Anne Arundel County

CROFTON AREA

ROBBERY

Davidsonville Rd., 2000 block, 12:45 a.m. April 15. A male entered a pharmacy, implied a handgun, and demanded cash from a register. The employee complied and the male fled.

GLEN BURNIE AREA

HOMICIDE

Virginia Lane, 100 block, 7:10 a.m. April 15. Responding to a call about shots fired, police located a 22-year-old Glen Burnie man deceased from what appeared to be one or more gunshots. A 53-year-old Glen Burnie man was arrested and charged with first- and second-degree murder, using a firearm to commit a felony, reckless endangerment, first- and second-degree assault.

PASADENA AREA

SHOOTING

Cameryn Pl., 8000 block, 2:58 a.m. April 12. Responding to a report of shots fired, police located several shell casings in a parking lot. No one was reported injured or property damaged.

Annapolis

ARMED PERSON

Bay Ridge Rd. at Bay Ridge Ave., 8:20 p.m. April 12. A motorist reported that he was involved in a possible road rage incident with another driver. When the two vehicles were stopped at a red light, a man got out of his vehicle, holding a handgun pointed down at his side, and walked toward the motorist’s vehicle. The man returned to his vehicle when the light turned green.

SHOTS FIRED

Silverwood Cir., unit block, 11:53 p.m. April 14. An officer was in the area when he heard shots fired, and several callers also reported hearing them. No one was reported injured or property damaged.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Americana Dr., 600 block, 5:30 p.m. April 15 to 9:20 a.m. April 16A Dell laptop computer and several golf clubs in a golf bag were taken from an unlocked vehicle.

Bay Ridge Ave., 700 block, April 11. A package, delivered to the front door of a home, was found opened and its contents had been taken.

Chester Ave., 300 block, April 6 to April 11. A boat docked at a slip was entered and items were taken.

Hilltop Lane, 200 block, 3-5:15 p.m. April 8. A black Trek bicycle was stolen from an unsecured bicycle rack.

Madison Pl., unit block, 11 p.m. April 7 to 8 a.m. April 8. An attempt was made to enter a residence by forcing the front door.

Maple Ave. and Glen Ave., 9:30 p.m. April 17. A group of five juvenile males was reported walking and riding bicycles, checking vehicle door handles. When one of the juveniles opened an unlocked vehicle’s door, witnesses yelled at them to stop, and the group fled the area.

Melrob Ct., unit block, 12:30 a.m. April 15. A male was reported trying vehicle door handles.

Obery Ct., 100 block, 9:28 p.m. April 14. A citizen reported hearing a loud bang at a residence. The front door had been forced open. Nothing was reported missing and there was no sign of forced entry

President St., 900 block, 2:50-2:55 p.m. April 11. An attempt was made to enter a residence by force.

Primrose Rd., 900 block, 6 p.m. to 6:10 April 13. A purse was taken from an unlocked apartment.

Silverwood Cir., unit block, 11:53 p.m. April 14. An officer in the area heard shots. Police checked the area but found no suspects.

South Cherry Grove Ave., 700 block, 5 to 8 p.m. A package was taken from outside the front door of a home after delivery. The theft was reported April 9.

Spa Rd., 100 block, 7:40-8:10 p.m. A BMX-style bicycle was taken from the front yard of a home. Witnesses reported seeding two suspects; one on a bicycle, the other on foot.

Steele Ave., unit block, 9:10 p.m. April 17. A black duffel bag was stolen from a porch.

Stewart Ave., unit block, 7:35-7:55 p.m. A Cannondale bicycle was taken from the covered portion of a driveway. Witnesses reported seeing two male subjects, one on a bicycle, the other on foot. A witness saw one of the males on the stolen bicycle on Granada Avenue and yelled at him. He abandoned the bicycle, which was returned to the owner.

Howard County

COLUMBIA AREA

HOME INVASION

Cobblefield Dr., 8600 block, April 16. Two male suspects, with their faces covered, entered a residence, displayed guns and assaulted a resident before fleeing. Sneakers, electronic, and cash were taken. Police believe it is connected to an earlier March 17 home invasion on Quarry Bridge Court.

Quarry Bridge Court, 9600 block, March 17. Three people reported that several masked males entered a residence through the basement. Once inside, they showed guns, then took cash and two guns before fleeing. No one was seriously injured. A 24-year old Millersville man and a 37-year-old Elkridge man were both arrested and charged with two counts of home invasion, armed robbery, burglary and firearm violations.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Columbia Rd., 5400 block, 7:15 a.m. to 1:10 p.m. April 11. Electronics were stolen from a residence entered through a lower level window.

Twin Knolls Rd., 5400 block, April 13-14. Tires were stolen from a vehicle overnight.

VEHICLE THEFT

High Hawk Ct., 4800 block, 9:29 p.m. April 13. A 2018 Mazda 3 was stolen.

ELKRIDGE AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Washington Blvd., 6600 block, April 12-13. Construction tools and copper wire were stolen from an unlocked shed at a residence.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

VEHICLE THEFTS

Baltimore National Pike, 8500 block, 12:57 p.m. April 12. A 2019 black Acura RLX with dealer tags was stolen.

Conchita Dr., 3500 block, April 13-14. A 2014 black Honda Civic was stolen.

LAUREL AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Washington Blvd., 9700 block, 8:42 a.m. April 12. Catalytic converters were stolen from two vehicles.

WOODBINE AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Frederick Rd., 15900 block, 2:45 a.m. April 14. Cigarettes were stolen from a market entered by force.