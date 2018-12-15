Anne Arundel County

The following were among incidents reported by the Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.

GLEN BURNIE AREA

SHOOTING

West Ct., 500 block, 2:45 a.m. Dec. 11. Two males exited a vehicle, and one of them shot a man sitting in his parked vehicle. The man was treated at a nearby hospital for a bullet wound to his upper body. The injury was not life-threatening.

ROBBERY

B&A Blvd., 7100 block, 5:20 a.m. Dec. 13. A man entered a convenience store with an edged weapon and demanded cash from a register. The clerk complied and the man fled.

Annapolis

These were among incidents reported by the Annapolis Police Department. For information, call 410-268-9000.

STABBING

West St., 1800 block, 5:10 p.m. Dec. 8. A man was discovered with a stab wound to his head. He was taken to a hospital, treated and released.

ROBBERY

McKinley St., 1300 block, 7 p.m. Dec. 12. A male armed with two knives accosted a homeowner walking out to his driveway and demanded cash. He attempted to cut the man, but the homeowner escaped and the male fled empty-handed.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Forest Dr., 1700 block, 7:20-7:25 a.m. Dec. 10. A green Schwinn bicycle was stolen after it was left unlocked in the entryway of a business.

Poplar Ave., 1300 block, 6:30-11:30 p.m. Dec. 12. Jewelry and a laptop were stolen from a residence entered by force through a rear door.

Rose Ct., unit block, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 7 to 6 a.m. Dec. 8. Cash and two knives were stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

Van Buren Dr., 1200 block, 6:30 a.m. Dec. 6. An unlocked vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Vanguard Lane, 200 block, 7:50 p.m. Dec. 10 to noon Dec. 11. A wallet was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

Youngs Farm Rd., 1200 block, 6-11:59 p.m. Dec. 7. Jewelry was stolen from a residence entered by force.

RECOVERED VEHICLE

Tyler Ave., 1400 block, 2:15 p.m. Dec. 8. A 28-year-old Annapolis man was arrested after he was seen exiting a 2013 BMW SUV reported stolen. The man was charged with unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, theft and unauthorized removal of a motor vehicle.

Howard County

These were among incidents reported by the Howard County Police Department. For information, call 410-313-2236.

COLUMBIA AREA

ROBBERY

Dobbin Rd., 6100 block, 2:53 p.m. Dec. 10. Three females entered a toy store and attempted to steal merchandise. When confronted by two employees, they assaulted one employee and fled empty-handed.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Carlinda Ave., Rawhide Ridge, Copperwood Way, Eden Brook Dr., Star Hill Ct., Willow Brook Way, Guilford Rd., and Hugo Ct., Dec. 8-9. Various property was stolen from approximately 40 vehicles.

Circling Hunter Dr., 4800 block, 7:17 p.m. Dec. 8. A GPS was stolen from a vehicle.

Gentle Shade Rd., 7000 block, 6:50 a.m. Dec. 12. A male entered a residence by force, but fled empty-handed when a resident confronted him.

Little Patuxent Pkwy., 10300 block, 9:55 p.m. Dec. 7. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.

Red Branch Rd., 9000 block, Dec. 11-12. Tires and a stereo were stolen from a vehicle.

Robert Oliver Pl., 5800 block, 12:31 p.m. Dec. 8. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Skilift Ct., 11200 block, 9:29 a.m. Dec. 6. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Snowden River Pkwy., 9000 block, 1:30-2 p.m. Dec. 11. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Stanford Blvd., 8800 block, Dec. 10-11. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

ELKRIDGE AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Kane Way, 6500 block, Dec. 8-10. Two storage containers at a construction site were entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Washington Blvd., 5800 block, 8:53 a.m. Dec. 10. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Summit Cir., 2900 block, Dec. 11-12. Property was stolen from three vehicles overnight.

GLEN ELG AREA

VEHICLE THEFT

Route 32, 4400 block, Dec. 3-5. A 2007 gold Kia Sedona.

GLENWOOD AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Burntwoods Rd., 14000 block, Dec. 10-11. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

JESSUP AREA

ROBBERY

Washington Blvd., 8600 block, 12:28 p.m. Dec. 7. A man accosted a male acquaintance, assaulted him and attempted to steal personal property. The man fled empty-handed.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Crestmount Rd., 7300 block, Dec. 5-6. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Montevideo Rd., 7500 block, 6:31 p.m. Dec. 7. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Washington Blvd., 8300 block, 4:48 p.m. Dec. 6. An ignition was stolen from a vehicle.

LAUREL AREA

VEHICLE THEFT

Gold Dust Ct., 9200 block, Dec. 1-10. A Toyota Sienna.

SAVAGE AREA

WEAPONS VIOLATION

Washington Blvd., 10100 block, 11:36 a.m. Dec. 12. A 20-year-old Manassas man and a 19-year-old Gainesville man were arrested after they fled a vehicle during a traffic stop. They were each charged with weapon violations after police recovered a loaded handgun one of the men discarded.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Washington Blvd., 9000 block, 10:47 p.m. Dec. 11. Cigarettes were stolen from a convenience store entered by force.