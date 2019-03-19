Anne Arundel County

The following were among incidents reported by the Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.

ANNAPOLIS AREA

ROBBERY

Forest Dr., 2300 block, 1:55 p.m. March 7. A man entered a toy store and demanded cash from the register at gunpoint. The employee complied, and the man fled.

GLEN BURNIE AREA

ROBBERY

Baltimore Annapolis Blvd., 7600 block, 9 p.m. March 10. A female entered a convenience store and demanded cash from the register at knifepoint. The clerk complied, and the woman fled.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Crain Hwy., 7900 block, 6 a.m. March 8. Responding to a commercial robbery, police found a pharmacy had been entered by force through the front door, and an ATM had been dragged outside with the cash removed.

PASADENA AREA

ROBBERY

Mountain Rd., 2700 block, 10:40 p.m. March 10. A male entered a pizza takeout business and demanded cash at gunpoint. An employee complied, and the man fled.

Annapolis

These were among incidents reported by the Annapolis Police Department. For information, call 410-268-9000.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

President St., 900 block, 11-11:30 p.m. March 12. A Samsung television, a hair clipper set and 15 bottles of liquid Dove soap were stolen from an apartment entered by force through a window.

Silverwood Cir., unit block, 4 p.m. March 10 to 3:45 p.m. March 11. A ring was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

Smith Ave., 100 block, Feb. 1 to March 6. A Sawzall and two Ryobi battery-powered drills were stolen from an unlocked toolbox in the open bed of a pickup truck.

Warren Dr., 700 block, 6-9:15 p.m. March 7. Three firearms, a Look triathlon bicycle, jewelry and four Timex wristwatches were stolen from a residence entered by force through a rear door.

VEHICLE THEFT

Spa Rd., 1000 block, 6 p.m. March 3 to 8 a.m. March 5. In an attempted vehicle theft, a door lock was forced open, and the ignition cover was removed.

Howard County

These were among incidents reported by the Howard County Police Department. For information, call 410-313-2236.

COLUMBIA AREA

ROBBERIES

Benson Dr., 8300 block, 4:54 a.m. March 10. A fast-food restaurant employee reported that an acquaintance with a male accomplice asked the employee to come outside, then demanded cash at gunpoint. They fled empty-handed.

Foreland Garth, 6000 block, 2:47 p.m. March 12. A man was working on his dirt bike when a male offered to help him fix it. A second male approached and assaulted the dirt bike owner. The first male fled with the 2005 red Honda CRF450X.

INDECENT EXPOSURES

Dobbin Rd., 6100 block, 8:07 p.m. March 8. A 71-year-old Reisterstown man was arrested for exposing himself while sitting in his parked vehicle.

Little Patuxent Pkwy., 10300 block, 6:14 p.m. March 11. A 31-year-old Herndon man was arrested and charged with indecent exposure after he was observed walking around a mall exposing himself.

WEAPONS VIOLATION

Camelback Lane and New Leaf Ct., 11:20 p.m. March 8. When police attempted to make a traffic stop, the vehicle sped away, and the driver soon fled on foot. Police recovered a quantity of marijuana indicative of distribution and a stolen handgun.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Blue February Way, 11800 block, 3:33 p.m. March 8. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Browsing Deer, 6400 block, March 11-12. Tags were stolen from a vehicle.

Columbia 100 Pkwy., 8800 block, March 11-12. Tires were stolen from two vehicles overnight.

Cradlerock Way and Dockside Lane, 11:30 a.m.-12:10 p.m. March 8. A bag containing a wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Early April Way, 8900 block, March 6-7. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Gramercy Pl., 10600 block, 7:43 p.m. March 10. Cash was stolen from an unlocked residence.

McGaw Ct., 8900 block, March 8-9. Construction tools were stolen from a golf store under renovation.

Quiet Hours, 6500 block, March 7. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Stonecutter Rd., 8600 block, March 7-10. A vacant residence was entered by force. Nothing was reported missing.

Whiteacre Rd., 9600 block, March 6-7. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Worn Mountain Way, 8600 block, March 9-10. Three vehicles were entered overnight. Nothing was reported missing.

VEHICLE THEFT

Deepage Dr., 7000 block, 4:19 a.m. March 9. A 2016 Hyundai Sonata was stolen.

ELKRIDGE AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bonnie View Lane, 5900 block, March 4-7. Property was stolen from a building at a hotel on three occasions.

Dorsey Run Rd., 7100 block, 9:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m. March 12. A purse and a laptop were among items stolen from two vehicles.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Oakton Lane, 8400 block, March 8-9. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

GLENWOOD AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Route 97, 2400 block, 1:36 a.m. March 8. Alcohol and cigarettes were stolen from a wine and spirits store entered by force.

JESSUP AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Guilford Rd., 9900 block, March 6-7. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.