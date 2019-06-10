Anne Arundel County

The following were among incidents reported by the Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.

BROOKLYN PARK AREA

DRUG ARREST

Brookwood and Christian roads area, 10:20 p.m. May 29. A 29-year-old Baltimore woman was arrested after a traffic stop. She was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, three counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance (not marijuana), possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of and intent to distribute fentanyl/heroin mix.

FORT MEADE AREA

ROBBERY

26th St., 1100 block, 6 p.m. June 3. Two males assaulted and robbed a male juvenile at the entrance to a parking lot at a middle school. One of the males then pulled out a handgun. The boy escaped and called for help. Police arrested two Severn males, ages 18 and 16, and charged them as adults with armed robbery, theft and assault-related charges

GLEN BURNIE AREA

HOMICIDE ARREST

Ordnance Rd. and Route 10, 12:26 p.m. June 2. Police located a 57-year-old man of no fixed address deceased in a wooded area. The medical examiner had determined the man suffered trauma. A 49-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested and charged with first- and second-degree murder.

ROBBERY

Oak Manor Dr., 200 block, 3:30 a.m. June 5. Two men entered a convenience store with a handgun and demanded cash from a register. The clerk complied, and the men fled with a third male accomplice waiting outside the store.

HANOVER AREA

ROBBERY

Dorsey Rd., 1300 block, 2:30 a.m. May 30. Three people entered a convenience store at a gas station. One of them announced a robbery and pulled out a handgun. The clerk complied, and the people fled with cash.

Annapolis

These were among incidents reported by the Annapolis Police Department. For information, call 410-268-9000.

HANDGUN RECOVERED

Frederick Douglass St., 1100 block, 11:58 p.m. May 30. Officers responded to a report of a male carrying a handgun, but the man fled as officers arrived. A chase ensued, but he got away. Police recovered a handgun in a rear yard of a residence on McKinley Street.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bay Ridge Ave., 2000 block, May 16-17. A silver, red and blue Zoya mountain bicycle was stolen when it was left unlocked in the front yard of a residence.

Baywind Dr., 1000 block, 8:40-8:50 p.m. June 3. Two male youths were trying vehicle door handles. The vehicle was locked and no entry was made.

Copeland St., 1900 block, 2 p.m. May 27 to 7 p.m. May 30. A MacBook Air laptop was stolen from a residence. There was no sign of forced entry.

Glen Ave., 300 block, 2-2:30 a.m. June 2. A person attempted to enter a vehicle by force, including by shattering the rear window. Nothing was reported missing.

Melrob Ct., unit block, 7:30-8:10 p.m. June 2. A man took a wallet from an unlocked vehicle and fled.

Merryman Ct., 100 block, May 24 to June 2. A 55-inch Samsung flat-screen television was stolen from a residence entered by force.

Old Solomons Island Rd., unit block, 7:45-9:30 p.m. June 3. A wallet was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

Sixth St., 400 block, 6:45-7 p.m. May 29. Two unlocked vehicles were entered and searched. Cash was stolen from one of them.

Stonecreek Rd., 1400 block, 6 p.m. June 2 to 9:52 a.m. June 3. Cash was stolen from a vehicle left with a door ajar.

West St., 100 block, 8:10 p.m. June 4. A 38-year-old Annapolis man was arrested after he entered an unlocked vehicle and took a wallet out of a glove compartment. He was charged with rogue and vagabond.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Cherry Grove Ave. S., 700 block, 7 a.m. May 30 to 1 p.m. June 2. A tan 2012 Range Rover was stolen.

Church Cir., unit block, 4:30-10:30 p.m. May 30. A black Vespa motor scooter was stolen.

Pleasant St., unit block, 12:07 p.m. May 29. A 15-year-old Glen Burnie male was charged in connection with a stolen vehicle in Anne Arundel County. He was charged with the unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, fleeing and eluding, driving without a license and failing to stop at a stop sign.

Short St., 1100 block, 6 p.m. June 4 to 8 a.m. June 5. A black 2012 BMW X5 SUV was stolen.

Spa Rd., unit block, 3:37 a.m. June 5. A Ford F150 was stolen. The key was left inside the vehicle. Officers located the vehicle being driven on Tyler Avenue near Forest Drive. The driver sped off and crashed the truck on Boxwood Road. The driver, a 12-year-old Annapolis male, was charged on a juvenile citation with theft and other offenses, then released to a guardian.

Howard County

These were among incidents reported by the Howard County Police Department. For information, call 410-313-2236.

COLUMBIA AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Brook Way, 5200 block, 9:34 a.m. May 31. A 15-year-old male and a 16-year-old female, both of Columbia, were arrested inside a vacant apartment and charged with breaking and entering.

Green Meadow Dr., 12200 block, June 2-3. Multiple items were stolen from a vehicle.

Green Meadow Dr., 12200 block, 10:12 p.m. June 5. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Harpers Farm Rd., 5400 block, 11:38 a.m. June 5. An iPod was stolen from a vehicle.

Hickory Ridge Rd., 10200 block, June 1-3. A handicap placard was stolen.

Phelps Luck Dr., 5600 block, May 29-30. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Swift Stream Pl., 10300 block, 10:45 a.m. June 4. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

ELKRIDGE AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Furnace Ave., 5600 block, 11:30 p.m. June 2 to 1:20 a.m. June 3. A residence was entered by force through a front door. Nothing was reported missing.

Vert Dr., 6500 block, June 1-2. A residence under construction was entered by force. Nothing was reported missing

Washington Blvd., 7500 block, May 30-31. Catalytic converters were stolen from two vehicles.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Chatham Rd. N., 3300 block, May 29-30. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

Frederick Rd., 11700 block, May 31-June 3. A house under construction was entered through an unlocked window. Nothing was reported missing.

Cobblestone Ct., 5000 block, May 29-30. Property was stolen from multiple vehicles overnight.

Old Ellicott Cir., 10600 block, 10:20 a.m.-1:20 p.m. May 30. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Stone Hill Dr., 5000 block, 5:20 a.m. May 30. A credit card was stolen from a vehicle.

Tall Willows Rd., 4100 block, 2:15 p.m. June 4. Cash and credit cards were stolen from a vehicle.

Triadelphia Rd., 11700 block, 5-10 p.m. June 3. A residence was entered by force through a rear basement door. Nothing was reported missing.

Wheaton Way, 3100 block, May 20-27. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

GLENELG AREA

ROBBERY

Triadelphia Rd., 14800 block, 11:12 a.m. June 3. A man entered a residence by force, assaulted a female acquaintance, and demanded cash. The woman complied and the man fled.

LAUREL AREA

ROBBERY

Washington Blvd., 9700 block, 1:36 p.m. June 5. Three males entered a woman’s motel room and demanded cash at gunpoint. They also took her cellphone and fled.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Lynn Buff Ct., 9500 block, 11:57 p.m. June 3. Property was stolen from two units at a storage facility entered by breaking the locks.

Stebbing Way, 9000 block, late May to June 3. Jewelry was stolen from a residence entered by force through the front door.