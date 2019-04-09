Anne Arundel County

The following were among incidents reported by the Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.

BROOKLYN PARK AREA

ROBBERY

Cross St., 700 block, 5:45 p.m. March 30. Two male juveniles knocked a child off his bicycle, then took property and fled.

CROFTON AREA

ROBBERY

Davidsonville Rd., 2000 block, 3 a.m. April 2. Three males entered a pharmacy and demanded cash from a register at gunpoint. The clerk complied and the men fled.

GLEN BURNIE AREA

ROBBERY

Furnace Branch Rd., 7300 block, 10:30 p.m. March 29. A male robbed a liquor store of cash at gunpoint, then fled.

PASADENA AREA

SHOTS FIRED

Hog Neck Rd., 8100 block, 1 a.m. April 4. A large fight broke out inside of a pub, which spilled out into the parking lot, and shots were reportedly fired.

Annapolis

These were among incidents reported by the Annapolis Police Department. For information, call 410-268-9000.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Americana Dr., 600 block, 7 p.m. April 1 to 8 a.m. April 2. Prescription medication was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

Chesapeake Ave., 800 block, 10:30 p.m. April 1 to 9 a.m. April 2. An Under Armour backpack was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

Marda Lane, 1200 block, 4:53 p.m. March 30. A group of male juveniles were seen outside a vacant home. One of them broke a window in a door with a bat. Several fled before officers arrived. A 12-year-old Annapolis male was found inside the vacant home and charged on a juvenile citation with burglary and trespassing.

Norman Dr., 1000 block, 7 a.m. Feb. 6 to 6:30 p.m. Feb. 26. All four wheels were stolen from a 2019 Chevrolet Camaro.

Severn Ave., unit block, 3 a.m. April 2. A male was seen looking into parked vehicles and opening one door that was unlocked. He was interrupted and fled empty-handed when a citizen yelled out.

Taylor Ave., 500 block, 1:30 p.m. April 1. A male was seen entering a vehicle and taking cash.

Howard County

These were among incidents reported by the Howard County Police Department. For information, call 410-313-2236.

COLUMBIA AREA

ROBBERY

Snowden River Pkwy., 8200 block, 1:30 p.m. March 29. Three men accosted a male driver in a vehicle and demanded cash. The driver complied, and the men fled in a vehicle.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Clocktower Lane, 9700 block, March 28-29. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Early April Way, 8900 block, March 29-30. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

ELKRIDGE AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bonnie View Lane, 5900 block, March 4-7. On three occasions, a person entered a building at a hotel and took property. A 48-year-old Baltimore man was arrested and charged with burglary and theft.

Dorsey Run Rd., 7100 block, 11:08 a.m. April 2. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Sutton Ct., 6200 block, April 1-2. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT

Keeton Rd., 8000 block, April 1. A Honda Accord was stolen.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Baltimore National Pike, 9000 block, 9:57 p.m. March 30. An attempt was made to enter a car dealership by cutting the lock on the gate.

VEHICLE THEFT

Plumtree Dr., 3400 block, Mar. 27-28. A 2015 black Suzuki GSX-S750 motorcycle was stolen.

LAUREL AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Light Moon Way, 8500 block, March 31-April 1. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Old Columbia Pike, 8200 block, April 2. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT

Meredith Ave., 9300 block, Mar. 27-28. A 2005 gray Audi A4 was stolen.

SAVAGE AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Washington Blvd., 9900 block, 3:43 p.m. April 2. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

WOODSTOCK AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Grooms Lane, 1500 block, Feb. 28-April 2. Copper wire was stolen from a vacant residence under construction.