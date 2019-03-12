Anne Arundel County

The following were among incidents reported by the Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.

COCKEYESVILLE AREA

SEXUAL ASSAULT OF A MINOR ARREST

York Rd., 11000 block, 10:15 p.m. March 6. A 49-year-old Baltimore man was arrested for sexually assaulting a child in Severn on March 5. He was charged with attempted first- and second-degree rape, and related charges.

EDGEWATER AREA

ROBBERY

Londontowne Rd., 300 block, 12:06 a.m. March 2. A male entered a convenience store and demanded cash from the clerk at gunpoint. The employee complied, and the assailant fled.

GLEN BURNIE AREA

ROBBERY

Chesapeake Center Dr., 6700 block, 2:45 p.m. March 4. A male entered a discount retail store, robbed a clerk of cash at gunpoint, then fled.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Crain Hwy., 7900 block, 6 a.m. March 8. The front door of a pharmacy was smashed and police discovered an ATM located outside the front door with the cash removed.

MILLERSVILLE/SEVERNA PARK AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Faircastle Ave., Saddleback Ct., Downing Dr., and Thistledown Ct., Feb. 8-26. A 40-year-old Odenton man was arrested after he took property and cash from multiple vehicles at four residences in Millersville and Severna Park. Some homeowners reported their residences had also been entered through unlocked doors.

Annapolis

These were among incidents reported by the Annapolis Police Department. For information, call 410-268-9000.

SHOTS FIRED

Hunt Meadow Dr. near Chelsea Ct., 3:45 p.m. March 2. A gun was discharged toward the 1400 block of Tyler Avenue.

ROBBERY

Forest Dr., 2300 block, 1:55 p.m. March 7. A man entered a toy store, threatened a clerk with a handgun and demanded cash. The employee complied, and the assailant fled.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bens Dr., unit block, 8 p.m. March 4 to 8:25 a.m. March 5. Documents were stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

Murray Ave., unit block, March 4-5. A pair of Ray Ban sunglasses were stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

Quiet Waters Pl., 100 block, 11 p.m. March 5 to 2:20 p.m. March 6. An unlocked vehicle was entered, but nothing was reported missing.

Silopanna Rd., unit block, 5:30 p.m. March 5 to 7:30 a.m. March 6. A purse was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

Silopanna Rd., unit block, 2:30-6:40 p.m. March 6. A pair of Ray Ban sunglasses, cash and an ice scraper were stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT

Lake Heron Dr., 1100 block, 8 p.m. March 4 to 2 a.m. March 5. A white 1995 Lincoln Town Car was stolen.

Howard County

These were among incidents reported by the Howard County Police Department. For information, call 410-313-2236.

COLUMBIA AREA

ROBBERIES

Centre Park Dr., 8700 block, 12:55 a.m. March 3. A man with his face partially covered entered a convenience store and approached the counter as if to make a purchase. The man pulled out a handgun, threatened the clerk, and demanded cash. The clerk complied, and the assailant fled.

Columbia 100 Pkwy., 8800 block, 5:01 p.m. Feb. 28. A man was accosted by three males with their faces partially covered. While one of the males threatened him with a handgun, the others stole his wallet and cellphone, then fled.

Landbreeze Row, 9500 block, 9 p.m. March 4. Four males accosted a teen pedestrian on a foot path. They robbed him at gunpoint of a cellphone and wallet, then fled.

Old Waterloo Rd., 6500 block, 4:52 p.m. March 4. A man accosted a male pedestrian at knifepoint, pushed him to the ground, took jewelry and cash, then fled.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Cobblefield Dr., 8600 block, March 1-2. Jewelry and sunglasses were stolen from a residence entered by force.

Eli Whitney Dr., 6600 block, 10:59 a.m. March 3. Medication was stolen from a vehicle.

High Beam Ct., 10600 block, 8:46 a.m. Feb. 28. An attempt was made to enter a residence through an unlocked door.

Stanford Blvd., 8800 block, 2:28 a.m., March 1. A 33-year-old man, of Lowell, Mass., was arrested and was charged with burglary and destruction of property after he attempted to kick in the front door of a restaurant.

Yellow Dawn Ct., 6200 block, Feb. 28 to March 1. Cash and electronics were stolen from a residence.

VEHICLE THEFT

Thunder Hill Rd., 5700 block, 10 a.m. March 1. A 2003 silver Hyundai Sante Fe was stolen.

ELKRIDGE AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Athol Ave., 6600 block, March 1-2. Tools were stolen from a shed at a residence.

VEHICLE THEFT

Woodburn Ave., 6400 block, March 1-2. A 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander was stolen.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Normandy Woods Dr., 3100 block, March 2-3. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

JESSUP AREA

ASSAULT

Washington Blvd., 9500 block, 2:42 a.m. March 3. A man stabbed a female acquaintance in an abandoned property, then fled. The 29-year-old Laurel man was arrested nearby and charged with attempted murder, assault and reckless endangerment.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Stayton Dr., 8100 block, March 4-5. An attempt was made to pry open a cargo loading door at a transportation business.

LAUREL AREA

ROBBERY

Northgate Rd., 9300 block, 12:37 p.m. March 3. A man arranged through an online app to purchase a cellphone from a male pretending to sell one. When the customer arrived, the assailant robbed the buyer of his cash at knifepoint and fled.

WOODBINE AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Florence Rd., 2900 block, Feb. 26-28. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.