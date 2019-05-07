Anne Arundel County

The following were among incidents reported by the Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.

GAMBRILLS AREA

ARREST

Crain Hwy. (MD-3) southbound at Annapolis Rd., 3 p.m. April 26. A male passenger in an eastbound Toyota vehicle was killed after another driver traveling south struck the eastbound vehicle and caused it to catch fire. The Toyota’s driver escaped with serious injuries. The southbound driver that caused the accident failed to stay in a single lane, and made an unsafe lane change. The 45-year-old Bowie woman was arrested and charged with homicide with a motor vehicle/drugs, negligent manslaughter via auto, criminally negligent manslaughter with a vehicle, causing a life-threatening injury with vehicle/drugs, driving while impaired by drug.

Annapolis

These were among incidents reported by the Annapolis Police Department. For information, call 410-268-9000.

ROBBERY

Hilltop Lane, 200 block, 8-9 p.m. April 30. A male with two accomplices robbed a male teen of his bag at gunpoint, and then demanded the teen leave the area.

SHOTS FIRED

President St., 900 block, 11:52 p.m. May 1. A bullet entered the window of an occupied apartment. No was injured.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Catlyn Pl., 1400 block, 7 p.m. April 30 to 7 a.m. May 1. Cash, a Dell laptop and a pair of Maui Jim sunglasses were stolen from two unlocked vehicles parked in an unlocked garage.

Compromise St., 100 block, 6:30 p.m. April 26 to 7:40 a.m. April 27. Cash was stolen from a business. There was no sign of forced entry.

Fairview Ave., 700 block, 4 p.m. April 29 to 11:45 a.m. April 30. Cash was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

Gemini Dr., 1200 block, 7:15-7:20 a.m. April 29. A Dell laptop computer was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

Hearthstone Ct., unit block, 12-5 a.m. April 29. Cash was stolen from a vehicle with a malfunctioning lock.

Janwall Ct., unit block, 6:15 a.m. April 26 to 6:45 a.m. April 27. Property was stolen from an unlocked vehicle, but recovered nearby. The owner reported a previous theft from the same unlocked vehicle April 21-22. A black backpack and black weightlifting gloves were stolen.

Maryland Ave., unit block, 10:30 a.m. to 7:10 p.m. April 27. An apartment was entered by force, but nothing was reported missing.

Pinemont Pl., 1100 block, 4:30 p.m. May 1. A package was stolen after it was delivered to the front door of an apartment.

STOLEN AND RECOVERED VEHICLES

Bay Ridge Ave., 1800 block, 12:15-12:45 p.m. May 1. A Ford truck with attached trailer was stolen when it was left unlocked with a key inside. The vehicle and trailer were located later the same day abandoned in Prince George’s County.

Fairview Ave., 700 block, 10 p.m. April 29 to 7 a.m. April 30. A 2012 Range Rover was stolen when it was left unlocked with a key inside. Officers located the stolen vehicle the following day. A 27-year-old Annapolis man was arrested and charged with motor vehicle theft, theft and rogue vagabond.

Hearthstone Ct., unit block, 9 p.m. April 28 to 11 a.m. April 29. A man stole a 2017 Nissan with the ignition key inside. Police arrested a 24-year-old Annapolis man, who was charged with theft, unauthorized removal of a vehicle and rogue and vagabond.

STOLEN VEHICLE

Amos Garrett Blvd., unit block, 2:43 a.m. May 1. A gray 2018 Jeep Wrangler was stolen after it was left unlocked with the keys inside. The Jeep is described as having four stickers on the back: a Maryland flag sticker with the words “Adams Jeep” in the middle, a pink whale sticker, a Key School sticker and a blue Stoneleigh Burnham sticker.

Howard County

These were among incidents reported by the Howard County Police Department. For information, call 410-313-2236.

COLUMBIA AREA

ROBBERIES

Cradlerock Way, 7200 block, 9:36 a.m. April 30. A male threatened a pedestrian and demanded cash. The man fled empty-handed.

Deepage Dr., 7000 block, 6:18 p.m. April 29. A man arranged online to sell a motorcycle to a person. When he arrived for the sale, the “customer” robbed him of a cellphone and fled. Police arrested a 15-year-old Columbia male and charged him with robbery.

Tamar Dr., 8800 block, 9:01 a.m. April 26. A male assaulted a male acquaintance, then took the acquaintance’s vaping device and fled. A 16-year-old Elkridge male was arrested and charged with robbery and assault.

WEAPONS VIOLATION

Green Mountain Cir., 5500 block, 3:13 p.m. April 27. A 30-year-old Columbia man was arrested during a traffic stop when police discovered a handgun in the vehicle. They determined the gun was stolen and charged him with several weapons violations.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Columbia 100 Pkwy., 8800 block, April 27. A shed located on hotel property was forced open by prying the doors. Nothing was reported missing.

Kerry Hill Ct., 7300 block, 8:11 a.m. April 26. An 18-year-old Columbia man was arrested after he was seen attempting to enter several vehicles. He was charged with rogue and vagabond and related charges.

Natures Rd., 7100 block, 10 a.m. to 6:20 p.m. April 25. A residence was entered by force. Nothing was reported missing.

Stanford Blvd., 8900 block, April 29-30. Tools were stolen from a vehicle overnight.

VEHICLE THEFT

Broken Land Pkwy., 9600 block, April 29-30. A 2016 white Nissan 12-passenger van

ELKRIDGE AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Amberton Dr., 6600 block, April 29-30. Car batteries were stolen from multiple vehicles overnight.

Baja Way, 6500 block, April 27-28. Tools were stolen from a detached shed entered by force at a residence.

Washington Blvd., 6700 block, April 24-25. License plates were stolen from a vehicle.

Washington Blvd., 6800 block, 5:36 a.m. April 27. Food was stolen from an outdoor freezer at a seafood and catering business.

Washington Blvd., 7300 block, 4:03 p.m. April 30. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Oak Green Cir., 3000 block, April 25-26. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT

Cotoneaster Dr., 8400 block, April 26-28. A 2019 black and green Kawasaki Ninja 650 motorcycle was stolen.

LAUREL AREA

ROBBERY

Horsham Dr., 9600 block, 11 p.m. April 18. Four males with their faces partially covered entered a man’s residence, threatened him with a knife and a handgun, then assaulted him. They took a video game console and a cellphone, then fled.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Freestate Dr., 8700 block, April 26-27. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Styers Ct., 8200 block, 11:15 p.m. April 26. Miscellaneous property was stolen from five vehicles overnight.

VEHICLE THEFT

Second St. N., April 27-29. A 2002 silver Ford F-150 was stolen.