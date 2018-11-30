Anne Arundel County

The following were among incidents reported by the Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.

LINTHICUM AREA

PROSTITUTION ARRESTS

Nursery Rd., 800 block, Nov. 27. After an investigation into prostitution complaints at a wellness center, a 47-year-old woman from Flushing N.Y., and a 55-year-old man, of Rosedale, Md. were arrested. The woman was charged with practicing massage therapy without a license and prostitution and the man was charged with prostitution.

Annapolis

These were among incidents reported by the Annapolis Police Department. For information, call 410-268-9000.

SHOOTING

Madison St., 1100 block, 4:13 a.m. Nov. 24. Responding to a call about a shooting, police located a Severn man who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital in stable, but serious condition.

SEXUAL ASSAULT

Ashton Ct., Nov. 24. A 28-year-old Annapolis man was arrested and charged with first- and second-degree rape and reckless endangerment.

ROBBERY

Forest Dr. at Youngs Farm Rd., 3:30 p.m. Nov. 26. Five male youths assaulted a male pedestrian, took his coat, and fled. Five Annapolis males, 14, 13, 11, and two 12-year-olds, were arrested and charged on juvenile citations with robbery.

ASSAULT

Bay Ridge Ave., 1100 block, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 20. A woman hit a male acquaintance in the face with a metal pipe while he was walking in the area and robbed him of his backpack. A 29-year-old Annapolis woman was arrested on Nov. 27, and charged with armed robbery, robbery, first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, possession of a dangerous weapon with intent to injure and theft.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Ashford Ct., unit block, and Beacon Ct., unit block, 7 p.m. Nov. 25 to 8 a.m. Nov. 26. Cash was stolen from two unlocked vehicles. Police say the thefts are likely related to attempted thefts reported in the same area at 1:20 a.m. on Nov. 26.

Bay Ridge Rd., 900 block, 1:30 p.m. Nov. 21 to 10:30 a.m. Nov. 26. A Hitachi flat screen TV was stolen from a construction trailer entered by force.

Burnham Wood Ct., Devon Ct., Chelsea Ct., and Dorset Ct., 1:20 a.m. Nov. 26. Two males were seen entering and rummaging through unlocked vehicles. Police report 13 vehicles were entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Hilltop Lane, 200 block, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Nov. 26. A handicap placard was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

Pearson Point Rd., 700 block, 3-6 p.m. Nov. 27. A resident opened his front door and observed a man attempting to steal two packages from the front porch. The resident yelled and the man fled empty-handed. Two other citizens in the area reported packages or just their contents were stolen from their front porch.

Tuckahoe Creek Ct., 600 block, 6 p.m. Nov. 19 to 11 a.m. Nov. 24. A light fixture was stolen from a residence entered through an unlocked window.

Tuckahoe Creek Ct., 600 block, 2 p.m. Nov. 24 to 12:45 p.m. Nov. 25. A light fixture and a stainless steel range hood were stolen from a residence entered through an unlocked window.

VEHICLE THEFT

Sixth St., 400 block, 10:15 p.m. Nov. 24. A woman inside a restaurant discovered her purse had been stolen. When she checked her vehicle, it had also been stolen. Police located the vehicle at 11:45 p.m. in the unit block of Bens dDrive. A 35-year-old Annapolis man was arrested and charged with motor vehicle theft, theft, theft of credit card, fraudulent use of a credit card and false statement for giving officers a false name during booking.

Howard County

These were among incidents reported by the Howard County Police Department. For information, call 410-313-2236.

COLUMBIA AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Old Columbia Rd., 10000 block, 1:17 p.m. Nov. 23. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Quarry Bridge Ct., 9500 block, 4:47 p.m. Nov. 25. A spare tire was stolen from a vehicle.

Stonegate Lane, New Country Lane, and Blue February Way, Nov. 20-21. Property was stolen from multiple vehicles overnight.

Summer Park Ct., 9700 block, Nov. 22. Property was stolen from a residence. There was no sign of forced entry.

VEHICLE THEFT

Early April Way, 8900 block, Nov. 24-25. A 2005 Ford Explorer.

ELKRIDGE AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Deep Run Pkwy., 6700 block, Nov. 25. Cash and several handbags were stolen from a residence entered through an unlocked door.

Race Rd., 6200 block, 11:12-11:34 p.m. Nov. 27. A trailer was entered at a construction business entered by force. Nothing was reported missing.

Rockburn Branch Park Rd., 6100 block, 2:08 p.m. Nov. 25. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Washington Blvd., 6600 block, Nov. 28. A residence was entered a residence by force. Nothing was reported missing.

VEHICLE THEFT

Cole Dr., 5800 block, Nov. 24. A 2007 gray Honda Pilot.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Chestnut Hill Dr., 2900 block, Nov. 12-27. Property was stolen from a residence. There was no sign of forced entry.

Falls Run Rd., 8500 block, 6:10 p.m. Nov. 27. A laptop, electronics, and cash were stolen from a vehicle.

Old Frederick Rd., 8400 block, 4:45 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Nov. 27. Two laptops and credit cards were stolen from a residence entered by prying open a door.

Tuscany Rd., 10300 block, Nov. 21-22. Property was stolen from a residence. There was no sign of forced entry.

Waterloo Rd., 5600 block, 7:24 a.m. Nov. 28. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

FULTON AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Old Columbia Rd., 8200 block, Nov. 20-21. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

Old Columbia Rd., 8200 block, 6-7:30 p.m. Nov. 28. An attempt was made to enter a residence.

JESSUP AREA

ROBBERY

Washington Blvd., 8100 block, 8:19 a.m. Nov. 25. A man entered a motel lobby with his face partially covered, implied a weapon, and demanded cash. He took cash from the register and fled.

VEHICLE THEFT

Rosewood Way, 8900 block, Nov. 24. A 2014 silver Toyota Camry.

LAUREL AREA

ROBBERIES

Fulton Ave., 9200 block, 11:44 p.m. Nov. 24. Three or four males assaulted and robbed a food delivery driver of his wallet, keys, and cellphone, then fled.

Washington Blvd., 10100 block, 9:45 p.m. Nov. 26. A woman reported that she agreed to meet a male acquaintance in a hotel room. When he arrived, he threatened her with a handgun, assaulted her, took cash, and fled. No serious injuries were reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Canterbury Riding, 9400 block, 4:59 p.m. Nov. 28. A vacant home was entered by force. Nothing was reported missing.

Ice Crystal Dr., 8300 block, Nov. 24-25. An attempt was made to enter an Italian restaurant by force.

Mirror Lake Way, 8800 block, Nov. 27-28. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Snow Bird Lane, 9800 block, 12:58 a.m. Nov. 25. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Washington Blvd., 9800 block, Nov. 21-22. A generator was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT

Northern Lakes Lane, 9700 block, 6-8 a.m. Nov. 28. An Audi A7.

MARRIOTTSVILLE AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Crystal Ridge Rd., 1200 block, noon-4:30 p.m. Nov. 27. Two laptops were stolen from a residence entered by kicking in a side door.

Marriottsville Rd., 1200 block, 8 a.m.-4:10 p.m. Nov. 27. A handgun was stolen from a residence entered by force through a rear garage door window.

SAVAGE AREA

VEHICLE THEFT

Commercial St., 8400 block, midnight to noon Nov. 24. A 2017 white Hyundai Elantra.

WOODSTOCK AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Saddlebrook Farm Tr., 10100 block, 2:20 p.m. Nov. 27. An attempt was made to enter a residence.