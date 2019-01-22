Anne Arundel County

The following was among incidents reported by the Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.

CROFTON AREA

ARREST

Riedel Rd. at Johns Hopkins Rd., 8:30 p.m. Jan. 12. A 43-year-old Odenton man was arrested after the vehicle he was driving rear-ended another and then he assaulted officers that initiated an arrest. He was charged with assault on a law enforcement officer, second-degree assault, driving under the influence, and resisting arrest.

Annapolis

These were among incidents reported by the Annapolis Police Department. For information, call 410-268-9000.

STABBING

Tyler Ave., 1400 block, 1:15 a.m. Jan. 14. A man was found inside a vehicle suffering from a stab wound to his stomach.

ROBBERIES

Janwall St., 200 block, 4 p.m. Jan. 10. Three males grabbed a male pedestrian, threw him to the ground and robbed him of property, and fled.

Tyler Ave. at Janwall St. and Forest Dr., 1300 block, 3:53-4 p.m. Jan. 16. Four male juveniles surrounded a 12-year-old boy, took his cellphone, and fled. At 4 p.m., the four boys surrounded a 13-year-old boy on Forest Drive. They took his cellphone and fled. A 13-year-old Severn male was arrested and charged in both robberies.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Americana Dr., 600 block, 10:50 a.m.-6 p.m. Jan. 15. A package delivered to the common area of an apartment building was stolen.

Amos Garrett Blvd. at German St., 1-8 a.m. Jan. 14. Tools and a vehicle key left in the ignition were stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

Bay Ridge Ave., 800 block, 5:10 a.m. Jan. 11. A package delivered to the front door of a residence was stolen.

Bay Ridge Rd., 900 block, 11:26 a.m. Jan. 10. Two men entered a wireless electronics store and fled with three iPhones. After a brief car chase, crash and a foot pursuit, police arrested a 30-year-old Hyattsville man, and a 28-year-old Suitland man. They were each charged with theft and destruction of property.

Boucher Pl., unit block, 9 p.m. Jan. 15 to 7 a.m. Jan. 16. A Makita drill set, and hand tools were stolen from an unlocked tool box in the rear bed of a pickup truck.

Cedar Ridge Ct., 1000 block, Jan. 1-14. A vacant residence was entered through an unlocked window. Nothing was reported missing.

Center St., 200 block, 2:25 a.m. Jan. 9. Cash was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

Dominoe Rd., 1900 block, 4:30 p.m. Jan. 10 to 9 a.m. Jan. 11. A purse was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

Forbes St., 100 block, 10 a.m. Dec. 30 to 7:30 a.m. Dec. 31 and 5 p.m. Jan. 9 to 7:30 a.m. Jan. 10. A burglary occurred two times to the same business. In each burglary, a door to the office building and a door to a business inside the building were forced open. A key and an employee ID were stolen.

Forbes St., 200 block, 2-9 a.m. Jan. 11. Someone attempted to force open the door to a business inside an office building. There were no signs of forced entry to the building.

Madison St., 1100 block, 11 p.m. Dec. 30 to 3 p.m. Dec. 31. A red 1996 Yamaha Banshee 350 ATV was stolen.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Dean St., unit block, 10:30-10:50 a.m. Jan. 14. A black 2010 Honda CRV SUV was stolen.

Forest Dr., 1200 block, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 11 to 8 a.m. Jan. 12. A dark blue 2008 Toyota Yaris was stolen.

Forest Dr., 1300 block, 12:37 p.m. Jan. 11. A white 2009 Nissan Murano was stolen from a service center after the car owner and a service technician briefly left the vehicle unlocked with the engine running.

Tyler Ave., 1300 block, and Ashton Ct., 1200 block, 12:14-2:15 p.m. Jan. 13. A dark blue 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe was stolen when it was left unlocked with the engine running. The car owner reported he was cleaning off his vehicle and shoveling snow when he noticed two men watching him from a distance. When the car owner walked away, one of the men jumped in the vehicle and drove away. The second man fled. Later that day, the second man stole a running GMC truck. Police arrested the 29-year-old Millersville man in the GMC truck, and charged him with motor vehicle theft, theft and additional criminal charges.

Howard County

These were among incidents reported by the Howard County Police Department. For information, call 410-313-2236.

COLUMBIA AREA

ROBBERIES

Eliots Oak Rd., 5400 block, 3:46 p.m. Jan. 16. Three males accosted a male sitting in his vehicle. They assaulted him, took his jacket, and fled.

Symphony Way and Town Center Ave., 4:13 p.m. Jan. 10. Two males assaulted a male pedestrian, took his cellphone, and fled.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Columbia 100 Pkwy., 8800 block, 12:32 p.m. Jan. 16. An electronic tablet and keys were stolen from a vehicle.

Dobbin Rd., 6400 block, Jan. 13-14. Cash and gloves were stolen from a market entered by force.

ARREST

Route 175 and Thunder Hill Rd., 11:08 a.m. Jan. 16. A 29-year-old Hyattsville man was arrested and charged with multiple traffic violations, including eluding police, reckless driving, and leaving the scene of an accident.

ELKRIDGE AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Green Field Rd., 6200 block, 6:36 a.m. Jan. 11. Tires and rims stolen.

Latrobe Falls, 6600 block, Jan. 12-13. A Mercedes-Benz was stolen.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Ashbrook Dr., 2500 block, 7:35 a.m. Jan. 11. Cash was stolen from three vehicles.

Bethany Lane, 3200 block, 3:12 p.m. Jan. 16. A dirt bike was stolen.

Montgomery Rd., 4300 block, 2:41 p.m. Jan. 12. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Wheaton Way, 3200 block, 9:22 a.m. Jan. 13. Toys and luggage were reported stolen from a storage unit entered by force.

JESSUP AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Washington Blvd., 7900 block, 6:33 a.m. Jan. 4. A restaurant was entered by force. Nothing was reported missing.

VEHICLE THEFT

Sherwick Ct., 8300 block, 11:42 a.m. Jan. 9. An attempt was made to steal a black Ford. The ignition was ripped out.

LAUREL AREA

WEAPONS ARREST

Washington Blvd., 9900 block, 12:15 a.m. Jan. 17. An 18-year-old Laurel man was arrested after a woman reported the man pointed a handgun at her. Police recovered the loaded handgun, as well as suspected THC oils. He was charged with weapon and drug violations.