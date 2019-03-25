Anne Arundel County

The following were among incidents reported by the Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.

ANNAPOLIS AREA

ROBBERY

Forest Dr., 2300 block, 1:55 p.m. March 7. A man robbed a toy store of cash at gunpoint and fled. A 54-year-old man of no fixed address was charged with robbery. The man is incarcerated in the District on an unrelated robbery charge.

CROFTON AREA

ROBBERY

Davidsonville Rd., 2000 block, 1:15 a.m. March 21. A male entered a convenience store and demanded cash from the register. The clerk complied and the assailant fled.

GLEN BURNIE AREA

HOMICIDE

Sycamore Dr. and Ritchie Hwy. S., 5:30 a.m. March 18. Police found an RV-style vehicle engulfed in flames. Once the fire was extinguished, they discovered male human remains inside. The remains were identified as those of Dennis Lee Perry Sr., a 57-year-old man who lived in the RV. Perry died of blunt force trauma. On March 19, a 35-year-old Glen Burnie man was arrested and charged with first- and second-degree murder, and first- and second-degree assault.

MILLERSVILLE AREA

CHILD PORNOGRAPHY ARREST

Wheat Mill Ct., 600 block, Jan. 30. A 21-year-old Millersville man was arrested after a four-month investigation by the Anne Arundel County Police Child Abuse Unit. He was charged with 10 counts of distribution and 10 counts of possession of child pornography.

Annapolis

These were among incidents reported by the Annapolis Police Department. For information, call 410-268-9000.

RAPE

Annapolis area, 10:25 a.m. March 19. A 43-year-old Annapolis man was arrested after the sexual assaulted of a child family member, police said. He was charged with sexual abuse of a minor, second-degree rape, third-degree sex offense and second-degree assault.

ROBBERY

Washington Blvd., 6200 block, March 14. A man robbed a bank of cash and fled. A 53-year-old Gwynn Oak man was later charged with robbery, assault, and theft.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Croll Dr., 200 block, 11 p.m. March 15 to 6 a.m. March 16. Cash was stolen from a residence entered through an unlocked window

Georgetown Ct., unit block, 4:16 p.m. March 15. A male was seen in video surveillance stealing a package delivered to the front porch of a residence.

President St., 900 block, 8 a.m. March 11 to 7 p.m. March 16. A Sony Playstation 3, an Apple watch, two cameras and several DVDs were stolen from an apartment entered through a previously damaged window.

Howard County

These were among incidents reported by the Howard County Police Department. For information, call 410-313-2236.

COLUMBIA AREA

ASSAULT

Whiteacre Rd., 9600 block, 8:10 p.m. March 15. A group of males assaulted two men walking along a path. One of the assailants threatened the men with a handgun. Nothing was stolen and no serious injuries were reported

ROBBERIES

Hickory Ridge Rd., 10300 block, 11:32 p.m. March 19. A masked man with a handgun entered a residence through a sliding-glass door, took property from a purse, and fled.

Quarry Bridge Ct., 9600 block, 10:56 p.m. March 17. Several masked males with guns forced their way into a residence, assaulted a man and woman inside, took cash, and fled. No serious injuries were reported.

Tilted Stone, 5400 block, 8 p.m. March 14. A man arranged online to meet a person. When he arrived, a male accosted him, robbed him of cash and a cellphone at knifepoint, then fled.

ARREST

Dobbin Center Way, 6400 block, Feb. 20. A man robbed a video-game store of cash at gunpoint. Police arrested a 32-year-old Baltimore man and charged him with armed robbery, robbery, and theft.

CREDIT CARD FRAUD

Cradlerock Way, 7200 block, March. An investigation found that an employee of a fast-food restaurant working the drive-through stole credit card information from 14 customers and used it to make fraudulent purchases. A 16-year-old Columbia male was charged with multiple counts of theft.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

College Sq., 10300 block, 11:37 p.m. March 19. A person attempted to enter a man’s residence through a rear sliding-glass door.

Lightfoot Path, 5200 block, March 15-16. Individuals attempted to enter a residence by force.

Little Patuxent Pkwy., 10300 block, 10:45-11:45 a.m. March 19. A passport and other property were stolen from a vehicle.

Murray Hill Rd., 7500 block, March 17. Several laptops, jewelry, clothing and shoes were stolen from a residence entered through the front door.

Murray Hill Rd., 7500 block, March 18-19. A handbag and a laptop were among items stolen from a vehicle.

Nightmist Ct., 10200 block, 1:08 p.m. March 19. A 26-year-old Baltimore man was arrested and charged with burglary for entering a residence without permission.

Old Annapolis Rd., 9100 block, March 15-17. Property was stolen from a construction site.

VEHICLE THEFT ARRESTS

Deepage Dr., 7000 block, Feb. 1-March 9. A 15-year-old Columbia male was arrested in connection with motor vehicle thefts on Feb. 1 and March 9. A 15-year-old Ellicott City male accomplice was also charged in the March 9 theft.

ELKRIDGE AREA

ROBBERY

Washington Blvd., 6200 block, 10:47 a.m. March 14. A male entered a bank and demanded cash from a teller. The employee complied, and the assailant fled.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Washington Blvd., 7500 block, March 18-19. Tools were stolen from a flea market entered by force overnight.

VEHICLE THEFT

Elkridge Crossing Way, 7200 block, March 17-18. A Buick Encore was stolen.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

ROBBERY

Baltimore National Pike, 9300 block, 3:32 p.m. March 20. A 14-year-old Ellicott City male was arrested after he and a male accomplice attempted to rob a teen of his cellphone and wallet, and threatened the boy with a BB gun. The assailant was charged with attempted robbery and assault.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Furrow Ave., 8900 block, March 13-14. A wallet, a briefcase, keys and a cellphone were stolen from a residence entered through an unlocked door.

Kings Height Rd., 8300 block, March 18. A purse was stolen from an unlocked vehicle in an open garage at a residence.

Pine Orchard Lane, 3200 block, March 18-19. A laptop, and a backpack were among items stolen from a residence.

JESSUP AREA

ASSAULT\WEAPON VIOLATION

Vollmerhausen and Savage Guilford roads, 3:45 p.m. March 19. A man driving a black four-door vehicle shot at a male runner with a BB gun, and then drove off. No serious injuries were reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Dorsey Run Rd., 7900 block, 4:37 p.m. March 20. A vehicle was entered.

Washington Blvd., 8500 block, March 19-20. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Autumn Way, 8300 block, 9 p.m. March 14. A 2013 black Kawasaki Ninja was stolen.

Preston Ct., 8200 block, March 18-19. A 2012 box truck was stolen.

LAUREL AREA

ROBBERY

Laurel Rd. N., 9200 block, 8 p.m. March 14. A teenage boy met two acquaintances to conduct a transaction. One of the acquaintances assaulted the boy; they took cash and a cellphone, then fled. Two Laurel males, ages 15 and 16, were arrested and charged with robbery.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Scaggsville Rd., 10700 block, March 14. A vacant residence and sheds on the property were entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Washington Blvd., 9800 block, 9:08 p.m. March 16. A 28-year-old Jessup man was arrested after he a broke a window to enter a room at a motel. He was charged with commercial burglary.

WOODSTOCK AREA

CARJACKING

Old Frederick Rd., 10500 block, 6:20 p.m. March 20. A male accosted a woman exiting her vehicle. He threatened her with a handgun, then demanded her keys and cellphone. The woman complied, and the assailant fled in her vehicle. Police found the vehicle, unoccupied, a short time later.