Anne Arundel County

The following were among incidents reported by the Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.

GAMBRILLS AREA

SHOTS FIRED

Claffy Ave. and Annapolis Rd., 2:15 a.m. April 20. Police responded for the sound of shots fired. Shell casings were recovered, but no injuries were reported or property damaged.

LOTHIAN AREA

ROBBERY

Southern Maryland Blvd., 5400 block, 5:45 p.m. April 19. A person entered a convenience store, implied a weapon, took an undisclosed amount of cash, and fled.

SEVERN AREA

SHOTS FIRED

Meade Village Cir. and Meade Village Rd., 7:40 p.m. April 23. Two males accosted a private security officer in his vehicle at Meade Village and began shooting at him. He was able to drive away uninjured, but his vehicle was struck by multiple bullets.

Annapolis

These were among incidents reported by the Annapolis Police Department. For information, call 410-268-9000.

ROBBERY

Bay Ridge Rd., 2200 block, 3:05-4:37 a.m. April 23. A male with a handgun approached an attendant standing outside his booth. The male threatened to shoot the attendant, took cash from the register, and fled on foot toward Hillsmere Drive.

SHOTS FIRED

Bens Dr., unit block, 12:20 a.m. April 20. Responding to a call about shots fired, police located an occupied apartment had been struck by a bullet.

Madison St., 1100 block, 4:41 a.m. April 24. Responding to reports of shots fired, police located an unoccupied vehicle that had been struck by bullets.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Constitution Ave., unit block, 8 a.m. April 21 to 6:45 a.m. April 22. Two wallets and two phone chargers were stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

Franklin St., unit block, 10:30 p.m. April 18 to 7:30 a.m. April 19. Two bicycles were stolen from the front porch of a residence. One is described as a white and purple Pacific Explorer mountain bicycle with “30” written on the frame, and the other is a bright pink Huffy mountain bike.

Graff Ct., 1200 block, 8:30 p.m. April 17 to 8:30 a.m. April 18. A Michael Kors purse was stolen from a vehicle. There was no sign of forced entry.

Hearthstone Ct., unit block, 6:30 p.m. April 21 to 10:30 a.m. April 22. A wallet and rings were stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

Janwall Ct., unit block, 3 a.m. April 22. A man was seen checking multiple vehicles’ door handles overnight and observed entering at least one unlocked vehicle. Nothing was reported missing.

Spa Rd., unit block, 12:30 p.m. April 12. A male was seen on video surveillance stealing a package delivered to the front door of a residence.

Stonecreek Rd., 1300 block, 10:15 p.m. April 17 to 3:45 a.m. April 18. A bag was stolen from the front porch of a residence.

Victor Pkwy., 200 block, 2 p.m. April 18 to 8:30 a.m. April 19. A wallet was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

Washington St., 300 block, 3 p.m. April 19 to 6 a.m. April 20. Cash was stolen from a vehicle. There was no sign of forced entry.

Water St., unit block, 11 a.m. to noon April 19. Cash, a phone charger and other papers were stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT

Cherry Grove Ave. S., 500 block, 4 p.m. April 22. A woman went into a store briefly and left her 2017 Hyundai unlocked with the engine running. When she returned, the vehicle was gone. After contacting area tow companies, the woman discovered the car had been towed in Baltimore, but was not drivable.

Howard County

These were among incidents reported by the Howard County Police Department. For information, call 410-313-2236.

CLARKSVILLE AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Auto Dr., 12400 block, 9:56 a.m. April 23. License plates were stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT

Auto Dr., 12400 block, April 24. A 2019 black Nissan Altima was stolen.

COLUMBIA AREA

ROBBERY

Route 29 and Gales Lane, 3:55 p.m. April 24. Three males assaulted a male pedestrian on the footbridge above Route 29. They demanded property, but the pedestrian refused, and the males fled empty-handed. Three Columbia males, 14, 14, and 13, were arrested and charged with robbery.

WEAPONS VIOLATION ARREST

Little Patuxent Pkwy., 10300 block, 10:36 p.m. April 18. A 24-year-old Columbia man was arrested after police located a loaded handgun in his vehicle during a traffic stop. He was charged with weapons violations.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Blue Pool, 8900 block, 1:05 a.m. April 24. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Columbia Rd., 5000 block, April 23-24. A bag was stolen from a vehicle.

Gentle Shade Rd., 7000 block, 7:39 p.m. April 20. Several males and females forced their way into a residence, assaulted a man and fled. They are believed to be acquaintances of another resident. Nothing was reported missing.

Smooth Meadow Way, 5300 block, April 5-22. A laptop and television were stolen from a residence entered by force through the rear sliding-glass door.

Stanford Blvd., 8900 block, April 21-22. A spare tire was stolen from a vehicle.

Stevens Forest Rd., 5800 block, April 23-24. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT

Daystar Ct., 10300 block, April 20-22. A 2019 white Nissan Versa was stolen.

ELKRIDGE AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Elkridge Crossing Way, 7300 block, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. April 21. An attempt was made to enter a residence by force.

Meadowridge Center Dr., 6000 block, 4:44 a.m. April 21. A business was entered by force. Nothing was reported missing.

Meadow Rose, 5900 block, 6:27 p.m. April 22. A 19-year-old Ellicott City man was arrested after he attempted to enter a residence through a rear sliding door. He was charged with burglary.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

ROBBERY

Montgomery Rd., 4300 block, 4:19 p.m. April 20. Three females and a male were seen in a retail clothing store stealing merchandise. When confronted by an employee and a customer, they assaulted them and fled with merchandise.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bonnie Branch and Ilchester roads, 7:33 p.m. April 18. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Centennial Lane, 4600 block, 5:30-6:30 p.m. April 22. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Dorsey Hall Dr., 5000 block, 7:52 p.m. April 23. A medical office was entered by cutting through a window screen. Nothing was reported missing.

Foreland Garth and Tamar Dr., April 20-21. Property was stolen from a vehicle overnight.

Liverpool Lane, 9500 block, 12:07 p.m. April 24. A male entered a residence by kicking in the basement door. He stole a television and fled. Police received reports around the same time that a male fitting the description attempted to enter two residences in the 4700 block of Dorsey Hall Drive.

Logans Way, 5900 block, April 23-24. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Montgomery Rd., 4200 block, 6:41 p.m. April 22. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Stonecrest Dr., 4300 block, April 13-20. Jewelry and other property were stolen from a residence entered through a second-story window.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Chatham Rd., 3700 block, April 19-20. A 2014 gray Honda Pilot was stolen.

Waterloo Rd., 5500 block, April 19-20. A 2007 Suzuki GSX-R750 motorcycle was stolen.

GLENELG AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Penn Cross Ct., 4000 block, April 19-20. A dirt bike was stolen from an unlocked garage.

JESSUP AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Autumn Way, 8300 block, April 23-24. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Dorsey Run Rd., 7900 block, 4 a.m. April 21. Four businesses were entered by force at a shopping center. Cash was stolen from two of them.

Wades Way/Summit Hill Way, 8300 block, April 23-24. Property was stolen from multiple vehicles overnight.

Washington Blvd., 7900 block, April 22-23. Tools were stolen from a vehicle overnight.

LAUREL AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

All Saints Rd., 9200 block, 3:07 a.m. April 19. An attempt was made to pry open doors at the entrance of a grocery store and to steal cash from an ATM. Nothing was reported missing.

VEHICLE THEFT

Freestate Dr., 8800 block, 9:15-11:24 a.m. April 22. A 2008 black Lexus ES 350.

SAVAGE AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Washington Blvd., 9300 block, April 21-22. Car batteries were stolen from multiple vehicles overnight.