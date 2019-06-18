Anne Arundel County

The following were among incidents reported by the Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.

ANNAPOLIS AREA

ROBBERY

College Pkwy., 700 block, 10:30 a.m. June 10. A woman entered a bank, implied a weapon and passed a note to the teller demanding cash. The teller complied and the woman fled. The 44-year-old Annapolis woman was arrested at a residence and charged with robbery, second-degree assault, theft and reckless endangerment. A 22-year-old Annapolis man at the residence was also arrested. He was charged with robbery, and obstructing and hindering an investigation.

BROOKLYN PARK AREA

ARREST

Kramme Ave. and Hillside Terr., 1:30 a.m. June 11. An officer conducting neighborhood checks saw a man near a parked vehicle. Upon speaking with the man, the officer determined the male had an open warrant for failure to appear for a theft charge. The 33-year-old Linthicum man was arrested and numerous items stolen from vehicles in the area were found in his possession. He was charged with two counts of theft, rogue and vagabond, possession of a controlled dangerous substance (not marijuana), credit card theft and other charges.

CROFTON AREA

SHOTS FIRED

Lewistown Dr. and Cranston Ct. area, 11 p.m. June 10. Responding to several calls for shots fired, policed located several shell casings on Lewistown Drive. No injuries were reported.

Annapolis

These were among incidents reported by the Annapolis Police Department. For information, call 410-268-9000.

HOMICIDE

Forest Dr. near Newtowne Dr., 9:19 p.m. June 7. Police received a call about shots fired in the area. Officers discovered a single-vehicle collision at Forest Drive and South Cherry Grove Avenue. A 32-year-old Chester man inside the vehicle had been struck by gunfire and died from his injuries. An investigation is ongoing.

CELL SERVICE IDENTITY THEFTS

Annapolis area. Officers received two complaints for similar identity theft crimes involving cellphone service. Citizens reported that their cell service was interrupted and when they contacted their provider, they were informed the cell service had been switched to another provider. After the switch, when their cellphone number was called, it rang phones that didn’t belong to the victims. Police urge area citizens to report similar incidents immediately to cellphone providers and to police. In both instances, the identity thefts involved Verizon cellphone service being switched to T-Mobile and AT&T services.

RECOVERED STOLEN VEHICLE AND HANDGUN VIOLATION

Madison St., 1100 block, 2:45 p.m. June 11. A 32-year-old Annapolis man was arrested and charged with unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, theft, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and six counts relating to possessing a loaded handgun.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Acton Pl. S., unit block, 2:30 p.m. June 6 to 11:20 a.m. June 7. A pair of diamond earrings were stolen from a vehicle.

Croll Dr., 200 block, 10 p.m. June 9 to 11 a.m. June 10. A residence was entered by force. Nothing was reported missing.

Edgewood Rd., 7300 block, Oct. 24, 2018- April 17. Three white bolsters were stolen from a boat.

Langdon Ct., 900 block, 10:11 p.m. June 11. A citizen reported seeing a male inside a neighbor’s vehicle. The male was located nearby and had several items that may have been stolen in other thefts. The 28-year-old Annapolis man was charged with rogue and vagabond.

Monroe St., 800 block, 2:26 a.m. June 11. A citizen reported seeing two males with backpacks trying to open apartment doors. Two Annapolis men, ages 20 and 22, were arrested. The 20-year-old was charged with five counts relating to burglary, and the 22-year-old with four.

Muir Woods Ct., unit block, 11 p.m. June 8 to 9 a.m. June 9. Cash and a credit card were stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

Norman Dr., 1000 block, 6 p.m. June 5 to 6 a.m. June 7. Cash and a wallet were stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

Primrose Rd., 900 block, 11 p.m. June 10 to 7 a.m. June 11. A residence was entered through an unlocked door while people were asleep inside. A 60-inch Samsung television, two laptop computers and children’s toys were stolen.

Sixth St., 600 block, 2:45-2:57 p.m. June 12. A purse was stolen through an open window of an unlocked vehicle. The purse was located in the 600 block of Severn Avenue, but cash and a credit card were missing.

State St., 300 block, 9:30 p.m. June 6 to 8:30 a.m. June 7. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Tyler Ave., 1300 block, 12:15-10:30 p.m. June 8. A box of candy was stolen from a residence entered through a window.

West St., 900 block, 4-4:30 p.m. June 7. A pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses were stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

Howard County

These were among incidents reported by the Howard County Police Department. For information, call 410-313-2236.

COLUMBIA AREA

ROBBERIES

Beaverkill Rd., 5400 block, 6:54 p.m. June 9. A group of males assaulted and robbed a teenage boy of his clothing and headphones. No serious injuries were reported.

Deepage Dr., 7000 block, 8:30 p.m. June 7. Two males accosted a male teen, assaulted him, then fled with the boy’s bag containing cash and a cellphone charger. No serious injuries were reported.

Foreland Garth, 6000 block, 11-11:30 p.m. June 9. Approximately six teenage males assaulted a man at a gas station, then robbed him of cash and fled.

ARRESTS

Snowden River Pkwy., 9100 block, May 28. Three men have been arrested in connection with a gas station robbery in May. Two Baltimore men, 24 and 22, and a Rosedale man, 19, have been charged with robbery and theft.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Berger Rd., 9200 block, June 9. A vehicle, tools, and car batteries were stolen from an auto collision center entered by force. The stolen vehicle has since been recovered.

Dobbin Center Way, 6400 block, 3:53 a.m. June 10. An electronic tablet was stolen from a business entered by breaking the front glass door.

Grand Banks Rd., 5900 block, June 10. License plates were stolen from a vehicle.

Harpers Farm Rd., 5500 block, June 7. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Lightfoot Path, 5200 block, 5:03 a.m. June 12. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Oakland Mills Rd., 7100 block, June 9. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Swift Stream Pl., 10000 block, 1:30 p.m. June 7. Multiple items were stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Cedar Lane, 5200 block, June 10. A blue Chevrolet Aveo was stolen.

Stevens Forest Rd., 5700 block, June 9-10. A 2015 gray Nissan Sentra was stolen.

ELKRIDGE AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Daniel John Dr., 7100 block, June 9-10. Two vehicles were entered and searched. A laptop was stolen from one of them.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Carls Ct., 8900 block, June 7. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Hibiscus Ct., 3300 block, 12:15 a.m. June 13. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Oak Green Cir., 3000 block, June 11. Property was stolen from a residence.

Resort Rd., 11000 block, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. June 7. Cash and bank cards were stolen from a vehicle.

Sicklebar Way, 8700 block, June 9-10. A vacant residence was entered through an unlocked rear sliding door. Nothing was reported missing.

GLENELG AREA

HOME INVASION ARREST

Triadelphia Rd., 14800 block, June 3. A woman assaulted and robbed a female acquaintance of cash at a residence. A 45-year-old Baltimore woman was later arrested and charged with home invasion, robbery, burglary and theft.

JESSUP AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Dorsey Run Rd., 7100 block, June 8. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Washington Blvd., 8100 block, June 9-10. Two vehicles were entered and searched. A purse was stolen from one of them.

VEHICLE THEFT

Iron Bridge Rd., 10600 block, June 9-10. A white Ford F-150 was stolen.

LAUREL AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bourbon St., 9100 block, 6 a.m. June 7. A backpack was stolen from a vehicle.

Bourbon St., 9100 block, June 12. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Deer Village Dr., 9200 block, June 7. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

High Ridge Rd., 10100 block, June 9. Prescription medication and loose change were stolen from a vehicle.

Livery Lane, 9200 block, June 11-12. Credit cards were stolen from a vehicle.

Madison Ave., 9300 block, June 11-12. An iPod was stolen from a vehicle.

Scaggsville Rd., 11200 block, 3:03 a.m. June 11. An attempt was made to enter a wireless electronics store by force.

Scaggsville Rd., 11200 block, 2 a.m. June 12. A stolen vehicle was driven through the front of a firearms business, and multiple guns were stolen.