Baltimore Annapolis Blvd., 7200 block, 12:30 p.m. Dec. 25. A man attempted to pry open a cash register but fled empty-handed when he was unable to open it.
Ritchie Hwy., 6900 block, 11:30 a.m. Dec. 25. A masked man entered a convenience store, implied a weapon and demanded cash. When the clerk did not comply, the robber took merchandise and fled.
Main St., 200 block, 5:31 p.m. Dec. 23. A group of 5-6 males assaulted and robbed a male pedestrian of cash, then fled.
East St., unit block, 2:12-6:10 p.m. Dec. 20. A package was stolen from a residence.
Fairview Ave., 700 block, 2-4 p.m. Dec. 20. A package was stolen from a residence.
Gorman St., 100 block, 1:50-2:35 a.m. Dec. 27. A purse was stolen from a vehicle entered by force.
Hilltop Lane, 300 block, and Peale Ct., unit block, 4:14 p.m. Dec. 21. Three young people were seen carrying packages and. When questioned, they dropped the packages and ran. A 16-year-old Annapolis male was arrested and charged with theft.
Hollyday Ct., 1200 block, 4 p.m. Dec. 22 to 5 p.m. Dec. 24. A Google Home Max speaker was stolen from the trunk of a vehicle. The trunk may have been left open.
Madison St., 1000 block, 11 p.m. Dec. 24. A man accosted a female driver sitting in her vehicle. He robbed the driver of her purse and cellphone, then fled.
President St., 1000 block, 9 p.m. Dec. 25 to 12:30 a.m. Dec. 26. An Xbox game console was stolen from an apartment entered through an unlocked window
Royal St., 500 block, 7 p.m. Dec. 25 to 6 a.m. Dec. 26. A tote bag was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.
Warren Dr., 700 block, 4 p.m. Dec. 21 to 2:10 p.m. Dec. 23. A Honda Elite 2000 generator was stolen from a shed entered by force.
Wells Ave., 1000 block, 8:30 a.m. Dec. 24 to 12:30 p.m. Dec. 27. Jewelry and purses were stolen from a residence entered by force.
West St., 100 block, 10-10:05 p.m. Dec. 23. A Novara bicycle was stolen after it was briefly left unlocked behind a business.
Bywater Rd., 7 p.m. Dec. 25 to 6:30 a.m. Dec. 26. A 2013 champagne color Dodge Caravan was stolen when it was left unlocked with the key inside.
West St., 100 block, 11:36 a.m. Dec. 24. A light blue 2010 Hyundai Sonata was stolen outside a store when it was left unlocked with the keys inside.
Forest Dr., 1300 block, 1:45 p.m. Dec. 25. Following a hit and run incident near a middle school, police recovered a Honda stolen in Anne Arundel County and arrested a 17-year-old male. He was charged with motor vehicle theft, theft, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, driving without a license and other traffic charges.
President St., 1000 block, 10:30 a.m. Dec. 21. Two Annapolis men, 28, and 32, were arrested in connection with a stolen vehicle from a residence in Anne Arundel County. The 28-year-old was charged with motor vehicle theft, theft and driving while suspended, and the 32-year-old was charged with motor vehicle theft and theft.
Tyler Ave., 1300 block, 1:43 a.m. Dec. 24. Officers located an unoccupied vehicle that had been reported stolen from Calvert County.
Cradlerock Way and Garland Lane, 11 p.m. Dec. 20. A male armed with a handgun, robbed two pedestrians of their cellphones and a jacket, then fired a shot in the air, and fled.
Beechwood Dr., 6300 block, 4:24 p.m. Dec. 24. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.
Broken Land Pkwy. and Cradlerock Way, 4:56 a.m. Dec. 20. A 31-year-old Reisterstown man was arrested after he was observed attempting to steal batteries from equipment at a construction site. He was charged with burglary, theft, and related charges.
Camelback Lane, 6000 block, 1:07 p.m. Dec. 24. Multiple vehicles were entered. Nothing was reported missing.
Columbia Rd., 5600 block, Dec. 19-20. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.
Copperwood Way, 7000 block, Dec. 22-23. Three vehicles were broken into, Cash, a driver’s license and credit cards were among items stolen from three vehicles entered by force.
Gerwig Lane, 9300 block, 10:59 p.m. Dec. 22. An attempt was made to enter a rare coins shop by prying open the front door.
Tealwing Ct., 4800 block, 1:44 p.m. Dec. 24. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.
Triangle Dr., 6100 block, 9:07 a.m. Dec. 26. Multiple windows were broken on a vehicle. Property was stolen.
Montgomery Rd., 7200 block, 8:32 a.m. Dec. 23. A 20-year-old Elkridge man was arrested after he attempted to rob a discount retail store, but fled empty-handed.
Old Waterloo Rd., 6500 block, 6:34 p.m. Dec. 26. A man was robbed of cash at gunpoint.
Brookwood Rd., 2900 block, 6:39 a.m. Dec. 21. Two vehicles were entered. Nothing was reported missing.
Joyful Way, 4800 block, 11:42 a.m. Dec. 24. Tires stolen from a vehicle.
Wayneridge St., 11700 block, 1:36 p.m. Dec. 24. Jewelry and gifts were stolen from a residence entered through an unlocked door.
Stayton Dr., 8200 block, 3:57 p.m. Dec. 21. A rear license plate stolen from a vehicle.