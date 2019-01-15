Anne Arundel County

The following were among incidents reported by the Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.

BROOKLYN PARK AREA

ROBBERY

Morgan Rd. and 10th Ave., 6 p.m. Jan. 5. A masked male driving a silver minivan with two masked accomplices, approached a male pedestrian and robbed him of cash and a cellphone at gunpoint.

GLEN BURNIE AREA

ROBBERY

Crain Hwy., 500 block, 10:20 p.m. Jan. 5. A masked male entered a liquor store, implied a weapon, and demanded cash. The clerk complied and the assailant fled.

Annapolis

These were among incidents reported by the Annapolis Police Department. For information, call 410-268-9000.

ROBBERY

Sixth St., 400 block, 1:40 a.m. Jan. 9. A man wearing a black ski mask entered a business and robbed two clerks of cash at gunpoint, then fled.

SHOTS FIRED

Madison St., 1100 block, 12:15 a.m. Jan. 5. Two unoccupied vehicles were struck by gunfire.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Americana Dr., 600 block, Sept. 16, Dec. 23 and Jan. 2. Packages delivered to the hallway of an apartment building were stolen.

Bay Forest Ct., 900 block, 7:30-8 p.m. Jan. 9. A purse was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

Bay Ridge Ave., 700 block, 7 p.m. Jan. 7 to 9:15 a.m. Jan. 8. A black backpack containing a MacBook Pro laptop was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

Bay Ridge Ave., 1000 block, 12:30-6:10 a.m. Jan. 6. Cash was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

Boucher Ave., 1200 block, 9:30 p.m. Jan. 2 to 9 a.m. Jan. 5. A car battery was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

Heritage Ct., unit block, 9:30 a.m. Jan. 9. A red 2004 Honda dirt bike was stolen from a locked shed.

Marcs Ct., unit block, 3:45-4:30 p.m. Jan. 9. Two packages delivered to the front porch of an apartment were stolen.

Maryland Ave., unit block, 11:05 a.m. Jan. 7. A piece of registered mail delivered to an apartment building, was stolen.

Oaklawn Ave., 600 block, 11:30 p.m. Jan. 8 to 8:25 a.m. Jan. 9. Sunglasses and a cellphone were stolen from a vehicle.

Somerset Ct., unit block, 8 p.m. Jan. 4 to 9:20 a.m. Jan. 5. An unlocked vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Town Pines Ct., unit block, Jan. 4. An attempt was made to force open the rear door to a vacant residence.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Harness Creek View Ct., unit block, 10:30 Jan. 4 to 7:10 a.m. Jan. 5. A 2018 VW Atlas was stolen. The following day, the vehicle was discovered and returned to its owner.

Harness Creek View Ct., unit block, 9 p.m. Jan. 8 to 5:22 a.m. Jan. 9. A gray 2013 Honda Accord was stolen when it was left unlocked with the key inside.

Homewood Lane, 1300 block, 9 p.m. Jan. 5 to 6 a.m. Jan. 6. A gold 2019 Honda Odyssey minivan was stolen when it was left unlocked with the key inside.

Howard County

These were among incidents reported by the Howard County Police Department. For information, call 410-313-2236.

COLUMBIA AREA

CARJACKING/ASSAULT/ROBBERY

Columbia Mall area, 3:35 p.m. Jan. 4. A woman was sitting in her parked vehicle when a man entered it, assaulted the woman and took her car. A short time later, the carjacker rang a man’s doorbell, then attempted to force his way in and assault the resident. A 28-year-old Columbia man, was arrested and charged with carjacking, robbery, assault, theft, and rogue and vagabond.

ROBBERIES

Columbia Lakefront, 6 p.m. Jan. 5. A group of males accosted a male pedestrian, then assaulted and robbed him of his cellphone, and fled.

Flowerstock Row area, 11:15 p.m. Jan. 4. Four males assaulted a teenage male, threatened him with a knife, then took the boy’s cellphone and fled.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Airybrink Lane, 8700 block, 6:44 p.m. Jan. 7. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Berger Rd., 9500 block, 1:41 a.m. Jan. 6. A male attempted to enter a brewery by force.

Cradlerock Way, 7100 block, Jan. 7-8. Cash was stolen from a business entered by force.

Eastwind Way, 10500 block, Jan. 3-4. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Little Patuxent Pkwy., 10400 block, 11:51 a.m. Jan. 3. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Lynx Lane, 5400 block, Jan. 8-9. Tires were stolen from a vehicle overnight.

McGaw Ct., 8900 block, 1:34 p.m. Jan. 7. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Deepage Dr., 7000 block, 11:42 p.m. Jan. 8. A white 2013 Hyundai Elantra was stolen.

Little Patuxent Pkwy., 10600 block, 3:15 p.m. Jan. 7. A gray 2011 Chevrolet Impala was stolen.

Little Patuxent Pkwy., 12200 block, Jan. 5-6. A Kawasaki motorcycle was stolen.

ELKRIDGE AREA

ROBBERY

Old Waterloo Rd., 7100 block, 1:40 p.m. Jan. 7. A male with his face partially covered jumped over a check-in counter at a hotel, took cash from a register and fled.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Brookdale Dr., 7100 block, 11:54 a.m. Jan. 8. Credit cards were stolen from a vehicle.

Washington Blvd., 6700 block, 6:26 p.m. Jan. 9. License plates were stolen from a vehicle.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Ridge Rd. N., 3300 block, Jan. 4-7. A padlock was stolen from a storage closet in a parking garage at a recruiting business. Nothing was reported stolen.

Sandstone Ct., 7700 block, Jan. 5-6. Several gift cards were stolen from a vehicle overnight.

GLENWOOD AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Route 97, 2900 block, Jan. 4. Tools were stolen from multiple vehicles.

JESSUP AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Dorsey Run Rd., 7200 block, 1:24 p.m. Jan. 8. A backpack was stolen from a vehicle.

Washington Blvd., 7900 block, Jan. 3-4. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Washington Blvd., 8100 block, Jan. 4-5. An attempt was made to enter a used auto parts business by cutting through a fence. Miscellaneous tools and a 2001 Nissan Altima were stolen.

LAUREL AREA

VEHICLE THEFT

Whiskey Run, 9700 block, Jan. 4-7. A black Honda Accord was stolen.