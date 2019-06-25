Anne Arundel County

The following were among incidents reported by the Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.

GLEN BURNIE AREA

SEX OFFENSE

1st Ave. E., unit block, 9:22 a.m. June 4. Police responded to a high school in reference to a sex offense that had occurred earlier between a male student and a female substitute teacher. The teacher reportedly exchanged phone numbers with the student during the month of May. They met off campus, engaged in sexual activities and she provided him with alcohol. The 25-year-old Severn woman was arrested and charged with two counts of a fourth-degree sex offense with a person in a position of authority and one count of consuming alcohol on public property.

HANOVER AREA

ROBBERY

Annapolis Rd., 2600 block, 3:20 p.m. June 16. A man accosted a male sitting on a curb behind a fast-food restaurant. The man pushed the male backward onto the ground, rifled forcefully through his pockets, then fled in a black Nissan truck. Police located the man near the intersection of Annapolis Road and Reece Road. The 36-year-old Odenton man was arrested and charged with robbery and second-degree assault.

SEVERN AREA

SHOTS FIRED

Carriage Lamp Ct., 2:16 a.m. June 20. Officers located multiple shell casings in the roadway and several bullet holes in front of a residence.

Annapolis

These were among incidents reported by the Annapolis Police Department. For information, call 410-268-9000.

HOMICIDE ARREST

Forest Dr. near Newtowne Dr., 9:19 p.m. June 7. Responding to a call for shots fired, police discovered a single vehicle collision at Forest Drive and South Cherry Grove Avenue, with a 32-year-old Chester man deceased from being struck by gunfire. On June 20, police arrested and charged a 30-year-old Baltimore man with first-degree murder.

ASSAULT

Bay Ridge Ave., June 20. A woman and a female acquaintance were having a conversation outside when the woman became irate, punched the acquaintance in the face, and stabbed her with a small screwdriver in the arm and leg. The 66-year-old Annapolis woman was arrested and charged with assault.

ROBBERY

Cornhill St., unit block, 11 a.m. June 20. A person used a hammer to threaten someone, then rob them of cash.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bowman Ct., 1800 block, 3 a.m. June 17. A resident awoke and discovered an unknown person inside the residence. The person, who gained entry through an unlocked door, fled before police arrived.

Bowman Ct., 1800 block, 4-10:30 a.m. June 17. A residence was entered while no one was at home. Nothing was reported missing and there was no sign of forced entry.

Cathedral and Dean streets, June 11-18. License plates were stolen from a vehicle parked in the area.

Cherry Grove Ave. S., unit block, 10 a.m. June 13 to 4 p.m. June 15. A residence was entered and rummaged through. Nothing was reported missing.

Dock St., unit block, 9 a.m. June 15. A woman left a purse behind under a table. When she returned a few hours later, the purse was on the table and a wallet had been stolen.

Fifth St., 500 block, 6 p.m. June 16 to 10 a.m. June 17. Garden tools were stolen from a yard at a residence.

Janwall St., 100 block, 2:03 a.m. June 14. A woman reported a purse was stolen her unlocked vehicle.

Lincoln Dr., 1900 block, 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. June 18. Property was stolen from a residence entered through an unlocked door.

Madison St., 1100-1200 blocks, 5:30 p.m. June 12 to 1 p.m. June 16. Property was stolen from a residence entered by force.

Tyler Ave., 1100-1200 blocks, 9 p.m. June 15 to 10 a.m. June 16. Property was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

Wood Dr., 100 block, 8 p.m. June 13 to 8:10 a.m. June 14. Property was stolen from two unlocked vehicles.

Howard County

These were among incidents reported by the Howard County Police Department. For information, call 410-313-2236.

CLARKSVILLE AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Wolf Creek Ct., 6800 block, 6:24 a.m. June 14. Property was stolen from three vehicles.

COLUMBIA AREA

ROBBERIES

Cradlerock Way, 6600 block, 10 p.m. June 18. Approximately seven males and a female accosted a man sitting in his vehicle. They robbed him at knifepoint of his car keys, wallet and cellphone, then fled.

Little Patuxent Pkwy., 10600 block, 11:45 p.m. June 15. A juvenile threatened to assault two acquaintances, then robbed them of a belt and a cellphone and fled.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Trumpeter Rd. at Twin Rivers Rd., 12:21 p.m. June 14. A man was reported lying on the grass with his pants partially down.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Brook Way, 5300 block, 12:45 p.m. June 15. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Faulkner Ridge Cir., 10500 block, 1:01 p.m. June 16. License plates were stolen from a vehicle.

Robert Oliver Pl., 5800 block, midnight to 11 a.m. June 16. Cash was stolen from a pizza business. There was no sign of forced entry.

Rollright Ct., 8800 block, 4:13 p.m. June 16. A person kicked open the door of a female acquaintance’s residence. The person took her cellphone, key and other property, then fled.

Snowden River Pkwy., 9000 block, 7:16 p.m. June 19. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Stanford Blvd., 8800 block, June 18. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Minstrel Way, 7000 block, 9:14 a.m. June 16. A Nissan Murano was stolen.

Monarch Mills Way, 7500 block, 12:58 p.m. June 14. A 2005 gold Honda Accord was stolen.

Whiteacre Rd., 9600 block, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 17. A 2007 gray Acura TL was stolen.

ELKRIDGE AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Old Washington Rd., 6100 block, 6 p.m. June 15. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Rowanberry Dr., 6300 block, June 19. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

Washington Blvd., 6600 block, 12:50 p.m. June 14. An attempt was made to enter two trailers.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Old Annapolis Rd., 8700 block, 7:55 a.m. June 14. A man exited a parked white van and exposed himself to a teenage girl walking by.

FULTON AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Tuckahoe Ct., 7800 block, 6:38 a.m. June 14. A purse and a pair of sunglasses were stolen from two unlocked vehicles inside an unlocked residential garage. Two additional unlocked residential garages were entered nearby. Nothing was reported missing.

JESSUP AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Aspenwood Way, 8100 block, 5:26 p.m. June 14. A bag of clothes, a pair of shoes and gym equipment were stolen from a vehicle.

LAUREL AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Hammonds Overlook Ct., 9600 block, 8:29 a.m. June 14. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.