Anne Arundel County

The following were among incidents reported by the Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.

BROOKLYN PARK AREA

CARJACKING

Ritchie Hwy., 5100 block, 7:10 p.m. Oct. 6. A man accosted a female walking to her vehicle and demanded her keys. The woman complied and he fled in her vehicle. A 57-year-old Baltimore man was arrested Oct. 10 and charged with carjacking. The vehicle was recovered in Baltimore.

GLEN BURNIE AREA

ROBBERY

Oak Manor Dr., 200 block, 3:48 a.m. Oct. 15. A male armed with a gun entered a convenience store and demanded an employee hand over cash from the register. The employee complied and the male fled.

Annapolis

These were among incidents reported by the Annapolis Police Department. For information, call 410-268-9000.

HANDGUN ARREST

Bay Ridge Rd., 900 block, 6:45 a.m. Oct. 16. A person reported an employee of a business was carrying a concealed handgun. Police said the gun was loaded. A 22-year-old Annapolis man was arrested and charged with carrying a handgun on his person.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

August Dr., 1100 block, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 18. A black Mono EFX Flyby backpack, sound equipment, cash, and an Apple iPad were stolen from an unlocked vehicle. Surveillance cameras in the area recorded two males at 2 a.m. checking vehicle door handles.

Bay Ridge Ave., 1200 block, 7 a.m.-6:45 p.m. Oct. 15. An Apple MacBook laptop computer and a camera may have been stolen from a residence entered through an unlocked window.

Conduit St., unit block, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 17 to 7:30 a.m. Oct. 18. An Apple iPad, cash, a wallet and checks were among items stolen from four vehicles. There was no sign of forced entry.

Forest Dr., 1700 block, 3:30-4:40 p.m. Oct. 18. A unlocked lime green Huffy mountain bike was stolen outside a business.

Glenwood St., 700 block, 2 p.m. Oct. 11 to 5 p.m. Oct. 14. Prescription medication was stolen from a residence.

Green St., 100 block, 12:47 a.m. Oct. 14. A resident awoke to the sound of someone banging on the rear door. The resident shined a flashlight and the person fled.

Halsey Rd., 10:30 p.m. Oct. 13 to 10:45 a.m. Oct. 14. Jewelry was stolen from a residence entered by force through a front door.

Heritage Ct., unit block, 9 p.m. Oct. 7 to 7:30 a.m. Oct. 9. A backpack was stolen from the open bed of a pickup truck. The owner found it behind the residence. A folding knife inside the backpack was missing.

McKinley St., 1200 block, 6 p.m. Oct. 14 to 7:30 a.m. Oct. 15. A Honda CX power washer was stolen from the open bed of a pickup truck.

Melrob Ct., unit block, 11 p.m. Oct. 9 to 11:10 a.m. Oct. 10. A cellphone was stolen from an apartment. There was no sign of forced entry.

Murray Ave., unit block, 6 a.m.-8 p.m. Oct. 5. A light blue Giant mountain bike was stolen from the foyer at an apartment building.

Parker Ave., 200 block, 5:30 p.m. Oct. 16 to 6 a.m. Oct. 17. An unlocked vehicle was entered and searched. Nothing was reported missing.

Poplar Ave., 1000 block, 2 p.m. Oct. 14 to 6 a.m. Oct. 15. A diaper bag was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

Primrose Rd., 1000 block, Oct. 16-17. A navy blue Hard Rock mountain bike was stolen from the balcony of an apartment.

Sixth St., 300 block, 3 p.m. Oct. 14. An unlocked black Giant XL mountain bike was stolen outside a business.

Tyler Ave., 700 block, 10:19 a.m. Oct. 9. Jewelry and a folding knife were stolen from a residence entered by force.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Croll Dr., 200 block, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 10 to 6 a.m. Oct. 11. A white 1997 Toyota Corolla four-door sedan was stolen.

Tyler Ave., 1300 block, 8 a.m. Oct. 7 to 7:30 a.m. Oct. 9. A black Honda CR125 dirt bike with a Monster Energy sticker on the side was stolen.

Howard County

These were among incidents reported by the Howard County Police Department. For information, call 410-313-2236.

COLUMBIA AREA

ROBBERY

Crosshive Ct., 8900 block, 8:54 p.m. Oct. 14. Two males accosted a food delivery driver, implied they had a knife and assaulted him. They took food and cash, then fled.

INDECENT EXPOSURES

Majors Lane, 6000 block, 5 p.m. Oct. 10. A male accosted a female pedestrian, exposed himself and walked away.

Spiral Cut, 8800 block, 4:12 p.m. Oct. 16. A man approached a female pedestrian, exposed himself, and walked away.

WEAPONS ARRESTS

Robert Fulton Drive at Solar Walk, 4 a.m. Oct. 14. A 23-year-old Columbia man and a 25-year-old Laurel man were arrested during a traffic stop when police discovered two loaded handguns. Each was charged with multiple weapon violations.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Cedar Lane, 6600 block, 9:45-11:47 a.m. Oct. 12. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

El Camino, 5400 block, Oct. 10-11. A purse was stolen from a residence entered by force.

El Camino and Harpers Farm Rd., Oct. 10-11. Thirty-six vehicles were entered overnight and various property was stolen.

Greystone Lane, 8400 block, Oct. 10-11. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Greystone Lane, 8400 block, Oct. 11-12. Tires were stolen from two vehicles overnight.

Minstrel Way, 7100 block, 12:02 a.m. July 15. Change was stolen from a donut shop entered by force through a rear door.

Quiet Times, 6100 block, 9:16 p.m. Oct. 15. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Red Branch Rd., 9000 block, 12:43 a.m. Oct. 13. A document was stolen from an insurance business entered through an unlocked door.

Snowden River Pkwy., 8200 block, 7:09 p.m. Oct. 11. A maintenance worker at a gas station discovered a skimming device in one of the pumps and called police.

Swift Stream Pl., 10300 block, Sept. 23-Oct. 14. A bicycle and electronics were stolen from a storage unit

Swift Stream Pl., 10300 block, Oct. 15. A bicycle was stolen from a storage unit.

Tamar Dr., 8800 block, Oct. 13-14. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Willow Bottom Dr., 11100 block, Oct. 10-11. A garage and a shed at a residence were entered by force. Nothing was reported missing.

Wincopin Cir., 10200 block, 3:13 a.m. Oct. 13. A 21-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested after he entered a hotel room through a window, and then attempted to re-enter through a door. He was charged with burglary, assault, trespassing, and destruction of property.

ELKRIDGE AREA

ROBBERY

Washington Blvd., 6200 block, 4 a.m. Oct. 11. Two males accosted a fast food restaurant employee at gunpoint outside the business and demanded she open the door. They fled when she said she did not have a key.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Binder Lane, 6700 block, Oct. 15-16.Several air conditioning units were stolen from a vacant property.

Dorsey Run Rd., 7100 block, 2:58 p.m. Oct. 16. License plates were among items stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT

Old Washington Rd., 6200 block, Oct. 11. A red Subaru was stolen.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

WEAPONS ARREST

Baltimore National Pike (Route 40), 8500 block, 11:16 p.m. Oct. 13. A male passenger in a vehicle was arrested during a traffic stop. A 30-year-old Baltimore man was found in possession of a handgun and charged with multiple weapon violations.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Clarksville Pike, 10000 block, 2:15 p.m. Oct. 11. Property was stolen from two vehicles.

JESSUP AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Birchwood Way, 8800 block, 3:21 p.m. Oct. 15. A television and gaming console were stolen from a residence entered by force.

Washington Blvd., 8300 block, 3:13 p.m. Oct. 15. A wallet and a cellphone were stolen from a vehicle.

Washington Blvd., 8500 block, 12:48 a.m. Oct. 12. A fast food restaurant was entered by force. Nothing was reported missing.

LAUREL AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Barrel House Rd., 9600 block, Oct. 13-14. Cash, electronics, jewelry, tools, and clothes were stolen from a residence entered through an unlocked window.

Lynn Buff Ct., 9500 block, 8:35 p.m. Oct. 13. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Maxwell Ct., 9300 block, 2:50 p.m. Oct. 11. A 26-year-old Severn woman was arrested after she entered a residence by force. She was charged with burglary.

SAVAGE AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Perri Dr., 8300 block, 8:39 p.m. Oct. 16. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.