Anne Arundel County

The following were among incidents reported by the Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.

GLEN BURNIE AREA

ATTEMPTED HOMICIDE

Bruton Ct., 7800 block, 5:45 p.m. May 4. A 51-year-old male of no fixed address was arrested after he stabbed a man inside an apartment. The injured man was taken to a nearby trauma center with life-threatening injuries. The male was charged with attempted first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, and reckless endangerment.

ROBBERY

Baltimore Annapolis Blvd., 7700 block, 10:10 p.m. May 6. A man entered a convenience store, implied a weapon and demanded cash from a register. The clerk complied and the man fled.

LAUREL AREA

PEDESTRIAN CRASH

Shoreline and Bayou Bend boulevards, 7 a.m. May 2. An 8-year-old boy was struck by an SUV as the boy attempted to board a school bus. The boy got up and ran from the scene and was later taken to a pediatric center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The driver contacted police and turned himself in. He explained that he drove away from the scene when the child ran off. The 37-year-old Laurel man was charged with failure to remain on the scene of an injury crash. Police ruled the crash pedestrian error as the driver was in a location not required to stop.

Annapolis

These were among incidents reported by the Annapolis Police Department. For information, call 410-268-9000.

DAMAGED PROPERTY

Taylor Ave., 100 block, 6:02 p.m. May 6. A 31-year-old female driver was taken into custody at a police station when she struck police security gates that prevent access to the rear of the station.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Cedar Ridge Ct., 1000 block, 1 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 6. Tools were stolen from a vehicle entered by force.

Cherry Grove Ave. S., 500 block, 3:53 a.m. May 3. An ATM was stolen from a business entered by force.

Church Cir., unit block, 9:30 p.m. May 2 to 8:30 a.m. May 3. Cash was stolen from an office entered by force.

Eastern Ave., 200 block, 1:30-8:30 p.m. April 30. A package delivered to the front steps at a residence was stolen.

Greenbriar Lane, 600 block, May 4-5. An unlocked vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Johnson Pl., unit block, 1:45 p.m. May 4. Five male juveniles, ages 14, 15, 15, 16, and 17, illegally entered a vacant residence. They were arrested and charged with fourth-degree burglary on juvenile citations and released to a guardian.

West St., unit block, 9-10 p.m. May 6. Cash was stolen from an unlocked office at a business.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Brightwater Dr., 100 block, 4:50-4:58 a.m. May 8. A Honda vehicle was stolen when the keys were left inside the unlocked vehicle. The Honda was located in Baltimore.

West St., 2000 block, 11:33 a.m. May 2. A red Chevrolet Sonic was stolen when the driver briefly left the vehicle unlocked with the key in the ignition. The vehicle has white lettering on the side reading, “Autopart International.”

Howard County

These were among incidents reported by the Howard County Police Department. For information, call 410-313-2236.

COLUMBIA AREA

HOMICIDE

Spiral Cut, May 4-5. When relatives asked police to do a welfare check on family members, a 36-year-old woman was found slain in her apartment, and a 42-year-old man critically injured. The man was taken to a trauma center. An investigation is ongoing.

LAUREL AREA

ARRESTS

Washington Blvd., 9800 block, May 6. in Laurel. As part of an undercover operation to deter prostitution and human trafficking in Howard County, police arrested four men at a hotel who offered money in exchange for sex acts. The 20-year-old Gwynn Oak man, 42-year-old Pasadena man, 27-year-old Columbia man, and 47-year-old Gaithersburg man were charged with solicitation of prostitution and disorderly conduct.