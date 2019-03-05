Anne Arundel County

The following were among incidents reported by the Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.

BROOKLYN PARK AREA

STABBING

Doris Ave., 200 block, 8:50 p.m. Feb. 21. Police discovered a man suffering from multiple stab wounds.

ARREST

Chatham Rd. and 11th Ave., 4 p.m. Feb. 26. Police observed a man asleep at the wheel with his vehicle parked on a curb. The 22-year-old Glen Burnie man was arrested and charged with possession of multiple controlled dangerous substances, possession of a stolen and loaded handgun, and related charges.

GLEN BURNIE AREA

ARREST

Baltimore Annapolis Blvd., 7900 block, 7:46 p.m. Feb. 24. A 22-year-old Pasadena man was arrested and charged with illegal possession of a firearm, handgun on person, and possession of a stolen semiautomatic handgun.

LOTHIAN AREA

ROBBERY

Mount Zion Marlboro Rd., 1300 block, 10:30 p.m. Feb. 22. A man with a handgun entered a convenience store and demanded cash from registers. A clerk complied, and the man fled.

Annapolis

These were among incidents reported by the Annapolis Police Department. For information, call 410-268-9000.

ASSAULT

Hicks Ave., unit block, 3:30 a.m. Feb. 25. A man struck a man’s pickup truck with a metal baseball bat, then struck the man in the head and arms with the bat. The 49-year-old Annapolis man was charged with first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, possessing a dangerous weapon with intent to injure and destruction of property.

ROBBERY

Forest Dr., 1700 block, 11:45 p.m. Feb. 23. Five or six males, some wearing masks, accosted a male pedestrian. They demanded property at gunpoint and punched and kicked him. They took the man’s belt, coat, cellphone and wallet, then fled. A 17-year-old Annapolis male was arrested and charged as an adult with armed robbery, robbery, first- and second-degree assault, handgun on person and theft.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Copeland St., 1900 block, 7 p.m. Feb. 23 to 3:15 a.m. Feb. 24. An attempt was made to enter a residence by force through a front door.

Dogwood Rd., 100 block, 7 p.m. Feb. 22 to 5 p.m. Feb. 23. A disabled placard was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

Hilltop Lane, 200 block, 1-6 a.m. Feb. 27. A vehicle starter was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

Island Creek Ct., 600 block, 10 p.m. Feb. 19 to 8 a.m. Feb. 20. A wallet, cash, a guitar, two cellphones and a Samsung tablet computer were stolen from a residence entered through a window.

Stonecreek Rd., 1400 block, 8:30 p.m. Feb. 24. Jewelry was stolen from a residence entered by force through a front door

Howard County

These were among incidents reported by the Howard County Police Department. For information, call 410-313-2236.

CLARKSVILLE AREA

VEHICLE THEFT

Triadelphia Mill Rd., 12900 block, Feb. 22-25. A Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD was stolen.

COLUMBIA AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Flowerstock Row, 8800 block, 2:19 p.m. Feb. 22. A 17-year-old Columbia male was arrested after he attempted to enter a residence through a sliding balcony door.

Hickory Ridge Rd., 10200 block, 12:23 p.m. Feb. 22. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Oakland Mills Rd., Feb. 23-25. Car batteries were stolen from multiple vehicles.

Old Dobbin Lane, 6100 block, Feb. 5-14. Athletic equipment was stolen from a shed at a high school.

Skyrock Ct., 8900 block, Feb. 21-22. A credit card was stolen from a vehicle overnight.

Symphony Way, 10700 block, 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 24. Two handguns were stolen from a residence entered by force through a sliding-glass door.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Cedar Lane, 5200 block, Feb. 22-23. A 2011 black Honda Accord was stolen.

Skyrock Ct., 8900 block, 12:45-7:30 a.m. Feb. 22. A 2012 gray Acura TL was stolen.

ELKRIDGE AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Dorsey Rd., 7100 block, 3:39 p.m. Feb. 25. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Macaw Ct., 6400 block, 2:26 p.m. Feb. 21. A car battery was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT

Old Waterloo Rd., 7100 block, 1 a.m. Feb. 21. A 2006 Ford F-250 with Alabama tags was stolen.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Carls Ct., 8900 block, Feb. 20-21. Windows were stolen from a house under construction.

VEHICLE THEFT

Town and Country Blvd., 8800 block, Feb. 23. A 2011 silver Mercedes was stolen.

JESSUP AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Assateague Dr., 7300 block, 11:10 a.m. Feb. 23. License plates were stolen from a vehicle.

LAUREL AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Freestate Dr., 8800 block, 9-10 a.m. Feb. 25. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

SAVAGE AREA

ROBBERY

Fair St., 8400 block, 7:31 p.m. Feb. 25. A man with several male accomplices accosted two male acquaintances sitting in their vehicle. The occupants of the vehicle were assaulted and robbed of a wallet and a cellphone before the men fled.