Anne Arundel County

The following were among incidents reported by the Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.

SEVERN AREA

ANIMAL CRUELTY ARREST

Arwell Ct., 1800 block, April 9. A 26-year-old Severn man was arrested after an investigation into a video posted on a social media account showing a young pit bull mauling a small mixed-breed puppy. The man was charged with two counts of animal cruelty, aggravated cruelty to an animal, dog fighting, and possessing and/or training a dog for fighting.

SHOTS FIRED

Meade Village and Reece roads, 8:56 p.m. April 9. Responding to a call about shots fired, police located a vehicle that had been struck by bullets. No one was injured.

Annapolis

These were among incidents reported by the Annapolis Police Department. For information, call 410-268-9000.

ATTEMPTED ARMED ROBBERY

Spa Rd., 900 block, 6-7 p.m. April 4. Three masked males accosted three men at Weems Whalen Field. The males assaulted the men and demanded a cellphone at knifepoint. The man with the cellphone refused, and they fled empty-handed.

SHOTS FIRED

Newtowne Dr., 700 block, 4 p.m. April 6. Officers responded for reports of shots fired. Neither victims nor suspects were located.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bricin St., unit block, 10 p.m. April 4 to 3 p.m. April 5. Two vehicles were entered and searched. Nothing was reported missing.

Cherry Grove Ave. S., 700 block, 5-8 p.m. April 9. A package, delivered to the front door of a residence was stolen.

Hilltop Lane, 200 block, 3-5:15 p.m. April 8. A black Trek bicycle was stolen from a bicycle rack. The bike was not locked to the rack

Moreland Pkwy., 1900 block, 5:50 p.m. April 5 to 10 a.m. April 6. A front door to a business was entered by force. Nothing was reported missing.

Silverwood Cir., unit block, 6 p.m. April 4 to 8 a.m. April 5. A black book bag was stolen from a vehicle. The owner later found it abandoned nearby.

Howard County

These were among incidents reported by the Howard County Police Department. For information, call 410-313-2236.

COLUMBIA AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Columbia Rd., 5300-5400 blocks, April 8-9. A purse, cash and jewelry were among property stolen from multiple vehicles overnight.

Commerce Center Dr., 9100 block, 10:42 a.m. April 8. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Cradlerock Way, 6600 block, 8:52 p.m. April 5. Keys were stolen from a vehicle.

Faulkner Ridge Cir., 10300 block, April 3-4. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Iron Frame Way, 5900 block, April 6. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Morning Walk, 7100 block, 9:19 p.m. April 6. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Oakland Mills Rd. and Deer Pasture Dr., April 7-8. Various property was stolen from multiple vehicles overnight.

Sun Circle Way, 11600 block, April 5-6. A residence was entered through a window. Nothing was reported missing.

ELKRIDGE AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Rockburn Branch Park Rd., 6100 block, 12:33 p.m. April 6. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Baltimore National Pike, 8300 block, 2:25 a.m. April 8. An ATM was stolen from a service station entered by force.

GLENWOOD AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Broadleaf Ct., 3600 block, 11-11:30 p.m. April 6. An attempt was made to enter a residence.

Cattail Creek Dr., 3600 block, 11:30 p.m. April 6. An attempt was made to enter several buildings on the property of a country club.

JESSUP AREA

ROBBERY

Washington Blvd., 8000 block, 3:30 a.m. April 8. A man and a male teenager accompanied two female acquaintances to a motel room. Once inside, the man and teen were confronted by two gunmen who assaulted and robbed them of property. The gunmen fled with the females. No serious injuries were reported.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Dorsey Run Rd., 8000 block, April 6-8. Air bags were stolen from three vehicles.

LAUREL AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Grant Ave., 9100 block, 3:24 p.m. April 8. License plates were stolen from a vehicle.

Washington Blvd. N., 9200 block, 1:45 a.m. April 8. Merchandise was stolen from a grocery store entered by prying open the doors.

SAVAGE AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

River Island Dr., 8900 block, April 9. License plates were stolen from a vehicle.