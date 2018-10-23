Ritchie Hwy., 5100 block, 7:10 p.m. Oct. 6. A man accosted a female walking to her vehicle and demanded her keys. The woman complied and he fled in her vehicle. A 57-year-old Baltimore man was arrested Oct. 10 and charged with carjacking. The vehicle was recovered in Baltimore.
Oak Manor Dr., 200 block, 3:48 a.m. Oct. 15. A male armed with a gun entered a convenience store and demanded an employee hand over cash from the register. The employee complied and the male fled.
Bay Ridge Rd., 900 block, 6:45 a.m. Oct. 16. A person reported an employee of a business was carrying a concealed handgun. Police said the gun was loaded. A 22-year-old Annapolis man was arrested and charged with carrying a handgun on his person.
August Dr., 1100 block, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 18. A black Mono EFX Flyby backpack, sound equipment, cash, and an Apple iPad were stolen from an unlocked vehicle. Surveillance cameras in the area recorded two males at 2 a.m. checking vehicle door handles.
Bay Ridge Ave., 1200 block, 7 a.m.-6:45 p.m. Oct. 15. An Apple MacBook laptop computer and a camera may have been stolen from a residence entered through an unlocked window.
Conduit St., unit block, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 17 to 7:30 a.m. Oct. 18. An Apple iPad, cash, a wallet and checks were among items stolen from four vehicles. There was no sign of forced entry.
Forest Dr., 1700 block, 3:30-4:40 p.m. Oct. 18. A unlocked lime green Huffy mountain bike was stolen outside a business.
Glenwood St., 700 block, 2 p.m. Oct. 11 to 5 p.m. Oct. 14. Prescription medication was stolen from a residence.
Green St., 100 block, 12:47 a.m. Oct. 14. A resident awoke to the sound of someone banging on the rear door. The resident shined a flashlight and the person fled.
Halsey Rd., 10:30 p.m. Oct. 13 to 10:45 a.m. Oct. 14. Jewelry was stolen from a residence entered by force through a front door.
Heritage Ct., unit block, 9 p.m. Oct. 7 to 7:30 a.m. Oct. 9. A backpack was stolen from the open bed of a pickup truck. The owner found it behind the residence. A folding knife inside the backpack was missing.
McKinley St., 1200 block, 6 p.m. Oct. 14 to 7:30 a.m. Oct. 15. A Honda CX power washer was stolen from the open bed of a pickup truck.
Melrob Ct., unit block, 11 p.m. Oct. 9 to 11:10 a.m. Oct. 10. A cellphone was stolen from an apartment. There was no sign of forced entry.
Murray Ave., unit block, 6 a.m.-8 p.m. Oct. 5. A light blue Giant mountain bike was stolen from the foyer at an apartment building.
Parker Ave., 200 block, 5:30 p.m. Oct. 16 to 6 a.m. Oct. 17. An unlocked vehicle was entered and searched. Nothing was reported missing.
Poplar Ave., 1000 block, 2 p.m. Oct. 14 to 6 a.m. Oct. 15. A diaper bag was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.
Primrose Rd., 1000 block, Oct. 16-17. A navy blue Hard Rock mountain bike was stolen from the balcony of an apartment.
Sixth St., 300 block, 3 p.m. Oct. 14. An unlocked black Giant XL mountain bike was stolen outside a business.
Tyler Ave., 700 block, 10:19 a.m. Oct. 9. Jewelry and a folding knife were stolen from a residence entered by force.
Croll Dr., 200 block, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 10 to 6 a.m. Oct. 11. A white 1997 Toyota Corolla four-door sedan was stolen.
Tyler Ave., 1300 block, 8 a.m. Oct. 7 to 7:30 a.m. Oct. 9. A black Honda CR125 dirt bike with a Monster Energy sticker on the side was stolen.
Crosshive Ct., 8900 block, 8:54 p.m. Oct. 14. Two males accosted a food delivery driver, implied they had a knife and assaulted him. They took food and cash, then fled.
Majors Lane, 6000 block, 5 p.m. Oct. 10. A male accosted a female pedestrian, exposed himself and walked away.
Spiral Cut, 8800 block, 4:12 p.m. Oct. 16. A man approached a female pedestrian, exposed himself, and walked away.
Robert Fulton Drive at Solar Walk, 4 a.m. Oct. 14. A 23-year-old Columbia man and a 25-year-old Laurel man were arrested during a traffic stop when police discovered two loaded handguns. Each was charged with multiple weapon violations.
Cedar Lane, 6600 block, 9:45-11:47 a.m. Oct. 12. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.
El Camino, 5400 block, Oct. 10-11. A purse was stolen from a residence entered by force.
El Camino and Harpers Farm Rd., Oct. 10-11. Thirty-six vehicles were entered overnight and various property was stolen.
Greystone Lane, 8400 block, Oct. 10-11. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.
Greystone Lane, 8400 block, Oct. 11-12. Tires were stolen from two vehicles overnight.
Minstrel Way, 7100 block, 12:02 a.m. July 15. Change was stolen from a donut shop entered by force through a rear door.
Quiet Times, 6100 block, 9:16 p.m. Oct. 15. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Red Branch Rd., 9000 block, 12:43 a.m. Oct. 13. A document was stolen from an insurance business entered through an unlocked door.
Snowden River Pkwy., 8200 block, 7:09 p.m. Oct. 11. A maintenance worker at a gas station discovered a skimming device in one of the pumps and called police.
Swift Stream Pl., 10300 block, Sept. 23-Oct. 14. A bicycle and electronics were stolen from a storage unit
Swift Stream Pl., 10300 block, Oct. 15. A bicycle was stolen from a storage unit.
Tamar Dr., 8800 block, Oct. 13-14. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.
Willow Bottom Dr., 11100 block, Oct. 10-11. A garage and a shed at a residence were entered by force. Nothing was reported missing.
Wincopin Cir., 10200 block, 3:13 a.m. Oct. 13. A 21-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested after he entered a hotel room through a window, and then attempted to re-enter through a door. He was charged with burglary, assault, trespassing, and destruction of property.
Washington Blvd., 6200 block, 4 a.m. Oct. 11. Two males accosted a fast food restaurant employee at gunpoint outside the business and demanded she open the door. They fled when she said she did not have a key.
Binder Lane, 6700 block, Oct. 15-16.Several air conditioning units were stolen from a vacant property.
Dorsey Run Rd., 7100 block, 2:58 p.m. Oct. 16. License plates were among items stolen from a vehicle.
Old Washington Rd., 6200 block, Oct. 11. A red Subaru was stolen.
Baltimore National Pike (Route 40), 8500 block, 11:16 p.m. Oct. 13. A male passenger in a vehicle was arrested during a traffic stop. A 30-year-old Baltimore man was found in possession of a handgun and charged with multiple weapon violations.
Clarksville Pike, 10000 block, 2:15 p.m. Oct. 11. Property was stolen from two vehicles.
Birchwood Way, 8800 block, 3:21 p.m. Oct. 15. A television and gaming console were stolen from a residence entered by force.
Washington Blvd., 8300 block, 3:13 p.m. Oct. 15. A wallet and a cellphone were stolen from a vehicle.
Washington Blvd., 8500 block, 12:48 a.m. Oct. 12. A fast food restaurant was entered by force. Nothing was reported missing.
Barrel House Rd., 9600 block, Oct. 13-14. Cash, electronics, jewelry, tools, and clothes were stolen from a residence entered through an unlocked window.
Lynn Buff Ct., 9500 block, 8:35 p.m. Oct. 13. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Maxwell Ct., 9300 block, 2:50 p.m. Oct. 11. A 26-year-old Severn woman was arrested after she entered a residence by force. She was charged with burglary.
Perri Dr., 8300 block, 8:39 p.m. Oct. 16. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.