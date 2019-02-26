Anne Arundel County

The following were among incidents reported by the Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.

BROOKLYN PARK AREA

HOMICIDE

Wasena Ave., 5200 block, 2:59 p.m. Feb. 14. A 25-year-old Brooklyn man was arrested and charged with first- and second-degree murder of a female family member.

STABBING

Doris Ave., 200 block, 8:50 p.m. Feb. 21. Police discovered a man suffering from multiple stab wounds. The man was taken to a trauma center in stable condition. Detectives believe the attack was not random.

SHOOTING

Patrick Henry Dr., 5200 block, 1:30 a.m. Feb. 18. Two males fired several shots at a residence where four occupants were inside, then fled.

HANOVER AREA

ATTEMPTED MURDER/ARREST

Arundel Mills Cir., 7:45 p.m. Feb. 16. A verbal altercation outside a mall between two groups of people escalated. As a result, a man was shot in his lower torso, and the group fled. A 16-year-old Severn male was arrested on Feb. 19 and charged with attempted murder.

LINTHICUM AREA

ROBBERY

Nursery Rd., 700 block, 8:30 p.m. Feb. 17. Two men entered a fast-food restaurant and demanded cash at gunpoint. An employee complied, and the men fled toward Nursery Road.

Annapolis

These were among incidents reported by the Annapolis Police Department. For information, call 410-268-9000.

ROBBERY

Forest Dr., 1200 block, 12:50 p.m. Feb. 16. A 14-year-old boy had just made a withdrawal from an ATM when he was approached by a female acquaintance. The acquaintance demanded the cash, assaulted the boy, took the money and slammed him to the ground. The 30-year-old Annapolis woman was arrested and charged with robbery, first- and second-degree assault, theft and false imprisonment.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Amos Garrett Blvd., unit block, 4 p.m. Feb. 14 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 18. Property was destroyed at a residence entered by force, but nothing was reported missing.

Cedar Park Rd., 800 block, 8 p.m. Feb. 13 to 5 a.m. Feb. 14. A light blue LL Bean bag was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

Copeland St., 1900 block, 8:40 p.m. Feb. 18. A Sony PlayStation 4 gaming console, several games and two game remotes were stolen from a residence entered through an unlocked door. A resident was at home when the burglary occurred.

Dean St., unit block, 4:30-7:30 a.m. Feb. 14. A wallet was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

Enclave Ct., unit block, 12:15 a.m. Feb. 17. A resident heard a loud noise in the home and turned on lights, but did not observe anything suspicious. In the morning, the resident discovered the basement door had been forced open. Nothing was reported missing.

Lake Heron Dr., 1100 block, 3:15 a.m. Feb. 17. A 30-year-old Annapolis man was arrested after he pounded on and kicked a stranger’s apartment door attempting to get inside. He was charged with fourth-degree burglary, malicious destruction of property and disorderly conduct.

Second St., 400 block, 10:30 p.m. Feb. 13 to 3 a.m. Feb. 14. A brown men’s Breezer Downtown bicycle was stolen from the front porch of a residence. The bike has black tape on the left handlebar grip and white tires

Virginia St., 1200 block, noon Feb. 15 to 8 p.m. Feb. 17. Jewelry was stolen from a residence entered by force.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Martha Ct., 1000 block, 1-8 p.m. Feb. 16. A black 2011 VW Jetta was stolen. The car owner reported the vehicle had been previously stolen Jan. 31, but police recovered it unoccupied on Feb. 5 in Anne Arundel County. The ignition key was never recovered.

Newtowne Dr., 700 block, Jan. 18-21. A red 2018 Ford Explorer was stolen. The theft was reported Feb. 19.

Tyler Ave. and Forest Dr., 12:30 a.m. Feb. 16. A 30-year-old Annapolis man was arrested after an attempted traffic stop by police. The vehicle was determined to be stolen. The man was charged with unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and two counts of theft and trespass.

Howard County

These were among incidents reported by the Howard County Police Department. For information, call 410-313-2236.

COLUMBIA AREA

ROBBERY

Dobbin Center Way, 6400 block, 7:17 p.m. Feb. 20. A video gaming store employee reported a man with his face partially covered entered the store and demanded cash at gunpoint. The employee complied, and the man fled.

WEAPONS VIOLATION

Little Patuxent Pkwy., 10300 block, 5 p.m. Feb. 17. A 25-year-old Columbia man was arrested during a traffic stop after police located a handgun in the vehicle. He was charged with a weapon violation.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Cobblefield Dr., Feb. 17 5:30-9:10 p.m. A cellphone and a laptop were stolen from a residence entered by force through a front door.

Columbia Rd., 5600 block, Feb. 17-18. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Dobbin Rd., 6500 block and Oakland Mills Rd., 7100 block, Feb. 15-18. Car batteries were stolen from multiple vehicles.

Grand Banks Rd., 5900 block, Feb. 18-19. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

High Beam Ct., Dark Fire Way, Gaslight Place, Bright Passage, Wild Ginger Ct., Watch Chain Way, Minute Hand Ct., and Far Edge Path. Property was stolen from 21 vehicles. Some of them were entered by force.

Oak Hall Lane, 6700 block, Feb. 13-14. Car batteries were stolen from multiple vehicles.

Timesweep Lane, 9400 block, Feb. 6-14. An attempt was made to enter a vacant residence by kicking in the front door. Nothing was reported missing.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Clocktower Lane, 9400 block, Feb. 19-20. A 2015 black Nissan Altima was stolen.

Little Patuxent Pkwy., 10300 block, 7:04 p.m. Feb. 14. A 2018 brown Chevrolet Equinox was stolen and later recovered.

Windstream Dr., 10000 block, 4:18 p.m. Feb. 15. A white U-Haul van was stolen and later recovered.

ELKRIDGE AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Barry Lane, 7200 block, Feb. 19-20. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Fox Harbor Dr., 7100 block, 1:08 p.m. Feb. 15. A 17-year-old Baltimore male and a 15-year-old Reisterstown female were arrested after a homeowner found them inside his vacant home. Both were charged with burglary.

Green Field Rd., 6300 block, Feb. 11-15. A charger and an insurance card were stolen from a vehicle.

Route 100, 7000 block, Feb. 19. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT

Deep Run Pkwy., 6500 block, 4:41 p.m. Feb. 14. A 2010 white Ford F-150 was stolen.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bethany Lane, 3000 block, 3:12 a.m. Feb. 18. Credit cards were stolen from multiple vehicles.

Town and Country Blvd., 8900 block, Feb. 19. An attempt was made to enter a residence by force.

JESSUP AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Willowwood Way, 8800 block, Feb. 17-18. A credit card was stolen from a vehicle.

Windemere Way, 9100 block, 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 15. Cash, electronics and jewelry were stolen from a residence entered through an unlocked rear door.

MOUNT AIRY AREA

VEHICLE THEFT

Long Corner Rd., 1400 block, Feb. 13-18. A 2002 Ford Explorer was stolen.

WOODSTOCK AREA

ROBBERY

Birmingham Way, 10800 block, 10:40 p.m. Feb. 15. A male in a grocery store took merchandise and fled. When confronted by an employee, the man assaulted the employee.