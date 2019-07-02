Anne Arundel County

The following were among incidents reported by the Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.

GLEN BURNIE AREA

ROBBERY

Crain Hwy., 1200 block, 3:30 a.m. June 21. A male entered a convenience store, threatened the clerk with a weapon, and demanded cash. The clerk complied and the man fled.

LINTHICUM AREA

ROBBERY

Baltimore Annapolis Blvd., 6800 block, 2 a.m. June 21. A male entered a fast-food restaurant and demanded cash from the register at gunpoint. The clerk complied and the man fled.

Annapolis

These were among incidents reported by the Annapolis Police Department. For information, call 410-268-9000.

ASSAULT

Heritage Ct., unit block, 11:29 p.m. June 22. A person pointed a handgun at a driver after he made a delivery. Something startled the person, who fled empty-handed.

ROBBERIES

Cornhill St., unit block, approximately 11 a.m. June 20. A person used a hammer to threaten someone, robbed them of cash and fled.

Tyler Ave., 1400 block, just before midnight June 22. A male pedestrian was punched in the face and robbed of property.

Tyler Ave., 1300 block, 9:30 p.m. June 24. A pedestrian got into an altercation with an unknown number of people. They took property and fled.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Ashford Ct., unit block, 1 p.m. June 23 to 8:30 a.m. June 24. Property was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

Ashford Ct., unit block, 11 p.m. June 23 to 9 a.m. June 24. Property was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

Bay Front Dr., 1700 block, 4 p.m. June 23 to 3:30 p.m. June 24. Gasoline was siphoned from a vehicle.

Bens Dr., June 4-22. Property was stolen from a residence. There was no sign of forced entry.

Boucher Ave., 900 block, 4 p.m. June 20 to 8 a.m. June 21. Property was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

Carver St., unit block, 8 a.m.-1:19 p.m. June 26. A red Trek bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Forest Dr., 1300 block, 8-8:30 p.m. June 22. A cellphone was stolen after it was left unattended on a counter at a business

Georgetown Ct., unit block, 4:53-5:30 p.m. June 2. A package that had been delivered was stolen.

Hudson St., unit block, June 22. Property was stolen from a vehicle. On June 23, a credit card stolen from the vehicle was used at a local business. A 59-year-old Annapolis man was arrested and charged with theft.

Howard County

These were among incidents reported by the Howard County Police Department. For information, call 410-313-2236.

COLUMBIA AREA

SHOOTING INVESTIGATIONS

Hickory Ridge Rd., 10200 block, 2:02 a.m. June 23. A group in a vehicle fired shots at another group and fled. No one was injured.

Murray Hill Rd., 7600 block, 11:33 p.m. June 23. Five males accosted two men sitting in a vehicle and attempted to enter the vehicle. One of the males then shot at the vehicle. No one was injured.

ROBBERIES

April Journey Rd., 5600 block, 5 a.m. June 21. Five males entered a woman’s residence and threatened her and other occupants at gunpoint. The stole jewelry, cellphones and shoes, then fled.

Cobblefield Dr., 8600 block, 1:45 a.m. June 26. Two males with their faces partially covered accosted a man entering his vehicle. They assaulted and robbed him at gunpoint of his cellphone, shoes and cash. No serious injuries were reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Clocktower Lane, 9500 block, June 25-26. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Stanford Blvd., 8800 block, June 25. A license plate was stolen.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Early April Way, 8900 block, June 21-22. A 2019 black Hyundai Elantra was stolen.

Oakland Mills Rd., 6100 block, 1-4 a.m. June 26. A 2013 green Hyundai Santa Fe with Ohio tags was stolen.

ELKRIDGE AREA

ASSAULT

Maiden Point Pl., 7100 block, 1 a.m. June 23. Responding for a noise complaint, police observed several people fighting and heard a gunshot. They learned that several people assaulted a juvenile, who was not injured. Police arrested a 17-year-old Columbia male and a 16-year-old Laurel male, and both were charged as adults with assault and weapons violations. Two male juveniles, both 17, of Baltimore and Laurel, were charged with assault.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Maiden Point Pl., 7100 block, June 25-26. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Centennial Lane, 4300 block, June 21-22. A storage shed was pried open, and a high school baseball field was damaged.

Chatham Rd. N., 3300 block, June 20-21. A muffler was stolen from a vehicle overnight.

Ruppert Ct., 8700 block, 3:22 p.m. June 25. Two males were observed kicking in a door of a vacant residence. The Ellicott City males, 16 and 17, were arrested and charged with breaking and entering.

Town and Country Blvd., 8800 block, June 23. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

Wheaton Way, 3100 block, June 21-22. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

JESSUP AREA

ASSAULT

Washington Blvd., 8800 block, 12:38 a.m. June 25. A female stabbed a woman after a verbal altercation in a parking lot outside a bar.

LAUREL AREA

ARREST

Scaggsville Rd., 11200 block, 2 a.m. June 12. A firearms store was entered by force and property was stolen. Two suspects were previously arrested. The third, a 20-year-old Glen Burnie man was arrested June 26 and charged with burglary, theft, destruction of property, auto theft and a weapon violation.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Canterbury Riding, 9300 block, 11:50 p.m. June 23. A 39-year-old Laurel man was arrested after he entered a residence through an unlocked rear sliding door. He was charged with home invasion and burglary.

Robinson Blvd., 9800 block, June 19-20. Multiple vehicles were entered and searched. Nothing was reported missing.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Cabot Ct., 9300 block, June 21-22. A 2013 white Ford E-250 was stolen.

Canterbury Riding, 9300 block, 11:23 a.m. June 24. A 2018 Jeep Wrangler was stolen.

SAVAGE AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Woodward St., 8100 block, June 19-20. A tire was stolen from a vehicle.