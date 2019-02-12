Anne Arundel County

The following were among incidents reported by the Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.

GLEN BURNIE AREA

ROBBERIES

Ritchie Hwy., 7300 block, 7:21 om Feb. 4. Two masked males entered a video game store, and demanded cash from an employee at gunpoint. They took merchandise and cash, then fled.

Woodhill Dr., 200 block, 9:30 p.m. Feb. 5. Two males accosted a male pedestrian, threatened him with a knife and assaulted him. They took property from him, and fled.

ARREST

Wellham Ave. and Olen Dr., 8:30 p.m. Feb. 3. A 24-year-old Baltimore man was arrested after he was observed walking through the neighborhood pulling on car door handles in an attempt to enter unlocked vehicles. He was charged with rogue and vagabond and making a false statement to a peace officer.

LINTHICUM AREA

CARJACKING

Camp Meade Rd., 200 block, 8:57 a.m. Feb. 3. A man was arrested after he carjacked a man at a gas station at gunpoint. The 25-year-old Baltimore man was charged with armed carjacking, carjacking, armed robbery, robbery, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, unauthorized removal of a motor vehicle, and theft of $1,500 to under $25,000.

Annapolis

These were among incidents reported by the Annapolis Police Department. For information, call 410-268-9000.

ROBBERIES

Forest Dr., 1900 block, 1:30 a.m. Feb. 3. Two masked men entered a business and approached an employee. One of the men struck an employee in the head with a handgun, knocking him to the ground. They took his wallet and fled.

Hicks Ave., unit block, 12:30 a.m. Feb. 3. Three people assaulted a man and demanded cash. The man had nothing of value, and they fled empty-handed.

Margaret Ave., 1700 block, 7:30 a.m. Feb. 5. A man accosted a male employee that had just arrived at work. The man punched the employee in the head, grabbed his tool bag, and threatened to kill him if he called police. The 41-year-old Glen Burnie man was arrested and charged with robbery, first- and second-degree assault, theft and attempting to inhibit testimony.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Burnside St., 500 block, 8 p.m. Jan. 29 to 8 a.m. Jan. 30. A shotgun was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

Church Cir., unit block, 5 a.m. Feb. 3 to 10 a.m. Feb. 4. A door to an office at a business was forced open. Nothing was reported missing.

Langdon Ct., 900 block, 3:40 a.m. Feb. 2. A surveillance camera captured a person attempting to open doors to two locked vehicles. Nothing was reported missing, and the person left on a bicycle.

Old Solomons Island Rd., unit block, 7:40 p.m. Feb. 1 to 8 a.m. Feb. 4. Cash was stolen from a business entered by force.

Quiet Waters Pl., 100 block, 8 p.m. Feb. 1 to 8:30 a.m. Feb. 2. An iPhone was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT

Martha Ct., 1000 block, 4:30 p.m. Jan. 30 to 6 p.m. Jan. 31. A black 2011 Volkswagen Jetta was stolen.

Howard County

These were among incidents reported by the Howard County Police Department. For information, call 410-313-2236.

CLARKSVILLE AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Clarksville Pike, 12000 block, 12:15 p.m. Feb. 3. A 29-year-old District man was arrested after he was seen entering a vehicle. He was charged with rogue and vagabond.

COLUMBIA AREA

ROBBERIES

Cradlerock Way, 6600 block, 12:37 p.m. Feb. 2. Two males with their faces partially covered assaulted a female pedestrian and demanded cash. They fled without stealing anything.

Hayshed Lane, 8700 block, 11:15 p.m. Jan. 31. Two males robbed a food delivery driver of cash, food and his car keys at knifepoint, then fled.

Tamar Dr., 8900 block, 7:13 p.m. Feb. 4. Several males attempted to enter a woman’s residence by force. They made threats and vandalized her home, then fled.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Dobbin Rd., 6400 block, 5:47 a.m. Feb. 1. Car batteries were stolen.

Kilimanjaro Rd., 9500 block, 9:27 p.m. Feb. 3. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Little Patuxent Pkwy., 15000-16000 blocks, Jan. 31-Feb. 1. A purse and a laptop were among items stolen from three vehicles overnight.

Stevens Forest Rd., 5600 block, Feb. 2-3. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Watch Chain Way, 5900 block, Jan. 31-Feb. 1. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Deepage Dr., 7000 block, 9:02 p.m. Feb. 1. A black Jeep Patriot was stolen.

Swift Stream Pl., 10300 block, Feb. 2-3. A Honda CBR1000RR sport bike was stolen.

Yellowrose Ct., 5700 block, 12:49 p.m. Feb. 2. A white Nissan Rogue was stolen.

ELKRIDGE AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Washington Blvd., 5800 block, Feb. 2-4. Several car lifts and tools were stolen from an auto repair shop entered through an unlocked window.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

ROBBERY

Baltimore National Pike, 9200 block, 1:52 p.m. Jan. 31. Four females entered a sporting goods store, took merchandise, and started to leave with the goods. When confronted by a staff members, one of the women threatened to pepper spray the employee. They fled in a vehicle.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Birchmede Dr., 3200 block, Jan. 15-Feb. 1. Property was stolen from a vacant residence. There was no sign of forced entry.

Main St., 8600 block, Feb. 1-3. Property was stolen from multiple vehicles.

JESSUP AREA

VEHICLE THEFT

Assateague Dr., 7500 block, Feb. 2. A 2017 white International 4300 box truck was stolen.