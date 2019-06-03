Anne Arundel County

The following were among incidents reported by the Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.

BOOKLYN AREA

ARREST

Ritchie Hwy., 5500 block, 9:30 p.m. May 28. A man was arrested during a traffic stop for a moving violation and a safety equipment violation. The 30-year-old Baltimore man was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of oxycodone with intent to distribute, firearm/drug trafficking, controlled dangerous substance distribution with a firearm, and firearm use in a felony.

GLEN BURNIE AREA

SHOOTING

Governors Ct., 100 block, 2:25 a.m. May 27. Officers responded for a shooting. No victims were located, but a short time later two shooting victims were treated at a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A man has been charged with three counts of attempted murder, three counts of first degree assault, three counts of reckless endangerment, three counts of second-degree assault, use of a firearm to commit a crime, and wearing a firearm.

ROBBERY

Greenway Rd., 700 block, 2:55 a.m. May 29. Three people entered a convenience store, displayed a handgun, and announced a robbery. The clerk refused to comply and they fled empty-handed.

PASADENA AREA

ROBBERY

Mountain Rd., 2400 block, 12:17 a.m. May 29. Three people entered a convenience store at a gas station and threatened the clerk with a handgun. They fled with cash and property.

Annapolis

These were among incidents reported by the Annapolis Police Department. For information, call 410-268-9000.

SEXUAL ASSAULT OF A MINOR ARREST

Annapolis area, May 25. A 21-year-old Annapolis man was arrested in connection with a sexual assault of a minor at a residence on May 1. He was charged with second-degree rape, third-degree sex offense, perverted practice and violation of a protection order.

SHOOTING

Bowman Ct., 1800 block, 12:32 a.m. May 24. A shooting occurred. A man was treated at a hospital for non-life threatening injuries. An investigation is ongoing.

ASSAULT

Frederick Douglass St., 1100 block, 3:42 p.m. May 28. A 17-year-old female threw five kitchen knives at a 51-year-old male acquaintance during an argument at a residence. The fight continued outside the residence and a 16-year-old male struck the older man in the mouth with a handgun and threatened him with the gun. Police arrested the 17-year-old Annapolis female and charged her with second-degree assault and reckless endangerment. The 16-year-old Annapolis male was arrested and charged with first-degree assault, illegally carrying a handgun on his person and four related charges.

SHOTS FIRED

Copeland St., 1900 block, 2:26 a.m. May 25. Shots were fired. No one was reported injured, but two unoccupied vehicles and a window to an unoccupied home were later reported struck by the gunfire

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Belle Dr., 1700 block, 8:49 a.m. May 29. Two Annapolis males, 16 and 15, were arrested after they were observed entering a community center through a window. They were each charged with fourth-degree burglary. The 16-year-old was also charged with providing false information to an officer.

Cedar Ridge Ct., 1000 block, 5 p.m. May 27 to 9 a.m. May 28. Cash was stolen from a vehicle entered by force.

Lockwood Ct., 200 block, 8 a.m. May 9 to 2 p.m. May 23. Six fishing rods were stolen from a boat.

VEHICLE THEFT

Heritage Ct., unit block, 6:10 a.m. May 24. A gray 2007 Honda Civic was stolen when it was left briefly unlocked with the keys inside.

Howard County

These were among incidents reported by the Howard County Police Department. For information, call 410-313-2236.

CLARKSVILLE AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Shining Stars Lane, 12100 block, May 25-26. A bicycle was stolen at a residence.

COLUMBIA AREA

ROBBERIES

Centre Park Dr., 8700 block, 3:18 a.m. May 27. Two men entered a convenience store with their faces partially covered. They threatened customers and employees with handguns, then took cash and cigarettes, and fled.

Snowden River Pkwy., 9100 block, 10:52 p.m. May 28. Three males with their faces partially covered entered a convenience store at a gas station and demanded cash from the clerk. The employee complied. The men also took tobacco products, then fled.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Columbia Rd., 5400 block, May 26-27. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Emersons Reach, 9100 block, 12:11 a.m. May 27. Cash was stolen from two vehicles.

Enquiry Ct., 9300 block, 8:40 p.m. May 29. A citizen reported four juvenile acquaintances entered a residence through an unlocked rear door and took a bicycle.

Guilford Rd., 9100 block, May 23-24. A church was entered through a rear door. Nothing was reported missing.

Harvest Moon Lane, 5300 block, May 25-26. A laptop, identification and a GPS were among items stolen from two vehicles overnight.

Old Dobbin Lane, 6100 block, 3:30-4:30 p.m. May 25. A wallet and a laptop were among items stolen from two vehicles.

Twin Rivers Rd., 1300 block, May 27-28. License plates were stolen from a vehicle.

Vantage Point Rd., 5600 block, May 24-25. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT

Skilift Ct., 11200 block, May 26-27. A 2018 gray Kia Soul was stolen.

ELKRIDGE AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Business Pkwy., 6600 block, May 27-28. Car batteries were stolen from multiple vehicles overnight.

Crowley St., 7500 block, 4-9 p.m. May 28. Two vacant residences were entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Green Field Rd., 6300 block, May 24-25. A wallet, credit cards and cash were stolen from a vehicle.

Landing Road and Cole Peyton Lane, May 26-27. Property was stolen from five vehicles overnight.

Montgomery Rd., 6100 block, 12:30-1:50 p.m. May 25. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Old Waterloo Rd., 6400 block, May 26. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Washington Blvd., 6700 block, May 25-28. A residence was entered through an open basement window. Nothing was reported missing.

VEHICLE THEFT

Washington Blvd., 6200 block, May 27-28. A 2011 gray Ford Explorer.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Chapel Ave., 8900 block, 5:30-7:30 p.m. May 24. Credit cards were stolen from a vehicle.

Normandy Woods Dr., 3200 block, May 22-23. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

JESSUP AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Montevideo Rd., 7100 block, May 24-28. Two generators were stolen from a convenience store under construction entered by force.

Spring Water Path, 9400 block, 4:18 a.m. May 28. A purse and a bookbag were stolen.

LAUREL AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Canterbury Riding, 9400 block, May 23-24. A construction tool was stolen from a residence under construction entered by force.

Washington Blvd., 9900 block, May 23. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT

Harvest Way at All Saints Rd., 3 a.m. to 12:39 p.m. May 25. A 2013 red Dodge Ram was stolen.

MARRIOTTVILLE AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Old Frederick Rd., 11600 block, 5-8:20 p.m. May 24. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.