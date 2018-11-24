Anne Arundel County

The following were among incidents reported by the Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.

BROOKLYN PARK AREA

ROBBERY

Hillcrest Ave. near Third St., 7:41 p.m. Nov. 15. Three males assaulted and robbed a male pedestrian of cash from his pockets and fled.

CROFTON AREA

ROBBERY

Defense Hwy., 2100 block, 11:06 p.m Nov. 15. A man entered a convenience store and demanded cash at gunpoint. The clerk complied and the man fled.

EDGEWATER AREA

ASSAULT

Route 214 at Muddy Creek Rd., 10:45 a.m. Nov. 22. During a road rage incident, two drivers pulled over, exited their vehicles, and argued. The male driver stabbed the female driver in the hip, then fled in a dark green vehicle.

GLEN BURNIE AREA

SEXUAL ASSAULT

McGivney Way near Baltimore Annapolis Blvd., 11 a.m. Nov. 13. An independent contractor for a local cab company was arrested after he took a female customer to a secluded area, sexually assaulted her, then dropped her off. A 38-year-old Glen Burnie man was charged with second-degree rape, attempted second-degree rape, and second-degree assault.

ROBBERIES

Central Ave. near Crain Hwy., 3:15 p.m Nov. 20. Three males and two females assaulted a male pedestrian They implied they had a gun, searched the man’s pockets and fled with his cellphone and wallet. Police arrested three Baltimore men, 18, 18, and 19, and two Baltimore females, 18 and 16, and charged them with assault and robbery.

Ritchie Hwy., 7900 block, 3 p.m Nov. 21. A male robbed a woman of personal property at knifepoint as she walked to her vehicle.

Annapolis

These were among incidents reported by the Annapolis Police Department. For information, call 410-268-9000.

ROBBERIES

Bay Ridge Ave., 1100 block, 6:30 p.m Nov. 20. A woman accosted a male pedestrian and hit him in the face with a metal pipe, grabbed his backpack and fled. The pedestrian was treated at a hospital for his injuries.

West St., unit block, 11:30 p.m Nov. 19. A woman accosted a female pedestrian and asked the pedestrian to buy her meal at a business on Main Street. When the pedestrian offered to buy food from a closer business, the woman demanded the pedestrian go to a nearby ATM and threatened harm. The pedestrian withdrew cash and gave it to the woman, who fled.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Admiral Dr., 200 block, 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m Nov. 19. Cash, jewelry and a red Sony PlayStation game console were stolen from an unlocked residence.

Bay Ridge Ave., 800 block, 2-3 p.m Nov. 19. Three packages were stolen from a porch of a residence.

Bay Ridge Rd., 900 block, 6:40 p.m Nov. 19. Two males behind a business assaulted and robbed a male pedestrian of his wallet, then fled. The pedestrian was taken to a hospital for treatment of head injuries.

Dorchester Ct., unit block, 8 p.m Nov. 18 to 9 a.m. Nov. 19. Cash was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

East St., 100 block, 3 p.m. Nov. 19 to 6:30 a.m. Nov. 20. A DeWalt sawzall, a drill, a miter saw and a Ramset nail gun were stolen from a residence entered by force.

Frederick Douglass St., 1100 block, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m Nov. 20. Jewelry was stolen from a residence entered by force through a window.

Springdale Ave., 700 block, 4:30 a.m. Nov. 9. Two people were seen on video surveillance attempting to enter a locked vehicle. They fled empty-handed.

Tuckahoe Creek Ct., 600 block, 10 a.m. Nov. 17 to 4:20 p.m Nov. 19. A Whirlpool dish washer, a dryer, a washing machine and a refrigerator were stolen from a residence entered by force.

Woods Dr., 100 block, Nov. 18-19. A wallet was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

Howard County

These were among incidents reported by the Howard County Police Department. For information, call 410-313-2236.

COLUMBIA AREA

ROBBERIES

Cradlerock Way, 7200 block, 2:30 p.m Nov. 17. A male stole a bag of food from a female customer who was exiting a fast-food restaurant.

Harpers Farm Rd., 5400 block, 6:40 p.m Nov. 16. A male and two accomplices assaulted an acquaintance, robbed him of his cellphone and fled.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Cradlerock Way, 7200 block, 8 a.m. Nov. 17. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Cradlerock Way at Garland Lane, 11 a.m. to 1:17 p.m, Nov. 20. Backpacks were stolen from a vehicle.

Gray Star Way, 12100 block, Nov. 18-19. Clothes and a bicycle were stolen from a vehicle parked inside a residential garage.

Indian Camp Rd., 9300 block, 6:24 p.m Nov. 20. License plates were stolen from a vehicle.

Little Patuxent Pkwy., 11300 block, 9:29 a.m. Nov. 20. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Olde Woods Way, 10800 block, 1:42 a.m. Nov. 20. A residence was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Peartree Way, 11200 block, Nov. 18-19. A garage door opener from a vehicle was used to open a garage at a residence, and the residence was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Peartree Way, Red Stream Way, Blue Flag Way, Green Meadow Dr., and Little Patuxent Pkwy., Nov. 18-19. Twelve vehicles were entered overnight. Cash was among property stolen.

Rutland Rd., 10200 block, Nov. 16-17. A wallet and a laptop were stolen from a vehicle.

Silver Arrows Way, 6100 block, Nov. 19-20. A residence was entered by force. Nothing was reported missing.

Whiteacre Rd., 9600 block, 9:08 p.m Nov. 20. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

VEHICLE THEFT

Commerce Center Dr., 9100 block, 1:04 a.m. Nov. 18. A 1998 purple Honda Accord.

ELKRIDGE AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Old Washington Rd., 6300 block, 10:10 a.m. Nov. 18. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Race Rd., 6200 block, 8:39 p.m Nov. 18. Cash was stolen from concrete manufacturer entered by kicking in a door and breaking a window.

VEHICLE THEFT

Whisper Way, 5800 block, 3:08 p.m Nov. 16. A Ford F-250.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Montclair Dr., 2800 block, Nov. 19-20. Property was stolen from a vehicle overnight.

Normandy Dr., 2900 block, 4:04 a.m. Nov. 20. A resident reported hearing a noise and yelled. A person fled. Nothing was reported missing.

Normandy Dr., 2900 block, 4:56 a.m. Nov. 20. A residence was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Rosemar Dr., 2900 block, Nov. 19-20. A garage was entered at a residence using a garage-door opener. Nothing was reported missing.

LAUREL AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Moonshine Hollow, 9100 block, 7:15 a.m. to 6:52 p.m Nov. 20. A television, video game console, clothing, and medication were stolen from a residence entered by force.

Mountain Laurel Way, 9700 block, Nov. 14-15. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Washington Blvd., 9800 block, 11:21 p.m Nov. 16. A 27-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested after he entered a motel room by force. He was charged with burglary and destruction of property.

WEST FRIENDSHIP AREA

ROBBERY

Frederick Rd., 12700 block, 10:38 p.m Nov. 19. A man entered a convenience store and demanded cash. The clerk complied and the man fled.

WOODBINE AREA

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Lisbon Center Dr., 700 block, 9:16 p.m Nov. 20. A female employee at a fast-food restaurant reported a heavyset male exposed himself at the drive-thru window before driving away.