COLUMBIA AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Benson Dr., 8300 block, 4:35 a.m. Sept. 14. A person or persons smashed a drive-thru window at a fast-food restaurant, used the drink machine, and fled.

Blue Heron Lane, 5400 block, 5:19 p.m. Sept. 19. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Broken Land Pkwy., 9700 block, 9:02 p.m. Sept. 13. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.

Broken Land Pkwy., 9700 block, 2:25-3:50 p.m. Sept. 15. Two vehicles were entered and searched. Nothing was reported missing.

Clocktower Lane, 9700 block, Sept. 14-15. A tire and lug nuts were stolen from a vehicle overnight.

Gramercy Pl., 10600 block, 10:58 a.m. Sept. 18. A 26-year-old Columbia man was arrested after he had broken into the maintenance room of an apartment building. Police report he was also in possession of a large amount of suspected marijuana. He was charged with burglary, drug possession with intent to distribute, and other drug-related charges.

Hyla Brook Rd., 10000 block, 5 p.m. Sept. 15. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Swiftstream Pl., 10300 block, 9:18 a.m. Sept. 18. A vehicle was entered and searched. Nothing was reported missing.

Winter Rose Path, 7100 block, Sept. 12-13. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Flowerstock Row, 8800 block, April-Sept. 19. A Brown Toyota Rav4 was stolen.

Green Mountain Cir., 10700 block, Sept. 18-19. A 2004 silver Ford Explorer was stolen.

Knighthood Lane, 6900 block, 8:13 p.m. Sept. 15. A 2004 blue Mercury Sable was stolen.

Swiftstream Pl., 10400 block, Sept. 18-19. A 2015 black Toyota Camry was stolen.

ELKRIDGE AREA

ROBBERIES

Bonnie View Lane, 5800 block, 1:30 p.m. Sept. 14. A male with his face partially covered entered a hotel lobby, threatened an employee, took cash and fled.

Old Waterloo Rd., 6400 block, 12:51 p.m. Sept. 16. A man accosted a female pedestrian, took her purse, and fled.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Ducketts Lane, 7000 block, 3-7 p.m. Sept. 14. Jewelry and earphones were stolen from a residence. There was no sign of forced entry.

Montgomery Rd., 7200 block, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Sept. 15. License plates were stolen from a vehicle.

Waterloo Rd., 6400 block, 10:01 p.m. Sept. 19. A man attempted to steal a woman’s purse as she walked into a store. He fled empty-handed.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Dorsey Run Rd., 7100 block, Sept. 11. A 2010 silver Dodge Ram 1500 was stolen.

Washington Blvd., 6200 block, 8:46 p.m. Sept. 14. A 2008 burgundy Ford Taurus was stolen.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Baltimore National Pike, 8400 block, early September. Tires were stolen.

Baltimore National Pike, 9300 block, Sept. 17-18. An attempt was make to enter a wireless electronics business by prying open the door.

Clarksville Pike, 10000 block, 6:02 p.m. Sept. 18. A cellphone and other property were stolen from a vehicle.

Fathers Legacy, 9100 block, 9 a.m.-2:20 p.m. Sept. 15. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Learned Sage, 4600 block, Sept. 12-13. A vehicle was entered and searched. Nothing was reported missing.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Bonnybridge Pl., 3800 block, Sept. 13-14. A 2011 white Nissan Rogue was stolen.

Upper Mill Ct., 3500 block, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sept. 15. A 2000 white Ford E-250 was stolen.

GLEN ELG AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Triadelphia Rd., 14600 block, 6 a.m. Sept. 18. A wallet and cash were among items stolen from two vehicles.

JESSUP AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Hicks Rd., 8100 block, 11:27 p.m. Sept. 14. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Washington Blvd., 8100 block, 8-9 p.m. Sept. 13. Sneakers were stolen from a residence entered by forcinga front door.

VEHICLE THEFT

Washington Blvd., 7900 block, 11:20 a.m. Sept. 19. A 2007 Chevrolet Silverado was stolen.

LAUREL AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Anfred Dr., 7900 block, Sept. 17-18. Tires were stolen. No further details were available.

Baltimore National Pike, 8500 block, 4:36 p.m. Sept. 14. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Dragonfly Ct., 8200 block, 3:55 p.m. Sept. 14. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Glen Hannah Dr., 10500 block, Sept. 17-18. Tires was stolen. No further details were available.

Hammond Branch Way, 8200 block, Sept. 13. A tablet, a cellphone, a watch and other property was stolen from a vehicle.

Splashing Brook Ct., 8200 block, Sept. 13-14. Multiple laptops, and a wallet were stolen from a vehicle.

Thamesmeade Rd., 9100 block, Sept. 12-13. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Third St., 9300 block, Sept. 18-19. Credit cards were stolen from a vehicle.

SAVAGE AREA

ROBBERY

Fair St., 8400 block, 7:15 p.m. Sept. 19. Three males accosted and threatened a male pedestrian at a park and demanded his bag. The pedestrian complied and the men fled.