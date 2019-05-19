Anne Arundel County

The following were among incidents reported by the Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.

BROOKLYN PARK AREA

ROBBERY

Ritchie Hwy., 4000 block, 12:45 a.m. May 13. A man robbed a convenience store at gunpoint, and fled with cash and merchandise. Police arrested the man at Potee Street and Patapsco Avenue, and he was in possession of the stolen property. The 39-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested and charged with armed robbery, robbery, first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, and theft.

Annapolis

These were among incidents reported by the Annapolis Police Department. For information, call 410-268-9000.

ROBBERY

President St., 1000 block, 2:39 a.m. May 15. Two males approached a male taxi driver as he dropped off a fare. They robbed him of cash at gunpoint, then fled on foot.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Americana Dr., 600 block, 2:30 a.m. May 9 to 8 a.m. May 10. A burnt orange Firmstrong Beach Cruiser bicycle was stolen from a patio at a residence. It is described as having a tan wicker basket on the handle bars and silver fold-down pegs on the rear axle.

Bay Ridge Rd., 900 block, 11:45-11:59 p.m. May 10. A power washer was stolen from an unlocked shed.

Bay Water Lane, 400 block, 6 p.m. May 12 to 7:13 a.m. May 13. A black Michael Kors purse was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

Breakwater Dr., 900 block, 6:30 p.m. May 11 to 5 p.m. May 12. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was stolen and there were no signs of forced entry.

Breakwater Dr., 900 block, 9 p.m. May 11 to 10 a.m. May 12. An Xbox One gaming console and gaming headphones were stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

Bricin St., unit block, 2:30 p.m. May 13 to 7:20 a.m. May 14. Cash was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

Hearthstone Ct., unit block, 10:55 p.m. May 13 to 7 a.m. May 14. Cash was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

Juliana Cir. E., unit block, 11:30 p.m. May 12 to 5 a.m. May 13. An Xbox One gaming console, a wallet and cash were stolen from a residence while the residents were asleep in the home.

Sandstone Ct., unit block, 6 p.m. May 13 to 9:15 p.m. May 14. Clothes and jewelry were stolen from a vehicle. There was no sign of forced entry.

Madison St., 1000 block, 9:30 a.m. May 9 to 7 a.m. May 10. A white Honda dirt bike with a red seat and an ATV were stolen from a locked shed entered by force at a residence. Officers located the ATV on Brashears Street.

Melrob Ct., unit block, 11 p.m. May 9 to noon May 12. A vehicle with a faulty door lock was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Pump House Rd., unit block, 1 p.m. May 9 to 8:25 a.m. May 10. A locked shed was entered by force. Nothing was reported missing.

West St., 1900 block, 12:45-1:10 p.m. May 10. A cellphone, cash, vape pen batteries, a Leatherman multi-tool, diapers, and two pairs of Ray Ban sunglasses were among items stolen from two unlocked vehicles.

Howard County

These were among incidents reported by the Howard County Police Department. For information, call 410-313-2236.

ANNAPOLIS JUNCTION AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Guilford Rd., 10800 block, 12:38 p.m. May 15. A vehicle was entered and searched. Nothing was reported missing.

COLUMBIA AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Footed Ridge, 8900 block, May 11-12. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Gerwig Lane, 9300-9500 blocks, May 13-14. Batteries were stolen from multiple vehicles.

Stanford Blvd., 8800 block, May 9-10. A drink machine was stolen from outside of a bar.

Thunder Hill Rd., 5700 block, May 13-14. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

DAYTON AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Green Bridge Rd., 5300 block, May 9-10. A backpack and cash were stolen from a vehicle.

ELKRIDGE AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Dorsey Run Rd., 7100 block, May 14. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Santa Barbara Rd., 6600-6700 blocks, May 10. A car battery and a catalytic converter were stolen from two vehicles.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Macalpine Rd., 3600 block, 7:25 a.m. May 10. A male entered a garage through a side door. Nothing was reported missing. A 14-year-old Ellicott City male was arrested and charged with burglary.

JESSUP AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Patuxent Range Rd., 8300 block, May 13-14. Car batteries were stolen from multiple vehicles.

LAUREL AREA

SHOTS FIRED/STOLEN VEHICLE

Laurel Fort Meade Rd., 3400 block, 7:30 p.m. May 15. A man reported leaving his vehicle idling in a parking lot at a hotel. Four youths (two male, and two female) approached the vehicle, and one of them got in and sped away. The three remaining accomplices got into an argument with a person in a red vehicle, and when the driver drove off, one of the youths shot rounds toward the red vehicle, but struck a rear passenger window of a westbound a Toyota Forerunner. No injuries were reported.

ROBBERY

Laurel Rd. N., 9500 block, 11:41 p.m. May 9. A man accosted a male acquaintance and robbed him of the his bicycle, keys, jewelry and cellphone, then fled.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Price Manor Way, 10900 block, May 10-11. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Winter Sun Rd., 9900 block, May 3-13. Licenses plate were stolen from a vehicle.

MOUNT AIRY AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Frederick Rd., 16600 block, May 14. Medication was stolen from a vehicle.

WOODBINE AREA

ROBBERIES

Carrs Mill Rd., 14800 block, 4:30 p.m. May 10. A male youth reported he was accosted by four teenage males that assaulted and attempted to rob him of property. They fled empty-handed.

Washington Blvd., 9300 block, May 10-11. Car batteries were stolen from multiple vehicles.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Woodbine Rd., 2600 block, May 15. A license plate and a vehicle registration were stolen from a vehicle.

— Compiled by Lisa M. Bolton