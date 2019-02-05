Anne Arundel County

The following were among incidents reported by the Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY AREA

CHILD PORNOGRAPHY ARREST

Green Top Ct., 1800 block, Jan. 24. A 34-year-old Annapolis man was arrested and charged with two counts of distributing child pornography and two counts of possessing child pornography.

BROOKLYN AREA

ROBBERY

Orchard Ave., 400 block, 6:48 a.m. Jan. 26. Three masked men accosted a female entering her vehicle. They threatened her with bodily harm if she did not give them her Toyota Rav4 SUV. The woman complied and the assailants fled in her vehicle.

CROFTON AREA

ROBBERIES

Brandermill Blvd., 2300 block, 9 p.m. Jan. 25. A male accosted a teenager leaving a business and demanded the teen’s cellphone at gunpoint. The boy complied and the male fled. A 17-year-old Bowie male was arrested and charged with first-, and second-degree assault, armed robbery, reckless endangerment, use of a handgun to commit a felony, resisting arrest and theft under $1500.

Conway Rd., 2500 block, 6 p.m. Jan. 25. A man accosted a female as she was leaving a business and tried to grab her purse. A struggle ensued and the man fled empty-handed.

GLEN BURNIE AREA

ROBBERY

Baltimore Annapolis Blvd., 7600 block, 10:40 p.m. Jan. 25. A business owner was leaving for the night when a male accosted him in his vehicle. He struck the owner with a baton-type weapon and a struggle continued in the parking lot. The altercation was broken up, and the man fled with property belonging to the business owner.

Annapolis

These were among incidents reported by the Annapolis Police Department. For information, call 410-268-9000.

ROBBERY

Frederick Douglass St., 1100-1200 blocks, 1:23 a.m. Jan. 25. A person robbed a male pedestrian of cash and property at gunpoint, then fled.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

August Dr., 1100 block, 7 p.m. Jan. 26 to 10 p.m. Jan. 28. A package delivered to the front porch of a residence was stolen.

Bausum Dr., unit block, 11:30 p.m. Jan. 29 to 2 p.m. Jan. 30. A wallet and a black Swiss Gear backpack were stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

Burnside St., 500 block, 6 a.m. Jan. 29. A man came out to his parked, unlocked vehicle to find a male suspect rummaging through it. The male left without taking anything and walked down the street looking in the windows of other vehicles.

Market Space, unit block, 1:30 a.m. Jan. 27. A person took a pair of prescription glasses left by a patron on a counter and left the establishment.

Old Solomons Island Rd., unit block, 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Jan. 28. A black bag was stolen from a vehicle entered by force.

Peters Way, unit block, 11:30 a.m.-noon Jan. 30. Two men were seen attempting to steal a John Deere tractor and loading it into the back of a pickup truck. They fled empty-handed.

Spa Rd., 900 block, 10 p.m. Jan. 29 to 8:20 a.m. Jan. 30. All four wheels and tires were stolen from a 2017 Honda Civic.

Taylor Ave., 600 block, 3 p.m. Jan. 26. A customer’s wallet was stolen from her purse at a grocery store.

West St., 1900 block, 2:30 p.m. Jan. 27 to 10 a.m. Jan. 30. A Stihl jackhammer and two rolls of copper wire were stolen from a business under construction.

VEHICLE THEFT

Forest Dr., 1900-2000 blocks, 9 p.m. Jan. 23 to 5:30 a.m. Jan. 24. A silver Nissan Sentra was stolen from a residence.

RECOVERED STOLEN VEHICLE

Forest Dr., 1300 block, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 29. When police attempted to stop a white GMC Yukon for speeding, the driver sped off and drove into a field at Annapolis Middle School. The occupants abandoned the vehicle, and police discovered the vehicle had been stolen in Anne Arundel County.

Howard County

These were among incidents reported by the Howard County Police Department. For information, call 410-313-2236.

COLUMBIA AREA

ASSAULT

April Brook Cir. at Deep River Canyon, 5:52 a.m. Jan. 26. A taxi driver reported that he picked up woman for a fare and drove her to the agreed upon location. The woman then sprayed the driver with pepper spray and fled without paying.

ROBBERIES

Basket Ring Rd., 9700 block, 1:23 a.m. Jan. 26. A male invited an individual he communicated with on an app to come to his residence for a transaction. Six males with their faces partially covered arrived at the residence, forced open the door, then took cash and a video game console at gunpoint.

Benson Dr., 8300 block, 2:50 a.m. Jan. 25. Two males accosted a restaurant employee after closing and demanded at gunpoint that he take them into the building. The employee complied, and the men took cash and fled.

Centre Park Dr., 8700 block, 1:04 a.m. Jan. 25. A store employee reported two male suspects with their faces covered backed a vehicle through a glass-paned wall into a convenience store, instructed the employee to leave, and fled with two ATMs.

Executive Park Dr., 4900 block, 12:09 p.m. Jan. 24. A person entered a bank and demanded cash from a teller at gunpoint. The employee complied, but the person dropped the cash and fled empty-handed.

WEAPONS ARRESTS

Hickory Ridge Rd. and Sunny Spring, 12:27 a.m. Jan. 30. A 25-year-old Baltimore man and a 26-year-old Allendale man were arrested during a traffic stop after police discovered two loaded handguns inside the vehicle. They were charged with weapons violations.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Berger Rd., 9500 block, 6:25-7:10 p.m. Jan. 25. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Crazyquilt Ct., 9200 block, Jan. 24. Firearms, jewelry and electronics were stolen from a residence entered by force.

Dockside Lane, 7200 block, Jan. 25-26. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Faulkner Ridge Cir., 10500 block, Jan. 29. An attempt was made to enter a residence by prying open a door.

Lee Deforest Dr., 7200 block, 8:12 p.m. Jan. 25. Property was stolen from multiple vehicles.

Old Dobbin Lane, 6100 block, 6-7 a.m. Jan. 24. Purses and bags were among items stolen from multiple vehicles.

ELKRIDGE AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Athol Ave., 6700 block, Jan. 24-25. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Greenmount Dr., 6500 block, Jan. 25-26. An attempt was made to enter a residence through a basement window.

Washington Blvd., 6600 block, Jan. 22-23. Tools were stolen from an unlocked shed at a residence, and several tires were slashed.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Gaither Farm Rd., 11000 block, 11:36 p.m. Jan. 24. A resident returned home to find a rear screen door off its track and an unknown male in his house. The male fled empty-handed.

Milltowne Dr., 3000 block, 4:56 p.m. Jan. 25. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

JESSUP AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Montevideo Rd., 7300 block, 6:50-10:10 p.m. Jan. 25. Property was stolen from two vehicles.

WOODSTOCK AREA

VEHICLE THEFT

Wetherburn Rd., 10300 block, Jan. 27-28. A 2010 Toyota Camry was stolen.