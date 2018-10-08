Anne Arundel County

The following were among incidents reported by the Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.

BROOKLYN PARK AREA

SHOOTING

Edgevale Rd., 100 block, 1:53 p.m. Oct. 2. Two males with handguns accosted a man sitting on his front steps and fired in his direction, then fled. No injuries were reported.

ROBBERIES

4th St., 4600 block, 8 p.m. Oct. 3. Two armed males entered a check-cashing business and demanded cash. The employee complied and they fled.

Doris Ave., 200 block, 8:45 a.m. Sept. 30. Two armed men accosted a man walking from his car. They rummaged through his pockets, took property and fled.

GAMBRILLS AREA

ASSAULT

Johns Hopkins Rd. area, 12:45 p.m. Sept. 27. Responding to a call about a seriously injured person, police located a man in a power line access area suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper and lower body. Police believe this was a targeted incident. The man is expected to survive.

LINTHICUM AREA

ROBBERIES

Camp Meade Rd., 400 block, 8:03 p.m. Oct. 3. A male entered a donut store, implied he had a weapon and demanded cash. The clerk complied and the male fled.

Nursery Rd., 700 block, 5 p.m. Sept. 30. A male with a handgun entered a fast food restaurant. He fled with cash.

Nursery Rd., 700 block, 3:53 a.m. Oct. 3. A man robbed a male pedestrian of his wallet at knifepoint, then fled.

Annapolis

These were among incidents reported by the Annapolis Police Department. For information, call 410-268-9000.

SEXUAL ASSAULT

Tyler Ave., 1100 block, 5 a.m. Sept. 29. A woman was sleeping in her residence when she awoke to a male touching her. The man left. There was no sign of forced entry.

ROBBERY

Graff Ct., 1200 block, 6:15 a.m. Sept. 30. Two males accosted a woman as she was getting into her vehicle. One male pulled her away from the vehicle and pushed her to the ground. The males fled with her cellphone.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bay Ridge Ave., 1000 block, 2:15 a.m. Sept. 30. A 41-year-old Annapolis man was arrested and charged with fourth-degree burglary after he was found inside a residence entered by force.

Boucher Ave., 1100 block, 3:45-4:30 p.m. Oct. 1 A BMX style bicycle was stolen from the driveway of a home. The bike is described as having foot pegs and a combination lock wrapped around the frame.

Boxwood Rd., 200 block, 8 p.m. Sept. 23 to 9 a.m. Sept. 24. A portable dash camera and a parking pass were stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

Chesapeake Ave., 200 block, 8 p.m. Oct. 1 to 12:30 p.m. Oct. 2. A North Face jacket, a pair of sunglasses and a red bag containing tools were stolen from a vehicle entered by force.

Chester Ave., 100 block, 10 p.m. Oct. 1 to 1 p.m. Oct. 2. The roof of a soft-top convertible was damaged, but nothing was reported missing.

Merryman Ct., 100 block, 7:15 p.m. Oct. 1 to 6:15 a.m. Oct. 2. A set of headphones was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

McKinley St., 1300 block, 12:01-5:30 a.m. Sept. 30. Cash, credit cards and checks were stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

Melrob Ct., unit block, 1:05 p.m. Sept. 30. A boy’s bicycle was stolen from the porch of an apartment. Police located it nearby.

Quiet Waters Pl., 100 block, 9 p.m. Oct. 1 to 9:50 a.m. Oct. 2. An Amazon Alexa Echo, a Bluetooth speaker and a purse were stolen from a residence. There was no sign of forced entry.

Severn Ave., 800 block, 10:45 p.m. Sept. 22. A male was seen on video surveillance approaching the front door of a residence. When a motion-activated porch light switched on, the male fled.

Tyler Ct., unit block, 5 p.m. Sept. 27 to 9:30 a.m. Sept. 28. A red coin purse was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

Tyler Ave., 1100 block, 4 a.m. Sept. 30. A man entered a residence through an unlocked door and fled with a cellphone.

Tyler Ave., 1200 block, 12:40 a.m. Sept. 29. A 48-year-old Annapolis man was arrested after he was seen stealing tools from an unlocked vehicle. He was charged with theft, rogue and vagabond and failure to obey a reasonable and lawful order.

Van Buren St., 1200 block, 3 p.m. Sept. 29 to 10:30 a.m. Sept. 30. Cash and an iPod Nano were stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Bembe Beach Rd., 7000 block, April-Aug. 2018: A gray 2003 Avon dinghy was stolen from a storage rack. The dinghy is described as having a custom red wooden seat with an Eastport Yacht Club emblem on it.

Walton Lane, unit block, Aug. 18 to Oct. 3. A 10-foot, white Walker Bay fiberglass dinghy was stolen from a storage rack. The boat is described as having blue seats and “Old Dad” written on the stern.

Howard County

These were among incidents reported by the Howard County Police Department. For information, call 410-313-2236.

COLUMBIA AREA

ASSAULT

Procopio Cir., 7300 block, 4:49 p.m. Sept. 28. A 33-year-old Columbia man was arrested and charged with assault after a verbal dispute escalated and he cut another man with a pair of scissors.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Beaverkill Rd., 5400 block, Sept. 26-28. Copper wire was stolen from a building under construction.

Cedar Lane, 5000 block, 3:13 p.m. Oct. 2. A purse and other property were stolen from a vehicle.

Centre Park Dr., 8700 block, 1:09 a.m. Sept. 27. A liquor store was entered by force. Nothing was reported missing.

Centre Park Dr., 8700 block, 1:10 a.m. Sept. 28. Cash was stolen from restaurant entered by force through a side door.

Columbia Pkwy., 8900 block, 8:49 p.m. Sept. 26. Cash was stolen from a pharmacy entered with a key.

Discover Ct., Sun Circle Way, Guilford Rd., Watch Chain Way, McGregor Dr., Hilltop Lane, Centre Stone Ring, Iron Frame Way, Bright Plume, Sunny Spring, Little Patuxent Pkwy., Old Annapolis Rd., Misty Arch, and Bird Song Pass, Sept. 30-Oct. 1. Twenty-one vehicles were entered or tampered with overnight. Property was stolen from some of them.

Glen Oaks Lane, 9500 block, 2:39 p.m. Oct. 2. License plates were stolen from a vehicle.

High Beam Ct., 10600 block, Sept. 21-28. Property was stolen from a residence entered through a basement.

Hyla Brook Rd., 10000 block, Sept. 29-30. A credit card was stolen from a vehicle.

Little Patuxent Pkwy., 10400 block, 10:31 p.m. Sept. 28. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Murray Hill Rd., 7500 block, 12:15-10:30 p.m. Sept. 29. Three televisions and two video game consoles were stolen from a residence entered by prying open the front door.

Old Dobbin Lane, 6100 block, 1:44 a.m. Sept. 27. A party supply store was entered by force. Nothing was reported missing.

Old Guilford Rd., 9100 block, 5:01 p.m. Sept. 28. A purse was stolen from two vehicles.

Snowden River Pkwy., 9000 block, Sept. 30-Oct. 1. Alcohol was stolen from a restaurant bar entered through an unsecured roof hatch.

Snowden River Pkwy., 9300 block, 4:57 a.m. Sept. 28. Cash was stolen from a bakery entered by force through a front door.

Snowden River Pkwy., 9300 block, 5:51 a.m. Sept. 28. Cash was stolen from a deli entered through an unlocked door.

Watchlight Ct., 9000 block, Sept. 26-27. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT

Tamar Dr., 8900 block, 12:54 p.m. Sept. 30. A 2004 gold Toyota Corolla was stolen.

ELKRIDGE AREA

ROBBERY

Meadowfield Ct., 6500 block, 1:04 p.m. Oct. 1. Two people reported being assaulted and robbed by a woman and her acquaintance whom they hired to clean their residence. The acquaintance took a set of keys from one of their pockets before the assailants fled. No serious injuries were reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Main St., 5800 block, Sept. 8-30. A residence was entered by force. Nothing was reported missing.

Rockburn Branch Park Rd., 6100 block, 2:37 p.m. Oct. 2. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Cotoneaster Dr., 8400 block, 11:07 a.m. Sept. 28. A female returning to her residence discovered a man in her bedroom. The man fled with cash.

Dorsey Hall Rd., 4700 block, 2:33 p.m. Oct. 1. A safe, cash and jewelry were stolen from a residence entered by force. A 35-year-old Baltimore man was arrested and charged with burglary and theft.

Ilchester Rd., 5100 block, Sept. 28-29. Copper was stolen from a vehicle.

Richards Valley Rd., 5700 block, 1:38 a.m. Sept. 27. Cash was stolen from a pizza restaurant entered by force.

Ridge Rd. N., 3200 block, Sept. 26-27. An attempt was made to enter a restaurant by force.

FULTON AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Scaggsville Rd., 11800 block, 2:47 a.m. Sept. 27. A jewelry and gift store was entered by force. Nothing was reported missing.

JESSUP AREA

ROBBERY

Conowingo Ave., 7400 block, 1:18 p.m. Sept. 28. A man at a produce store reported that an acquaintance took an envelope of cash from his pocket. An investigation is ongoing.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Assateague Dr., 7300 block, 9:58 a.m. Oct. 2. License plates were stolen from a vehicle.

SAVAGE AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Foundry St., 8600 block, 4:25 a.m. Oct. 1. Jewelry was stolen from an antique business.