Anne Arundel County

The following were among incidents reported by the Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.

CROFTON AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Defense Hwy., 2100 block, 2:40 a.m. Oct. 5. A gold Ford F350 pickup truck rammed into the front of a convenience store. Three people exited the vehicle and attempted to steal an ATM inside. A fourth person did not enter the store. The group fled.

GLEN BURNIE AR EA

HOMICIDE

Highland Dr., 300 block, 3:57 p.m. Oct. 8. Responding to a call about a shooting, officers observed citizens providing first aid to a man who had been shot. The 19-year-old Crownsville man died from his injuries.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Baltimore Annapolis Blvd., 7000 block, 1:20 a.m. Oct. 5. A 27-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested in connection with a burglary at a restaurant. Police report this arrest has led to closing multiple burglary cases in the surrounding area during the past few weeks.

LAUREL AREA

WEAPONS OFFENSE

Laurel-Ft. Meade Rd., 3400 block, 12:50 p.m. Oct. 7. A man behaving erratically was arrested at a hotel after he discharged a firearm inside his room and caused property damage. The 21-year-old Hanover man was charged with reckless endangerment, use of a firearm in the commission of a violent crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, disorderly conduct, malicious destruction of property, failure to obey a lawful order, and related offenses.

Annapolis

These were among incidents reported by the Annapolis Police Department. For information, call 410-268-9000.

ROBBERIES

Edgewood Rd., 900 block, 11:55 a.m. Oct. 4. An estranged husband confronted a woman at her place of employment. He assaulted her, grabbed her purse and fled. Police arrested a 33-year-old Baltimore man and charged him with robbery and assault.

Hicks Ave. area, 3 a.m. Oct. 8. A male and a female inside a vehicle pulled alongside a male pedestrian. They struck him in the head several times, stole his cellphone and fled.

Old Solomons Island Rd., 100 block, 9:30 a.m. Oct. 4. A masked man entered a business and demanded cash at gunpoint. He struck two of the employees on the head with the gun, took cash and fled.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bay Ridge Rd., 900 block, 11 p.m. Oct. 7 to 9:50 a.m. Oct. 8. Cash, makeup, and electronics were stolen from a business and property was destroyed including a smashed countertop, broken television screens and cabinets, ripped furniture and spray paint on walls, cabinets and appliances.

Cathedral St., unit block, 10 a.m.-6:40 p.m. Oct. 6. An air conditioning unit, a laptop, an X-Box One game console, cash and a Kindle Fire tablet were stolen from a residence entered by removing a window.

Cedar Park Rd., 1300 block, Sept. 24-Oct. 5. A residence was entered by force. Nothing was reported missing.

City Gate Lane, unit block, 7 p.m. Oct. 5 to 7:30 a.m. Oct. 6. Cash was stolen from a convertible vehicle entered by cutting open the soft top.

Compromise St., unit block, 2:20 a.m. Oct. 7. Three men climbed over a fence to enter the U. S. Sailboat Show. One of them boarded an occupied sailboat. The owner of the sailboat chased the man off of the boat and alerted security. The three men were detained. Police charged a 29-year-old Severna Park man with fourth-degree burglary and trespassing. The other two were charged with trespassing and released.

Heritage Ct., unit block, 9 p.m. Oct. 6 to 5:30 a.m. Oct. 7. A set of car keys was stolen from a residence entered through an unlocked window.

Madison St., 1000 block, 10:15-11 a.m. Oct. 5. A red mountain bike left unlocked outside an apartment building, was stolen.

President St., 900 block, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 7 to 9 a.m. Oct. 8. Cash and sunglasses were stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

Severn Ave., 800 block, 11 p.m. Oct. 6 to 7 a.m. Oct. 7. A computer, other electronics and a purse were stolen from a residence entered by force.

West St. at Park Pl., 10:30 a.m.-3:50 p.m. Oct. 8. A large black bicycle that was locked to a tree was stolen.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Burnside St. at Bay Ridge Ave., 9:16 a.m. Oct. 5. A black Ford F150 stolen from Ritchie Lane on Sept. 22 was recovered. An 18-year-old Glen Burnie man was arrested and charged with unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, theft and reckless endangerment.

Madison St., 1100 block, 10 a.m. Oct. 7 to 12:30 p.m. Oct. 8. A silver 1997 Lincoln Town Car was stolen.

Howard County

These were among incidents reported by the Howard County Police Department. For information, call 410-313-2236.

CLARKSVILLE AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Sweet Meadow Lane, 5200 block, Oct. 8-9. A bicycle was stolen from a garage at a residence.

COLUMBIA AREA

ASSAULT

Old Columbia Rd., 10000 block, 5:11 p.m. Oct. 11. A male assaulted and robbed a female pedestrian of her purse, and fled.

ROBBERY

Waterloo Rd., 6400 block, Sept. 19. A man attempted to rob a woman of her purse in a parking lot at a pharmacy. Police arrested a 25-year-old Columbia man and charged him with theft, robbery and assault.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Majors Lane, 6000 block, 4:56 p.m. Oct. 10. A woman reported she was walking in the area when she observed a man exposing himself.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Darting Bird Lane, Oct. 3-4. Landscaping equipment was stolen from a garage at a residence entered by force.

Olde Woods Way, 10800-10900 blocks, Oct. 10-11. Three vehicles were broken into overnight. Nothing was reported missing.

ELKRIDGE AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Little Brook Ct., 6900 block, 11:30 a.m.-noon Oct. 10. An attempt was made to enter a residence by cutting through a window screen.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Red Lion Tavern Ct., 10200 block, 4-8 p.m. Oct. 10. Jewelry was stolen from a residence entered by force.

JESSUP AREA

VEHICLE THEFT

Autumn Way, 8300 block, Oct. 3-4. A 2010 Yamaha R1 motorcycle was stolen.

LAUREL AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Glen Hannah Dr., 10600 block, Oct. 8-9. Multiple televisions and a computer were stolen from a residence. There was no sign of forced entry.