Anne Arundel County

The following were among incidents reported by the Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.

GLEN BURNIE AREA

DOUBLE HOMICIDE

Highland Dr., 300 block, 4:53 p.m. March 24. Police responding to a report of shots fired discovered a man laying in a parking lot. The 21-year-old Brooklyn man died from gunshot wounds. A second deceased person, a 24-year-old male of no fixed address, was discovered in a room in a nearby apartment complex. A Brooklyn man, 19, and woman, 18, were charged. The man was charged with two counts of first- and second-degree murder, two counts of first- and second-degree assault, and use of a firearm to commit a felony violent crime. The female accomplice was charged with two counts of accessory.

SHOOTING

Tall Pines Ct. area, 7800 block, 10 p.m. March 25. Responding to a 911 call about a shooting, police located two men in an apartment suffering from gunshot wounds.

ODENTON AREA

STABBING

Annapolis Rd., 1600 block, 10:52 p.m. March 22. A man stabbed a male acquaintance. A 49-year-old man of no fixed address was charged with first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.

SHOOTING

Annapolis Rd., 1600 block, 2:48 a.m. March 23. A man in a vehicle fired a gun at a female, then fled. The man is charged with first-degree assault, attempted first-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.

SEVERN AREA

ARRESTS

Pioneer Dr. near Arwell Ct., 10 a.m. March 27. When police initiated a traffic stop and approached the vehicle, the driver attempted to strike the detectives with the vehicle, then sped off. The driver, a 25-year-old Severn man, and passenger, a 23-year-old Severn man were arrested. The driver was charged with three counts of first-degree assault, possession of narcotics with intent to distribute, controlled dangerous substance possession (not marijuana), distribution of controlled dangerous substance with firearm, firearm possession, drug trafficking, and having a loaded handgun in a vehicle. The passenger was charged with possession of more than 10 grams of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm, drug trafficking, and having a loaded handgun in a vehicle.

ROBBERY

Reece Rd., 800 block, 1:19 p.m. March 26. Two males and two females robbed a bank of cash and fled.

Annapolis

These were among incidents reported by the Annapolis Police Department. For information, call 410-268-9000.

SHOTS FIRED

Town Pines Ct., unit block, 9:11 p.m. March 28. Police received numerous calls from citizens reporting hearing shots fired.

ROBBERY

West St. at Washington St. W., 10:50 p.m. March 25. A woman accosted a male pedestrian in the area, and asked him for money. When the male took out his wallet, the woman grabbed it and fled.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Chesapeake Ave., 100 block, 5:30 p.m. March 20 to 7:30 a.m. March 21. Cash was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

Croll Dr., 200 block, 4 a.m. March 21 to noon March 28. A pair of Cartier sunglasses were stolen from a vehicle entered by force.

Forbes St., 300 block, 3 p.m. March 24 to 8 a.m. March 25. Three unlocked vehicles were entered and searched. A black Lululemon gym bag was stolen from one of them. Nothing was reported missing from the other two vehicles.

Forest Dr., 200 block, 1:40 p.m. March 26. A man was seen stealing an unlocked bicycle. Police arrested a 35-year-old Annapolis man and charged him with theft.

Hanover St., 200 block, 4 p.m. March 24 to 8:20 a.m. March 25. A credit card was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

Ridgely Ave., 200 block, 12:59 a.m. March 27. A person entered a business, but was interrupted and fled empty-handed when an alarm sounded.

Howard County

These were among incidents reported by the Howard County Police Department. For information, call 410-313-2236.

COLUMBIA AREA

ROBBERY

Cradlerock Way, 7200 block, 2:30 p.m. March 25. A male with his face partially covered accosted a male pedestrian and demanded his wallet at knifepoint. The man fled without stealing anything.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Columbia Crossing Cir., 6100 block, 8:25 p.m. March 22. A laptop and a tablet were stolen from a vehicle.

Deep Earth Lane, 6200 block, March 22-23. A laptop and cash were among items stolen from five vehicles.

Lee Deforest Dr., 7200 block, 12:12 a.m. March 23. Cash, credit cards, and identification were stolen from a vehicle.

Robert Fulton Dr., 8700 block, Mar. 21-22. An attempt was made to enter a vacant warehouse through a window at a commercial real estate business.

Snowden River Pkwy., 8600 block, March 25. Glasses were stolen from a vehicle.

Stanford Blvd., 8900 block, March 24-25. Three vehicles were entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Whiteacre Rd., 9600 block, March 27-28. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

VEHICLE THEFT

Quiet Times, 6100 block, March 22-23. A 2014 silver Honda CRV was stolen.

ELKRIDGE AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Deerpath Rd., 6800 block, March 25. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Gateway Overlook Dr., 8200 block, 10:22 p.m. March 21. Cash and keys were stolen from a vehicle.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

ARRESTS

Baltimore National Pike, 9300 block, March 20. Two males robbed and assaulted a teen. A 14-year-old Ellicott City male was arrested the following day, and a 14-year-old Columbia male was arrested March 22. Both are charged with attempted robbery and assault.

LAUREL AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Washington Blvd., 10100 block, March 25-26. Catalytic converters were stolen from two vehicles.

WOODBINE AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Daisy Rd., 3600 block. March 19-23. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Lisbon Center Dr., 700 block, 11:50 p.m. March 26. Cash was stolen from a restaurant. There was no sign of forced entry.