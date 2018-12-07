Anne Arundel County

The following were among incidents reported by the Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.

ANNE ARUNDEL AREA

ROBBERIES/ASSAULT

Anne Arundel area, Nov. 28. Two men were arrested in connection with several robberies. A 19-year-old Davidsonville man, and a 19-year-old man, of no fixed address, were charged with two counts of robbery, three counts of first-degree assault, three counts of second-degree assault, theft: $100 to under $1,500 and theft less than $100. The Davidsonville man was additionally charged with three counts of armed robbery.

BROOKLYN PARK AREA

ROBBERY

Ritchie Hwy., 4000 block, 11:31 p.m. Dec. 1. A man entered a convenience store, displayed an edged weapon and demanded cash. The clerk complied and the man fled.

CROFTON AREA

ROBBERIES

Davidsonville Rd., 2000 block, 9:45 p.m. Nov. 14. A male accosted a women in her vehicle at a drive-through ATM lane at a bank. He demanded cash, but was startled by something and fled empty-handed.

Defense Hwy., 2100 block, 10:10 p.m. Nov. 14. A man entered a convenience store and demanded cash at gunpoint. The clerk complied and the man fled in a vehicle driven by another male.

Defense Hwy., 2100 block, 11:06 p.m. Nov. 15.A man entered a convenience store and demanded cash at gunpoint. The clerk complied, and the man fled.

Annapolis

These were among incidents reported by the Annapolis Police Department. For information, call 410-268-9000.

STABBING

Main St., 100 block, 1:30 a.m. Dec. 2. A man reported that he was outside when a fight broke out between two groups of people. He later discovered he had been stabbed. The man was treatment at a hospital for a stab wound in the upper back, and released.

SHOTS FIRED

Madison St., 1200 block, 9:25 p.m. Dec. 1. Shots were fired and struck an apartment window. No injuries were reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Annapolis Neck Rd., 700 block, 7:45-11:30 a.m. Nov. 30. Jewelry, cash, and a Michael Kors wristwatch were stolen from a residence entered by force.

Drake Way, 700 block, Nov. 27. A package, delivered to the front porch of a residence, was stolen.

Fairfax Rd., 1900 block, 3:30-5:15 p.m. Dec. 1. Three leaf blowers and hand tools were stolen from a locked shed entered by force.

Fairview Ave., 700 block, 5 p.m. Nov. 29 to 10 a.m. Nov. 30. Cash, gloves and a Leatherman multi-tool were stolen from two unlocked vehicles.

Forest Dr., 1900 block, 4:40 a.m. Nov. 30. Responding for an alarm at a business, police found the front door had been forced open.

Hunt Meadow Dr., 1700 block, 4 p.m. Nov. 30 to 7 a.m. Dec. 1. A backpack was stolen from an unlocked vehicle. It was later discovered in a neighbor’s yard.

Pearson Point Pl., 700 block, 1:55 to 5:30 p.m. Dec. 4. A package was stolen from a front porch of a residence.

Rosecrest Dr., 100 block, 10:30 a.m. Nov. 30 to noon Dec. 1. A PlayStation 4 console and an Xbox 1 game console were stolen from a residence entered by force through a rear door.

Short St., 1100 block, 6 p.m. Nov. 30 to 11:15 a.m. Dec. 1. Cash was stolen from two unlocked vehicles.

State St., 600 block, 10 p.m. Dec. 2 to 10:25 a.m. Dec. 3. An unlocked vehicle was entered and searched. Nothing was reported missing.

VANDALISM

Tallwood Rd., 1000 block, Boxwood Rd., 200 block, and Spa Dr., unit block, 10 p.m. Dec. 3 to 7:30 a.m. Dec. 4. Windows on three vehicles were damaged.

Howard County

These were among incidents reported by the Howard County Police Department. For information, call 410-313-2236.

COLUMBIA AREA

ROBBERY

Columbia Crossing Cir., 100 block, 8:36 p.m. Dec. 1. Three women stole merchandise from a retail store and threatened employees with a stun gun before fleeing.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Broken Staff, 7300 block, 1:05 a.m. Nov. 30. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Cape Ann Dr., 10100 block, and Wayover Way, 10200 block, Nov. 29-30. A wallet, a laptop, a bag, and prescription medication were among items stolen from two vehicles.

Downwest Ride, 5100 block, Nov. 30-Dec. 1. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Gerwig Lane, 9400 block, 1:40 a.m. Dec. 2. A business was entered by force. Nothing was reported missing.

Hickory Ridge Rd., 10200 block, Nov. 28-29. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Humblebee Rd., 5800 block, 1:30 a.m. Dec. 1. Several people attempted to enter a residence but fled when a person in the home yelled.

Red Keel, 6400 block, Dec. 3-4. A wallet was among property stolen from a vehicle.

Shaker Dr., 10500 block, 3:08 p.m. Nov. 30. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Snowden River Pkwy., 9000 block, 12:21 a.m. Dec. 1. Shoes were stolen from a retail store entered by force.

Snowden River Pkwy., 9400 block, Nov. 30-Dec. 3. Tools and equipment were stolen from a vehicle parked at a storage facility.

ELKRIDGE AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Kit Kat Rd., 7000 block, 11:45 a.m. Nov. 1. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Old Waterloo Rd., 6700 block, 8:11-9:30 p.m. Dec. 3. An attempt was made to enter a residence by breaking a rear sliding glass door.

Rowanberry Dr., 5800 block, 9:39 p.m. Dec. 3. An attempt was made to enter a residence by force.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

ROBBERY

Baltimore National Pike, 9200 block, 6:12 p.m. Dec. 2. Two females at a sporting goods store stole merchandise, and when confronted, threatened employees with mace, then fled.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Montgomery Rd., 4300 block, 7:11 p.m. Dec. 3. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT

Coachlight Lane, 7600 block, Oct.-Nov. A tan 2004 Toyota Camry.

FULTON AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Westside Blvd., 8100 block, 12:12 p.m. Nov. 30. License plates were stolen from a vehicle.

JESSUP AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Assateague Dr., 7400 block, 10:58 p.m. Nov. 29. Food was stolen from a vehicle.

Assateague Dr., 7400 block, 8:41 a.m. Dec. 1. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

LAUREL AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Washington Blvd., 10000 block, 6:24 p.m. Dec. 1. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT

Stebbing Way, 9100 block, Dec. 1-2. A black, 2010 Volkswagen Jetta.

SAVAGE AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Baltimore St., 8900 block, 4:17 a.m. Dec. 1. A 33-year-old Baltimore man, and a 26-year-old man, of no fixed address, were arrested and charged with burglary after they attempted to enter a barbecue restaurant by force.