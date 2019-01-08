Anne Arundel County

The following were among incidents reported by the Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.

FERNDALE AREA

ROBBERY/ATTEMPTED CARJACKING

Baltimore Annapolis Blvd., 7100 block, 3:30 p.m. Jan. 1. A male entered a convenience store and demanded cash from a clerk, so the employee opened the register. He took a small amount of cash and fled. Once in the parking lot, the male accosted a customer and threatened to shoot if the customer didn’t give him a ride. The customer refused, and the assailant fled on foot.

SEVERN AREA

SHOOTING

Meade Village Rd., 8100 block, 3:55 p.m. Dec. 30. Police located a man who had been shot. An investigation is ongoing.

Annapolis

These were among incidents reported by the Annapolis Police Department. For information, call 410-268-9000.

SHOOTING

Bens Dr. or Marcs Ct. area, 8:26 p.m. Dec. 30. A shooting occurred, and police were later called to a nearby hospital for a 17-year-old with a gunshot wound. An investigation is ongoing.

ROBBERY

Forest Dr., 1200 block, 1:15 a.m. Dec. 30. A man was standing in a parking lot at a business with cash in his hand when he felt what he believed to be a handgun pressed to the back of his head. He was struck with the object and the person fled with the cash.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Conduit St., unit block, 3 p.m. Dec. 27 to 8 a.m. Dec. 28. Cash was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

Crisfield Way, 700 block, noon Dec. 31 11:30 a.m. Jan. 1. A wallet was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

Duke of Gloucester St., 100 block, 2-3 a.m. Dec. 28. A cellphone was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

Duke of Gloucester St., 100 block, 10 p.m. Dec. 29 to 7 a.m. Dec. 30. A purse and several gift cards and debit cards were stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

Duke of Gloucester St., 100 block, 2:11 a.m. Dec. 30. Three males banged at a front door of a residence. When the occupant did not answer, one of them kicked the door and they ran away empty-handed.

Johnson Pl., unit block, 8:30 p.m. Dec. 31 to 3 a.m. Jan. 1. Cash and jewelry were stolen from a residence.

Frederick Douglass St., 1100 block, 5:45 p.m. Jan. 2. A TV and an iPad were stolen from a residence.

Howard County

These were among incidents reported by the Howard County Police Department. For information, call 410-313-2236.

COLUMBIA AREA

ROBBERIES

Little Patuxent Pkwy., 10300 block, 4:56 p.m. Jan. 2. A male at a bus stop took a woman’s cellphone and fled.

Tamar Dr., 10:30 p.m. Dec. 29. Two males robbed a man of his cellphone, backpack, keys, and wallet at gunpoint, then fled.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Gerwig Lane, 9400 block, 2:20 a.m. Dec. 30. A forklift and an air compressor were stolen from a recycling services business entered through a loading bay door.

Green Shoot Ct., 12200 block, Dec. 31-Jan. 1. Property was stolen from a residence entered by force.

Guilford Rd., 8300 block, 7:39 p.m. Dec. 30. Windows on two vehicles were broken, and property was stolen.

Hickory Ridge Rd., 10700 block, 3:34 a.m. Dec. 31. Electronics and games were stolen from an unlocked apartment.

McGaw Ct., 8900 block, Dec. 30-Jan. 2. A car battery was stolen.

Old Annapolis Rd., 8900 block, 10 p.m. Dec. 29. A yoga center was entered by force. Nothing was reported missing.

Swift Stream Pl., 10300 block, 11:31 a.m. Dec. 30. Four tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Weatherworn Way, 7500 block, Dec. 27-28. A residence was entered by force through a rear slider. Nothing was reported missing.

VEHICLE THEFT

Stevens Forest Rd., 5700 block, 2:58 p.m. Dec. 30. A 1998 black Toyota Camry was stolen.

ELKRIDGE AREA

SUSPICIOUS SITUATION

Ducketts Lane, 7000 block, 7:30 a.m. Jan. 2. A 12-year-old girl was approached by a man she did not know, but she ran away to tell a parent. Police believe the man may live in the area. An investigation is ongoing.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Troy Hill Dr., 7100 block, 5:08 a.m. Dec. 31. A children’s amusement center was entered by force. Nothing was reported missing.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

WEAPON VIOLATION

Ridge Rd. N., 3200 block, 11:54 p.m. Jan. 1. A 17-year-old Baltimore male was arrested during a traffic stop when police discovered he was in possession of a loaded handgun. The driver was charged with weapon violations.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Long Gate Pkwy., 4400 block, 9:09 p.m. Dec. 31. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

JESSUP AREA

VEHICLE THEFTS

Mission Rd., 8100 block, 11:36 p.m. Dec. 30. A 2011 Mercedes was stolen.

Washington Blvd., 8500 block, 8:39 p.m. Dec. 28. A Freightliner truck was stolen.

LAUREL AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Balsam Way, 9900 block, Dec. 31. Cash and other property were stolen from a vehicle.