Anne Arundel County

The following were among incidents reported by the Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.

BROOKLYN PARK AREA

ROBBERY

Ritchie Hwy. S., 5600 block, 3:15 p.m. Sept. 25. A male entered a wireless electronics store, pointed a hangun at an employee and demanded cash. The clerk complied and the male fled.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Old Riverside Dr., 300 block, 8:50 p.m. Sept. 23. Two Baltimore men, 21 and 35, were arrested and charged with burglary after they entered a residence, and took property including a safe, then fled. Police recovered the stolen property.

LAUREL AREA

ROBBERIES

Hawthorne Lane, 8800 block, Sept. 18. A 53-year-old Laurel man was arrested in connection with two bank robberies, one on Sept. 14 and one on Jan. 12. Both banks, located in Glen Burnie, were in the area of the 300 block of Crain Hwy. S. He was charged with two counts of armed robbery, robbery, and theft.

LINTHICUM AREA

ROBBERY

Pinnacle Dr., 800 block, 12:39 a.m. Sept. 24. A masked man entered a convenience store, robbed employees at gunpoint of cash from a register, and fled.

PASADENA AREA

HOMICIDE ARREST

Ritchie Hwy., 8000 block, Sept. 24. During an argument, a man assaulted his girlfriend, a 21-year-old Glen Burnie woman, and caused her death. The 26-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested in the area of Sappington Station and Burns Crossing roads on Sept. 26 in Odenton. He was charged with first- and second-degree murder.

ROBBERY

Magothy Beach Rd., unit block, 3 a.m. Sept. 25. Three people inside a drug store confronted a security officer, robbed him of his cellphone and fled.

Annapolis

These were among incidents reported by the Annapolis Police Department. For information, call 410-268-9000.

HANDGUN POSSESSION ARRESTS

Clay St., unit block, 9:40 p.m. Sept. 25. Two Annapolis men, 18 and 28, were arrested. The 18-year-old was charged with possession of a stolen handgun, theft of the handgun, illegally carrying the handgun on his person and possession of the handgun while under 21 years of age. The 28-year-old was charged with possession a handgun and ammunition after conviction of a qualifying crime and carrying a concealed handgun.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Admiral Dr., 200 block, 5 a.m. Sept. 24. A male was seen looking into parked vehicles and attempting to open car doors. Two unlocked vehicles were entered and searched, but nothing was reported missing.

Burnside St., 500 block, 1:20-2 a.m. Sept. 25. A 28-year-old Annapolis woman was arrested and charged with fourth-degree burglary after police discovered her hiding in a residential basement.

Genessee St., 700 block, noon Sept. 22 to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 25. Two laptop computers, a camera and a Sony PlayStation game console were stolen from a residence entered by force.

Rosecrest Dr., 100 block, 3-3:50 p.m. Sept. 21. A residence was entered by force through a rear door. Nothing was reported missing.

Victor Pkwy., 200 block, 2 p.m. Sept. 19 to 2:40 p.m. Sept. 21. A package delivered to a residence was stolen from a front porch.

West St., 1900 block, 1:10 p.m. Sept. 26. A red and black mountain bike left unlocked on the side of a business, was stolen. The bicycle was later recovered in the 200 block of Croll Drive.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Farragut Ct., 200 block, 11 p.m. Sept. 23 to 6 a.m. Sept. 24. A grey 2003 Dodge Durango was stolen.

Fifth St., 500 block, 8 a.m. Sept. 20 to 8 a.m. Sept. 21. Two unlocked bicycles reported stolen from the side yard of a residence were found abandoned in the 1100 block of President Street.

Gentry Ct., unit block, 8 p.m. Sept. 23 to 7 a.m. Sept. 24. A white Jeep Cherokee was stolen.

Ritchie Lane, 1500 block, 3 a.m. Sept. 22. An unlocked black 2010 Ford F150 pickup was stolen. The truck was described as having Salisbury Alumni and Ravens stickers on the rear tailgate.

Silverwood Cir., unit block, 9 a.m. Sept. 19 to 9:30 a.m. Sept. 21. A green Trek bicycle with a football sticker on the frame was stolen.

Howard County

These were among incidents reported by the Howard County Police Department. For information, call 410-313-2236.

CLARKSVILLE AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Daylong Lane, 6100 block, 6:24 p.m. Sept. 24. A laptop was stolen from a vehicle.

COLUMBIA AREA

ASSAULT

Cloudleap Ct., 8600 block, 7:07 p.m. Sept. 21. A 40-year-old Columbia man was arrested and charged with assault and disorderly conduct after he attempted to assault a person with the knife.

ROBBERIES

Cradlerock Way, 7100 block, 9 p.m. Sept. 22. An man reported that a group of acquaintances and unknown males assaulted and robbed him of property on a footpath

Dobbin Rd., 6500 block and Marie Curie Dr., 6600 block, (both in Columbia) and Waterloo Rd., 6400 block, (Elkridge) Sept. 9-19. A 33-year-old Columbia man was arrested in connection with a number of purse-snatching robberies. He was charged with multiple counts of robbery, theft, assault, and related charges.

Little Patuxent Pkwy., 10300 block, 12:57 p.m. Sept. 25. A male entered a jewelry store and asked an employee to see a diamond ring. When the sales associate showed it, the man took the ring and fled. The employee suffered minor injuries when she tried to intervene.

Little Patuxent Pkwy. split, 9 p.m. Sept. 8. Two men robbed a man of his belongings at knifepoint, then fled.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Tamar Dr. and Blue Pool, 6:45 p.m. Sept. 25. A male approached a female and asked her for directions, then exposed himself.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Broken Land Pkwy., 9700 block, 12:35-1:35 p.m. Sept. 22. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Fairest Dream Lane, 6400 block, 2:34 p.m. Sept. 25. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Flywheel Ct., 6000 block, Brennan Ct., 10900 block, and Hilltop Lane, 10800 block, Sept. 20-21. A GPS device was among property stolen from five vehicles overnight.

Thunder Hill Rd., 5300 block, Sept. 20-21. A credit card and identification were stolen from a vehicle.

Little Patuxent Pkwy., 11300 block, 4:25 p.m. Sept. 24. License plates were stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT

Centre Park Dr., 8800 block, Sept. 22-23. A 2012 white Chevrolet Traverse was stolen.

DAYTON AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Triadelphia Rd., 13700 block, Sept. 20-21. Landscaping equipment was stolen from a vehicle.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Rogers Ave., 2800 block, Sept. 22-24. A skip loader and construction tools were stolen from a detached shed entered by force at a construction business.

Waterloo Rd., 5000 block, 5:18 p.m. Sept. 21. Copper piping, wiring and other property was stolen from a residence entered by force.

LAUREL AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Brevard St., 9700 block, 4:16 p.m. Sept. 21. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT

Mountain Laurel Way, 9700 block, Sept. 24. A 2003 green Honda Accord was stolen.

SAVAGE AREA

VEHICLE THEFTS

Perri Dr., 8300 block, Sept. 21-22. A 2018 black Nissan Versa was stolen.

River Island Dr., 8900 block, Sept. 24. A 1995 Honda Accord was stolen.