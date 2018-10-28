Anne Arundel County

The following were among incidents reported by the Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.

HANOVER AREA

ROBBERY

Dorchester Blvd., 7600 block, 8:55 a.m. Oct. 26. A male entered a fast food restaurant and demanded cash at knifepoint. The cashier complied, and the male fled.

ODENTON AREA

SHOTS FIRED

Evergreen Rd., 2600 block, 7 p.m. Oct. 19. A 62-year-old Odenton man was arrested at his residence for shooting a gun in the air after fire officials told him to extinguish a fire pit. Thirty-four firearms and thousands of rounds of ammunition were located inside the house. The man was charged with discharging a firearm within 100 feet of a structure and reckless endangerment.

Annapolis

These were among incidents reported by the Annapolis Police Department. For information, call 410-268-9000.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Americana Dr., 600 block, Oct. 8-9. A black bicycle was stolen from a storage area at an apartment complex.

Annapolitan Lane, 500 block, 3-3:30 p.m. Oct. 22. A Sony PlayStation4 game console was stolen from a residence entered by force.

August Dr., 1100 block, 2 a.m. Oct. 18 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 18. A black backpack, sound equipment, cash and an iPad were among items stolen from several unlocked vehicles.

Bay Ridge Ave., 2200 block, 7:40 p.m. Oct. 9. A woman’s purse was stolen from her unlocked vehicle at a gas station when she went to the cashier to pay for gas.

Childs Point Rd., 700 block, 9 p.m. Oct. 8 to 4:40 p.m. Oct. 9. Cash was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

Conduit St., unit block, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 17 to 7:30 a.m. Oct. 18. An iPod, cash, a wallet and checks were among items stolen from four vehicles. One of the vehicles was left with windows open.

Conduit St., 100 block, 6:30-7 p.m. Oct. 22. A package left outside a residence, was stolen.

Fairview Ave., 700 block, 8:40 p.m. Oct. 19. A resident heard a loud noise and discovered a window had been forced open. No entry was made.

Forest Dr., 1700 block, 3:30-4:40 p.m. Oct. 18. A lime green Huffy mountain bike, left unlocked outside a business, was stolen.

Kirby Lane, unit block, 1:10 p.m. Oct. 21. A man discovered two people in the basement of a residence. There was no sign of forced entry and nothing was reported stolen.

Madison St., 1100 block, prior to 8 p.m. Oct. 22. Cash and a television were stolen from an apartment entered through an unlocked window.

Morris St. near Lafayette Ave., 9:30 p.m. Oct. 21 to 8 a.m. Oct. 22. Cash was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

Parker Ave., 200 block, 5:30 p.m. Oct. 16 to 6 a.m. Oct. 17. An unlocked vehicle was entered and searched. Nothing was reported missing.

Primrose Rd., 1000 block, Oct. 16-17. A navy blue mountain bike was stolen from the balcony of an apartment

Silopanna Rd., unit block, 5 p.m. Oct. 19 to 3 p.m. Oct. 21. Residents inside a home on Oct. 19 heard an unlocked exterior door open. They saw a male inside and shouted at him. The male fled. On Oct. 21, a resident returned home and discovered an attempt had been made to force open a door.

South St., 100 block, noon-12:15 p.m. Oct. 21. A Barnett crossbow was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT

Forest Dr., 1800 block, 4 p.m. Oct. 8 to 2 p.m. Oct. 9. A 15-foot, 2013 U-Haul box truck.

Howard County

These were among incidents reported by the Howard County Police Department. For information, call 410-313-2236.

COLUMBIA AREA

ROBBERIES

Cradlerock Way, 7200 block, 5:09 p.m. Oct. 23. A 23-year-old Columbia man was arrested after he placed an order at a fast food restaurant, then grabbed cash from the open register and fled. He was charged with charged with robbery, theft, and assault.

Dobbin Rd., 6100 block, 7:31 p.m. Oct. 23. Two females entered a party supply store and attempted to steal merchandise. When confronted by employees, the females assaulted them and fled.

Oakland Mills Rd., 5700 block, 4:17 p.m. Oct. 22. Three males in a vehicle accosted a male pedestrian at a park. One of them robbed the pedestrian of his backpack at gunpoint, and the males fled. A 14-year-old Ellicott City youth was arrested and charged with armed robbery.

Stevens Forest Rd., 5800 block, 4:40 p.m. Oct. 19. Three males robbed two men of their cellphones at gunpoint and fled.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Eden Brook Dr., 7200 block, noon-6 p.m. Oct. 18. Cash, electronics, and jewelry were stolen from a residence.

Lee Deforest Dr., 7200 block, 6:55 a.m. Oct. 19. A laptop and a backpack were stolen from a vehicle.

Martin Rd., 6500 block, 8:27 a.m. Oct. 18. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Sassafras Ct., 8600 block, 4 p.m. Oct. 22. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Scarlet Petal, 6300 block, 3-3:45 p.m. Oct. 22. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Snowden River Pkwy., 9000 block, Oct. 19-20. Cash was stolen from a restaurant entered by force overnight.

Stevens Forest Rd., 5600 block, Oct. 21-22. Electronics were stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT

Woodpark Lane, 7600 block, Oct. 20-21. A 2017 silver Nissan Sentra.

ELKRIDGE AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Old Waterloo Rd., 7100 block, Oct. 22-23. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Baltimore National Pike, 9200 block, Oct. 21-22. An attempt was made to enter a telecommunications business by force.

Baltimore National Pike, 9300 block, Oct. 20-21. Cash was stolen from a bar. There was no sign of forced entry.

Baltimore National Pike, 9300 block, 2:37 a.m. Oct. 21. Cash was stolen from a restaurant entered through an unlocked rear door.

Baltimore National Pike, 9500 block, 2:32 a.m. Oct. 21. A restaurant was entered by force. Nothing was reported missing.

Centennial Lane, 4600 block, 4:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 20. Purses and credit cards were among items stolen from four vehicles.

FULTON AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Harrison St., 11300 block, 3 p.m. Oct. 20. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

LAUREL AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Daly Ct., 9300 block, Oct. 18. A purse, a television, and jewelry were stolen from a residence entered by force.

Moonshine Hollow, 9000 block, Oct. 21. A laptop was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT

Second St. N., 10000 block, 10 a.m. Oct. 18. A silver Chevy Equinox.

MARIOTTSVILLE AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Marriottsville Rd., 2000 block, 3:20 a.m. Oct. 23. Cash was stolen from a pizzeria entered by force.

SAVAGE AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Foundry St., 8600 block, 2:24 a.m. Oct. 24. A bar and grill was entered by force. Nothing was reported missing.

WOODSTOCK AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Birmingham Way, 10700 block, Oct. 20-21. Cash and alcohol were stolen from a bar and grill entered through an unlocked door.

Birmingham Way, 10700 block, 1:27 a.m. Oct. 21. Cash was stolen from a dry cleaning business entered by force.

Birmingham Way, 10800 block, Oct. 20-21. Change was stolen from a Chinese restaurant entered by prying open a rear door.

Birmingham Way, 10800 block, Oct. 20-21. Cash was stolen from a Mexican restaurant entered by prying open a rear door.