Anne Arundel County

The following were among incidents reported by the Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.

GLEN BURNIE AREA

ROBBERIES

Baltimore Annapolis Blvd., 7200 block, 12:30 p.m. Dec. 25. A man attempted to pry open a cash register but fled empty-handed when he was unable to open it.

Ritchie Hwy., 6900 block, 11:30 a.m. Dec. 25. A masked man entered a convenience store, implied a weapon and demanded cash. When the clerk did not comply, the robber took merchandise and fled.

Annapolis

These were among incidents reported by the Annapolis Police Department. For information, call 410-268-9000.

ROBBERY

Main St., 200 block, 5:31 p.m. Dec. 23. A group of 5-6 males assaulted and robbed a male pedestrian of cash, then fled.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

East St., unit block, 2:12-6:10 p.m. Dec. 20. A package was stolen from a residence.

Fairview Ave., 700 block, 2-4 p.m. Dec. 20. A package was stolen from a residence.

Gorman St., 100 block, 1:50-2:35 a.m. Dec. 27. A purse was stolen from a vehicle entered by force.

Hilltop Lane, 300 block, and Peale Ct., unit block, 4:14 p.m. Dec. 21. Three young people were seen carrying packages and. When questioned, they dropped the packages and ran. A 16-year-old Annapolis male was arrested and charged with theft.

Hollyday Ct., 1200 block, 4 p.m. Dec. 22 to 5 p.m. Dec. 24. A Google Home Max speaker was stolen from the trunk of a vehicle. The trunk may have been left open.

Madison St., 1000 block, 11 p.m. Dec. 24. A man accosted a female driver sitting in her vehicle. He robbed the driver of her purse and cellphone, then fled.

President St., 1000 block, 9 p.m. Dec. 25 to 12:30 a.m. Dec. 26. An Xbox game console was stolen from an apartment entered through an unlocked window

Royal St., 500 block, 7 p.m. Dec. 25 to 6 a.m. Dec. 26. A tote bag was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

Warren Dr., 700 block, 4 p.m. Dec. 21 to 2:10 p.m. Dec. 23. A Honda Elite 2000 generator was stolen from a shed entered by force.

Wells Ave., 1000 block, 8:30 a.m. Dec. 24 to 12:30 p.m. Dec. 27. Jewelry and purses were stolen from a residence entered by force.

West St., 100 block, 10-10:05 p.m. Dec. 23. A Novara bicycle was stolen after it was briefly left unlocked behind a business.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Bywater Rd., 7 p.m. Dec. 25 to 6:30 a.m. Dec. 26. A 2013 champagne color Dodge Caravan was stolen when it was left unlocked with the key inside.

West St., 100 block, 11:36 a.m. Dec. 24. A light blue 2010 Hyundai Sonata was stolen outside a store when it was left unlocked with the keys inside.

RECOVERED VEHICLES

Forest Dr., 1300 block, 1:45 p.m. Dec. 25. Following a hit and run incident near a middle school, police recovered a Honda stolen in Anne Arundel County and arrested a 17-year-old male. He was charged with motor vehicle theft, theft, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, driving without a license and other traffic charges.

President St., 1000 block, 10:30 a.m. Dec. 21. Two Annapolis men, 28, and 32, were arrested in connection with a stolen vehicle from a residence in Anne Arundel County. The 28-year-old was charged with motor vehicle theft, theft and driving while suspended, and the 32-year-old was charged with motor vehicle theft and theft.

Tyler Ave., 1300 block, 1:43 a.m. Dec. 24. Officers located an unoccupied vehicle that had been reported stolen from Calvert County.

Howard County

These were among incidents reported by the Howard County Police Department. For information, call 410-313-2236.

COLUMBIA AREA

ROBBERY

Cradlerock Way and Garland Lane, 11 p.m. Dec. 20. A male armed with a handgun, robbed two pedestrians of their cellphones and a jacket, then fired a shot in the air, and fled.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Beechwood Dr., 6300 block, 4:24 p.m. Dec. 24. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Broken Land Pkwy. and Cradlerock Way, 4:56 a.m. Dec. 20. A 31-year-old Reisterstown man was arrested after he was observed attempting to steal batteries from equipment at a construction site. He was charged with burglary, theft, and related charges.

Camelback Lane, 6000 block, 1:07 p.m. Dec. 24. Multiple vehicles were entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Columbia Rd., 5600 block, Dec. 19-20. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Copperwood Way, 7000 block, Dec. 22-23. Three vehicles were broken into, Cash, a driver’s license and credit cards were among items stolen from three vehicles entered by force.

Gerwig Lane, 9300 block, 10:59 p.m. Dec. 22. An attempt was made to enter a rare coins shop by prying open the front door.

Tealwing Ct., 4800 block, 1:44 p.m. Dec. 24. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Triangle Dr., 6100 block, 9:07 a.m. Dec. 26. Multiple windows were broken on a vehicle. Property was stolen.

ELKRIDGE AREA

ROBBERIES

Montgomery Rd., 7200 block, 8:32 a.m. Dec. 23. A 20-year-old Elkridge man was arrested after he attempted to rob a discount retail store, but fled empty-handed.

Old Waterloo Rd., 6500 block, 6:34 p.m. Dec. 26. A man was robbed of cash at gunpoint.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Brookwood Rd., 2900 block, 6:39 a.m. Dec. 21. Two vehicles were entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Joyful Way, 4800 block, 11:42 a.m. Dec. 24. Tires stolen from a vehicle.

FULTON AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Wayneridge St., 11700 block, 1:36 p.m. Dec. 24. Jewelry and gifts were stolen from a residence entered through an unlocked door.

JESSUPAREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Stayton Dr., 8200 block, 3:57 p.m. Dec. 21. A rear license plate stolen from a vehicle.