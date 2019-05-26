Anne Arundel County

The following were among incidents reported by the Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.

GLEN BURNIE AREA

SEX OFFENSE

Rt. 648 near Scott Ave., 7:15 p.m. May 20. A female pedestrian reported she was walking along Route 648 when a male pulled her into a grassy area and attempted to remove her clothing. The woman escaped, and the man fled.

ROBBERY

Ritchie Hwy., 6600 block, 12:10 p.m. May 18. A man accosted a bank patron using an ATM, robbed him of cash at gunpoint, then fled.

ODENTON AREA

CHILD PORNOGRAPHY ARREST

Baldwin Rd., 300 block, May 17. A 26-year-old Odenton man was arrested after an investigation revealed he had been uploading child pornographic images. He was charged with possession of child pornography.

CARJACKING

Annapolis Rd., 1300 block, 4:30 a.m. May 17. A male with a weapon accosted a customer filling up his vehicle’s gas tank and demanded the car keys. The customer complied and the male drove off in the customer’s blue Hyundai Elantra.

SEVERN AREA

CHILD PORNOGRAPHY ARREST

Wayne Rd. area, May 16. A 39-year-old Severn man was arrested after an investigation that he was using an account associated in uploading child pornographic images to the Internet. He was charged with three counts of possession of child pornography.

STABBING

Reece Rd., 1100 block, 2:45 a.m. May 17. A man was found stabbed in the upper body in a parking lot at a food market. He was taken to a hospital and treated for a non-life threatening stab wound. Police believe it was not a random act.

Annapolis

These were among incidents reported by the Annapolis Police Department. For information, call 410-268-9000.

SHOOTINGS

Bowman Ct., 1800 block, 12:32 a.m. May 24. Responding to reports of shots fired, officers did not locate any victim. They were notified by a hospital that an Annapolis man had been brought in with a gunshot wound and treated for non-life threatening injuries. An investigation is ongoing.

Tyler Ave. area, 1:51 a.m. May 19. Officers located two men suffering from gunshot wounds. An investigation is ongoing.

ROBBERY

Sixth St., 400 block, 4:46 a.m. May 21. Two males with their faces covered approached a clerk outside a store. One of the men threatened the clerk with a handgun, ordered the clerk back inside and demanded cash from the register. The clerk complied, and the males fled on foot down Chesapeake Avenue.

SHOTS FIRED

Abney Lane at Obery Ct., 6:45 p.m. May 21. Officers patrolling the area heard shots fired nearby. No injuries or property damage were reported.

Madison St., 1100 block, 7:42 p.m. May 16. Officers responded to calls for shots fired, but no injuries or property damage were reported.

President St., 1000 block, 11:27 p.m. May 18. Responding to calls for shots fired, officers located six unoccupied vehicles had been struck by bullets.

President St., 1000 block, 3:43 a.m. May 19. An unoccupied vehicle was struck by a bullet.

Tyler Ave., 1300 block, 10:53 p.m. May 16. Numerous citizens reported shots fired in the Bay Ridge area. No injuries or property damage were reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bricin St., unit block, 3:30 p.m. May 7. A purse was stolen from a vehicle with the windows left partially down. When the vehicle’s alarm sounded, a man was seen fleeing the vehicle. The theft was reported May 16.

Captains Cir., 400 block, 9 p.m. May 15 to 9 a.m. May 16. Cash and an orange pair of Oakley sunglasses were stolen from a vehicle. There was no sign of forced entry. Another vehicle in the area was entered, but nothing was reported stolen.

Cedar Park Rd., 1600 block, 7:30 p.m. May 15 to 9:10 a.m. May 16. An unlocked vehicle was entered and searched. Nothing was reported missing.

Croll Dr., 200 block, 7-11:30 a.m. May 20. Five pairs of shoes were stolen from a vehicle. There was no sign of forced entry.

Janwall Ct., unit block, 4 p.m. May 20 to 6 a.m. May 21. A purse and a MacBook laptop were stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

Monticello Ave., 100 block, 5 p.m. May 17 to 10 a.m. May 18. An unlocked vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Thom Dr., 1200 block, midnight to 1:45 p.m. May 21. An iPad, tools and a wallet were stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

West St., 200 block, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 17. An unlocked Haro mountain bike was stolen from a bike rack. The bicycle is described as silver with black stripes and has a silver bottle rack on the frame.

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF A VEHICLE

Melrob Ct., unit block, 11 p.m. May 19 to 3:30 a.m. May 20. A male youth took a man’s vehicle keys and drove off in the owner’s dark blue 2004 Toyota Sienna minivan.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Greenbriar Lane, 600 block, 2-8 a.m. May 18. A red 2018 Toyota Highlander SUV was stolen.

Tyler Ave., 1300 block, 9-10 p.m. May 17. A purple 2016 Dodge Challenger left unlocked with the keys inside was stolen. The unoccupied vehicle was recovered May 19 parked in the 1200 block of Graff Court.

Victor Pkwy., 100 block, 6 p.m. May 17. A 2013 Ford van left unlocked with the keys in the ignition was stolen. The van was discovered in the 400 block of Sixth Street the following morning.

Howard County

These were among incidents reported by the Howard County Police Department. For information, call 410-313-2236.

COLUMBIA AREA

ASSAULT

Brook Way, 5700 block, 7:35 p.m. May 18. A 15-year-old Columbia male was arrested for making threats and displaying a handgun. He was also in possession of a pocketknife. The male was charged with assault.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Airybrink Lane, 8700 block, 3:30-9 p.m. May 20. A video game console was stolen from a residence entered through a front door. There was no sign of forced entry.

Black Star Cir., 8500 block, May 22. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Blue Wing Ct., 4900 block, May 19. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Broken Land Pkwy., 9700 block, 5:45-6:30 p.m. May 18. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Vantage Point Rd., 5500 block, May 17-18. Rims were stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Columbia Crossing Cir., 6100 block, 5:23 p.m. May 22. Two men were reported shoplifting. Police arrested a 65-year-old Beltsville man and charged him with motor vehicle theft and theft. A 43-year-old Hyattsville man was charged with theft.

Little Patuxent Pkwy., 10400 block, 3-11:30 p.m. May 19. A 2012 blue Ford Fiesta was stolen.

ELKRIDGE AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Dorsey Run Rd., 7100 block, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 21. A purse and clothing were stolen from a vehicle.

San Thomas Rd., 6900 block, May 19-20. A laptop and a fuel card were stolen from a vehicle.

Washington Blvd., 7500 block, May 19-20. Car batteries were stolen from two vehicles.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Beaver Run, 4900 block, May 17-18. Tires and an air bag were stolen from a vehicle.

Chatham Rd. N., 3300 block, May 22. An exhaust system was stolen from a vehicle

Clarksville Pike, 10000 block, 4 p.m. May 20. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

K erger Rd., 5200 block, 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 22. Cash, jewelry and electronics were stolen from a residence entered by force through a basement door.

Normandy Woods Dr., 3100 block, May 17-18. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT

Ridge Rd. N., 3200 block, 10:09 p.m. May 19. A man took approximately $3000 worth of unpaid merchandise and fled from a discount retail store. After a brief foot pursuit, police took the man into custody. The handcuffed man managed to climb into the front seat of the patrol car and drive away while the officer was in the store collecting evidence. Police intercepted the vehicle and the man in Baltimore. The 32-year-old Nottingham man was charged with theft, auto theft, drug possession, resisting arrest, failure to obey a lawful order and escape.

JESSUP AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Crestmount Rd., 7300 block, May 15-16. Tools were stolen.

VEHICLE THEFT

Washington Blvd., 8800 block, Aug. 30, 2018 to May 20. A 2001 brown Oldsmobile Aurora was stolen.

LAUREL AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

All Saints Rd., 9200 block, 1:44 a.m. May 23. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Moonshine Hollow, 9100 block, May 22. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Whiskey Bottom Rd., 9700 block, May 17-18. Car batteries were stolen from three vehicles overnight.

SAVAGE AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Perri Dr., 8300 block, May 20. A license plate was stolen a vehicle.